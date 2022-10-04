Read full article on original website
Oxygen Hits Market Capitalization of $1.81 Million (OXY)
KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003256 BTC. OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC. Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000583 BTC.
SwissBorg Achieves Market Cap of $194.30 Million (CHSB)
SwissBorg (CHSB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. One SwissBorg token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000989 BTC on exchanges. SwissBorg has a market capitalization of $194.30 million and approximately $346,676.00 worth of SwissBorg was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SwissBorg has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar.
AFEN Blockchain (AFEN) Reaches Market Cap of $38,360.04
AFEN Blockchain (AFEN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. One AFEN Blockchain token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, AFEN Blockchain has traded down 16.3% against the dollar. AFEN Blockchain has a total market capitalization of $38,360.04 and $35.00 worth of AFEN Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.
USDX [Kava] Trading 0.2% Lower This Week (USDX)
USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 7th. USDX [Kava] has a total market cap of $104.31 million and $264,951.00 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One USDX [Kava] token can currently be bought for about $0.93 or 0.00004776 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
ProxyNode Achieves Market Cap of $38,009.94 (PRX)
ProxyNode (PRX) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 7th. Over the last seven days, ProxyNode has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar. One ProxyNode coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ProxyNode has a market cap of $38,009.94 and $1.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last day.
WOO Network Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $162.50 Million (WOO)
WOO Network (WOO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 7th. One WOO Network token can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000714 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, WOO Network has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. WOO Network has a total market capitalization of $162.50 million and approximately $14.18 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Biswap (BSW) Tops 1-Day Volume of $19.84 Million
Reserve Reaches Market Cap of $28.77 Million (RSV)
KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003275 BTC. OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC. Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000592 BTC.
Substratum Market Cap Hits $325,496.71 (SUB)
Substratum (SUB) traded 26.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $325,496.71 and $55.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Substratum has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.
Denarius (D) Market Cap Hits $311,207.61
VIP Token (VIP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC. SpaceChain (SPC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000031 BTC. PWR Coin (PWR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
OAX (OAX) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $21.44 Million
OAX (OAX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. One OAX token can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00001185 BTC on exchanges. OAX has a market cap of $17.95 million and approximately $21.44 million worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OAX has traded up 148.8% against the dollar.
YENTEN 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.00 (YTN)
YENTEN (YTN) traded 34% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 7th. YENTEN has a market cap of $57,488.72 and $2.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YENTEN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, YENTEN has traded up 81.4% against the US dollar.
Playkey Price Reaches $0.0043 on Exchanges (PKT)
Playkey (PKT) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. One Playkey token can now be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Playkey has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar. Playkey has a market capitalization of $74,123.42 and approximately $40,575.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Axie Infinity Tops One Day Volume of $98.80 Million (AXS)
Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 7th. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $1.03 billion and approximately $98.80 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for about $12.44 or 0.00063542 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar.
Telcoin (TEL) Price Tops $0.0014 on Exchanges
Telcoin (TEL) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 7th. Telcoin has a market capitalization of $75.29 million and $755,732.00 worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Telcoin has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. One Telcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Omni Trading Down 23.1% Over Last 7 Days (OMNI)
Omni (OMNI) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. Over the last week, Omni has traded 23.1% lower against the dollar. One Omni coin can now be purchased for about $1.66 or 0.00008241 BTC on major exchanges. Omni has a market capitalization of $937,382.18 and approximately $312.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Trading 2.5% Lower Over Last Week
RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $19,570.50 or 0.99970221 BTC on exchanges. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market cap of $61.56 million and $6,614.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.
Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $158,917.00
Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00001996 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lightning Bitcoin has a market cap of $1.51 million and $158,917.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded up 22.5% against the U.S. dollar.
Aavegotchi (GHST) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $7.06 Million
Aavegotchi (GHST) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 7th. One Aavegotchi token can currently be bought for $1.16 or 0.00005905 BTC on exchanges. Aavegotchi has a market cap of $52.34 million and approximately $7.06 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Aavegotchi has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.
Woonkly Power Trading 6.9% Lower Over Last Week (WOOP)
Woonkly Power (WOOP) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 7th. One Woonkly Power token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0423 or 0.00000215 BTC on exchanges. Woonkly Power has a total market capitalization of $6.64 million and approximately $441,530.00 worth of Woonkly Power was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Woonkly Power has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.
