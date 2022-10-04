Read full article on original website
Bosnian Serbs protest alleging vote-rigging by Dodik
SARAJEVO, Bosnia (AP) — Thousands of people rallied Sunday in Bosnia for the second time in a week, alleging that a pro-Russian Bosnian Serb leader rigged a ballot during a general election in the Balkan country earlier this month. Final results of the Oct. 2 vote in Bosnia are...
Guterres pushes for international troop deployment to crisis-hit Haiti
United Nations chief Antonio Guterres has called for the immediate deployment of a special armed force to Haiti to staunch spiraling insecurity, as the already crisis-hit country faces the threat of a cholera epidemic. He called for the establishment of a unit made up of special armed forces personnel from member states, with the efforts led by one member state.
