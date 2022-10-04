ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meta finds 400 mobile apps out to steal Facebook login info

Meta will notify at least 1 million Facebook users that their login information may have been stolen if they downloaded one of hundreds of malicious mobile apps. Driving the news: Meta’s security team published a report this morning detailing how more than 400 mobile apps posed as innocuous tools, such as photo editors, to get people to share their Facebook login credentials.
