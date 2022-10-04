ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aavegotchi (GHST) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $7.06 Million

Aavegotchi (GHST) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 7th. One Aavegotchi token can currently be bought for $1.16 or 0.00005905 BTC on exchanges. Aavegotchi has a market cap of $52.34 million and approximately $7.06 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Aavegotchi has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.
Biswap (BSW) Tops 1-Day Volume of $19.84 Million

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003256 BTC. OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC. Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000583 BTC.
OAX (OAX) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $21.44 Million

OAX (OAX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. One OAX token can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00001185 BTC on exchanges. OAX has a market cap of $17.95 million and approximately $21.44 million worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OAX has traded up 148.8% against the dollar.
ASTA Price Hits $0.0040 on Exchanges (ASTA)

ASTA (ASTA) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. In the last week, ASTA has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar. ASTA has a total market cap of $8.43 million and approximately $214,675.00 worth of ASTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ASTA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges.
Woonkly Power Trading 6.9% Lower Over Last Week (WOOP)

Woonkly Power (WOOP) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 7th. One Woonkly Power token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0423 or 0.00000215 BTC on exchanges. Woonkly Power has a total market capitalization of $6.64 million and approximately $441,530.00 worth of Woonkly Power was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Woonkly Power has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.
Axie Infinity Tops One Day Volume of $98.80 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 7th. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $1.03 billion and approximately $98.80 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for about $12.44 or 0.00063542 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar.
PRCY Coin (PRCY) Tops 1-Day Volume of $146,843.00

PRCY Coin (PRCY) traded down 12.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 7th. PRCY Coin has a market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $146,843.00 worth of PRCY Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PRCY Coin has traded down 25.4% against the US dollar. One PRCY Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000395 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
AFEN Blockchain (AFEN) Reaches Market Cap of $38,360.04

AFEN Blockchain (AFEN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. One AFEN Blockchain token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, AFEN Blockchain has traded down 16.3% against the dollar. AFEN Blockchain has a total market capitalization of $38,360.04 and $35.00 worth of AFEN Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.
SwissBorg Achieves Market Cap of $194.30 Million (CHSB)

SwissBorg (CHSB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. One SwissBorg token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000989 BTC on exchanges. SwissBorg has a market capitalization of $194.30 million and approximately $346,676.00 worth of SwissBorg was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SwissBorg has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar.
Hiveterminal Token Hits Market Capitalization of $512,378.04 (HVN)

Oxygen Hits Market Capitalization of $1.81 Million (OXY)

Telcoin (TEL) Price Tops $0.0014 on Exchanges

Telcoin (TEL) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 7th. Telcoin has a market capitalization of $75.29 million and $755,732.00 worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Telcoin has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. One Telcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Playkey Price Reaches $0.0043 on Exchanges (PKT)

Playkey (PKT) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. One Playkey token can now be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Playkey has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar. Playkey has a market capitalization of $74,123.42 and approximately $40,575.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Omni Trading Down 23.1% Over Last 7 Days (OMNI)

Omni (OMNI) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. Over the last week, Omni has traded 23.1% lower against the dollar. One Omni coin can now be purchased for about $1.66 or 0.00008241 BTC on major exchanges. Omni has a market capitalization of $937,382.18 and approximately $312.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Veil Price Up 16.6% Over Last 7 Days (VEIL)

Veil (VEIL) traded 16.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. During the last week, Veil has traded up 16.6% against the US dollar. One Veil coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Veil has a total market cap of $273,875.47 and $63.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day.
BLOCKv (VEE) Price Hits $0.0018 on Major Exchanges

BLOCKv (VEE) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. One BLOCKv token can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BLOCKv has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar. BLOCKv has a market capitalization of $6.35 million and $218.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Strong (STRONG) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $146,936.00

WOO Network Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $162.50 Million (WOO)

WOO Network (WOO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 7th. One WOO Network token can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000714 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, WOO Network has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. WOO Network has a total market capitalization of $162.50 million and approximately $14.18 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.
RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Trading 2.5% Lower Over Last Week

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $19,570.50 or 0.99970221 BTC on exchanges. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market cap of $61.56 million and $6,614.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.
MyBricks Tops One Day Trading Volume of $60,291.00 ($BRICKS)

MyBricks ($BRICKS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 7th. MyBricks has a total market capitalization of $1.95 million and $60,291.00 worth of MyBricks was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MyBricks has traded 32.2% higher against the dollar. One MyBricks token can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
