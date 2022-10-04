GRPD to host Pop Up Recruiting Event October 10

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – In conjunction with the Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) sponsored recruits job posting opening on Monday, Oct. 10, GRPD is hosting a recruiting event to help people learn more about the application process and practice for the Michigan Commission on Law Enforcement Standards (MCOLES) physical.

The recruiting event will be held October 10 between 4 and 7 p.m. at Garfield Park, 2111 Madison Ave SE, Grand Rapids. The event is a drop-in format. Applicants are encouraged to attend and talk directly with recruiters anytime during the three hour event.

Like many police departments, GRPD is upping its recruiting game to attract current law enforcement professionals and applicants for police academy sponsorships.

“It’s a very competitive environment, not just for police but for many employment sectors,” said Lieutenant Maureen O’Brien, who heads GRPD’s recruiting efforts. “We are looking at new ways to reach interested applicants, streamline the application process, and encourage more people to consider policing as a career.

“It’s an opportunity to meet with people and have a conversation,” said O’Brien. “This fall, we have trips scheduled to Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), police academies around the state, and military bases to widen our pool, but recruiting from the Grand Rapids area is a priority. Growing our own through youth programs, community engagement, and these type of events remains a cornerstone of our recruiting efforts.”

GRPD is exploring adopting technology to better target digital outreach and streamline the background process to shorten the time between application and hiring decisions.

“Meeting with people face-to-face is so important,’ said O’Brien. “GRPD hires people with a variety of skills and backgrounds. Two things all recruits have in common are good communication skills and a desire to serve the community – and if someone has those things, we would love to talk with them.”

Visit joinGRPD.com for more information on the sponsored recruit positions.