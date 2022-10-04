ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Miami, FL

floridapolitics.com

Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 10.2.22

President Joe Biden and Gov. Ron DeSantis proved it is possible for them to work together. As the cleanup from Hurricane Ian continues, there are the standard vows to rebuild what Mother Nature destroyed. We hear that every time one of these monster storms tosses the coastal areas like a whiffle ball in a wind tunnel.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Documents show Florida migrant transport planning began in July

Documents indicate a program on 'voluntary relocation of Unauthorized Aliens who are found in Florida.'. Florida officials began planning to transport migrants to other states in July and told potential contractors their task would be to relocate them on a voluntary basis, according to state documents. The documents released Friday...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Twitter flags anti-vaccine guidance from Joseph Ladapo as misinformation

Florida's Surgeon General recommended against mRNA vaccines for those under 40. Twitter temporarily took down a post by Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo on guidance against COVID-19 vaccines for those under 40. The move comes as medical experts and scientists criticize the Florida Department of Health recommendations for being based on weak data that never saw peer review.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

D-SNAP benefits available in parts of Florida impacted by Hurricane Ian

Families dealing with income limits and expense because of the storm could qualify for SNAP benefits. Low-income families in Florida impacted by Hurricane Ian may now seek federal assistance for temporary food assistance. The U.S. Department of Agriculture approved an application from the state Department of Children and Families to...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Tervis launches special Florida tumbler to raise funds for Hurricane Ian relief

First Lady Casey DeSantis spearheaded the partnership. First Lady Casey DeSantis is announcing a partnership with iconic Florida drinkware maker Tervis to raise money for Hurricane Ian relief. Tervis, which locally manufactures the double-walled plastic tumblers with logos of just about every variety, is creating a new design with Florida...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Sunshine Health goes all-in on Hurricane Ian response

The company committed more than $1M to recovery efforts. Sunshine Health is continuing to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian, including health plan members, providers, employees and communities. Sunshine Health, a managed care plan with a Florida Medicaid contract, and the Centene Charitable Foundation committed $1 million to the Florida...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Personnel note: Candace Brascomb joins GrayRobinson’s government affairs team

Brascomb will work as of counsel in the Orlando office. GrayRobinson announced Candace Brascomb is joining its Government Affairs and Lobbying and Litigation Sections as of counsel. Based in the Orlando office, Brascomb will work on behalf of clients in various areas, including health care, labor and employment, and defamation....
ORLANDO, FL
floridapolitics.com

Delegation for 10.7.22: Kumbaya — missing — lobster roll — breakthrough

Hurricane Ian did what many thought impossible. Hurricane Ian did what few thought possible — brought together political forces in a show of unity not normally found weeks ahead of Midterm elections. As President Joe Biden toured deep-red Southwest Florida, Republican Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott joined him...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Florida TaxWatch recommends nine steps to ease financial impact from Hurricane Ian

Some of the steps wouldn’t be possible without recently passed legislation. When Hurricane Ian tore across Florida last week, it upended the lives of millions, sending their financial futures spiraling into the unknown. While governments at the local, state and federal levels have since taken steps to cushion the monetary blow, more can be done — particularly when it comes to taxes, according to the nonprofit Tallahassee-based think tank, Florida TaxWatch.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

‘Right past wrongs’: Shevrin Jones calls on Gov. DeSantis to pardon marijuana offenders convicted of ‘simple possession’

‘By extending a pardon to these individuals, you would enable them an opportunity to begin a new chapter of their lives.’. Less than a day after President Joe Biden announced his administration was pardoning all Americans convicted of “simple possession” of marijuana, Democratic Miami Gardens Sen. Shervin Jones is asking Florida’s chief executive to do the same.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Power on for 99% of Florida, but 135,000 customers still await reconnection after Hurricane Ian

Most of them are in hard-hit Lee County, though outages in Charlotte, Sarasota, Collier and DeSoto counties are still in the thousands. By Friday morning, 98.8% of customers in the Sunshine State had their lights on thanks to the work of utility line workers toiling away across the state, according to the most recent outages report from the Public Service Commission.
LEE COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Public reimbursement period officially extended to 60 days after Hurricane Ian

Governments will have debris removal and other costs completely covered by FEMA dollars. President Joe Biden formally granted a 30-day extension to seek full reimbursement of public assistance expenses after Hurricane Ian. Gov. Ron DeSantis requested the assistance, and the White House announced it would be granted during a visit to Southwest Florida by Biden this week.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Jimmy Patronis sounds alarms on dangerous mix of electric cars, storm surge

Seeing problems facing fire rescue in Collier County raised concerns for Florida's Fire Marshal. In the wake of Hurricane Ian, Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis is expressing new concern over electric vehicles. He penned a letter to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration sounding alarms on the dangerous mix of lithium batteries and storm surge.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Major work ahead in energy, transport to achieve net-zero emissions in Florida by 2050

The good news is that there has been progress. Getting to net-zero emissions in Florida will take a structure that so far state leaders have yet to put in place, despite the climate issues at our doorstep or, for many unfortunate state residents, inside their homes through flooding and storm damage. There is a path, though, and it runs through the processes of electricity generation and transportation.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Florida Insurance Consumer Advocate, national insurance group warn Ian survivors of fraud

'Consumers who have already been impacted by Hurricane Ian should not also have to deal with deceptive, unscrupulous tactics perpetrated by scammers.'. Still reeling from Hurricane Ian’s destruction, residents and homeowners in the storm’s path should now be on alert for fraudulent contractors and other scammers, Florida’s Insurance Consumer Advocate Tasha Carter and a national insurance group are warning.
FLORIDA STATE

