iowa.media
Abortion rights advocates in Iowa City and Des Moines to rally this weekend as part of national day of action
There will be a rally at the Pentacrest on Sunday as part of the National Weekend of Action for Reproductive Rights. The event starts at 4 p.m. A march in downtown Iowa City is scheduled after. “Iowa City Eastside Democrats will be present at the rally to register people to...
KCCI.com
Political analysts expect more mudslinging in the Axne-Nunn race after KCCI debate
DES MOINES, Iowa — Political analysts in Des Moines say the KCCI District 3 debate between Rep. Cindy Axne and challenger Zach Nunn was a heated one, and we should expect more mudslinging as we inch closer to Election Day. "This was a historically nasty debate," KCCI Political Analyst...
Des Moines' Gateway Park water runnel is being removed
The water runnel at Western Gateway Park in downtown Des Moines will be permanently removed next year. What's happening: The iconic creek-like wading pool leaks, its chlorination system is broken and the concrete around it is deteriorating. It has been closed this year. It'll be replaced with decorative pavement and...
2urbangirls.com
Iowa man arrested at city council meeting for criticizing police department
Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts isn’t the only elected official threatening citizens with arrest for expressing their right to Freedom of Speech. A man in Newton, IA, was arrested during a recent city council meeting for speaking out against the City’s police department. On Oct. 3, Noah Petersen,...
KCCI.com
Two Iowa fire departments are officially one
HAMILTON COUNTY, Iowa — Two small Hamilton County fire departments are now officially one. The city of Randall closed its fire department and is moving its three remaining volunteers to the department in Jewell. The Randall city council voted to shut down its department in July. The first Jewell...
Pen City Current
County residents need to brace for assessment hikes
Lee Rood is an investigative reporter for the Des Moines Register and did a piece this week on expected increases in property assessments coming next year. The piece indicated that Polk County could see record increases in assessments - and record highs. Now that's Polk County and neighboring Dallas County will probably see something similar.
who13.com
Des Moines developing SE 14th Street urban renewal plan
DES MOINES, Iowa — Southeast 14th Street is one of the main gateways to Des Moines’ southside and city leaders hope to revitalize the road within the next decade. Des Moines councilmembers moved forward with an urban renewal plan for SE 14th Street between Park Avenue and Army Post Road during Monday’s city council meeting. The plan, in its words, would “encourage and assist with the redevelopment and/or removal of blighted, obsolete, and underutilized properties.”
iheart.com
Two Facing Prison Time In Iowa Labor Trafficking Case
(Des Moines, IA) -- Two people are pleading guilty in an Iowa labor trafficking case. The two individuals, who have dual U-S and Micronesia citizenship, were indicted for recruiting two young men from Micronesia to work in a meat processing plant. The pair admitted taking the victims' passports and getting meatpacking jobs for them in Ottumwa. Investigators say the victim's passports and paychecks were seized, except for 20-dollars per week. Investigators say the victims were kept isolated and communication with family was controlled and monitored.
iheart.com
Des Moines Police Department hosts free community car check-up
(Des Moines, IA) -- Central Iowans can get a free car check-up Saturday, October 8th at North High School in Des Moines. From 9 a.m. to noon, the Des Moines Police Department is offering free services to locals, such as topping off fluids, checking or filling tires, replacing windshield wiper blades, and more.
After $8 million judgment and contempt findings, lawyer’s license is suspended
The Iowa Supreme Court has refused to reinstate the law license of a lawyer who was successfully sued for $8 million and recently held in contempt of court. In June 2021, a Polk County judge awarded $8 million to a Polk County man and his daughter in a defamation case against Des Moines lawyer Jaysen […] The post After $8 million judgment and contempt findings, lawyer’s license is suspended appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Des Moines PD Host North Side Car Check-Up
(Des Moines, IA) — Des Moines Police will host an annual pre-winter car check-up event tomorrow (Saturday) at North High School. Residents can have exterior bulbs and worn wipers replaced. Technicians will also top off fluids, check and inflate tires, and make sure child car seats are fitted properly. The free event is from 9-Noon tomorrow.
KCCI.com
Get the Facts: Cindy Axne campaign ad accuses Zach Nunn of spying on fellow classmates in student government with baby monitor
DES MOINES, Iowa — Another political ad in the race for Iowa's third congressional district is hitting the airwaves. Democratic incumbent Cindy Axne is claiming her opponent, Republican Zach Nunn used a baby monitor to get ahead in collegiate politics. "I used this to make sure my boys were...
iheart.com
Fire at Des Moines City Yard Waste Site
DES MOINES, Iowa -- Des Moines fire crews are on the scene of a large brush fire at the city's yard waste site on the east side. The fire department says traffic's being re-routed away from the area east of Southeast 30th Street, south of the Iowa State Fairgrounds. They...
kjan.com
Ames Repair Cafe first event of its kind in Iowa
(Radio Iowa) – Residents of Ames will be able to get electronics, small appliances, computers, bicycles, clothing, or other items that need some work, fixed for free this weekend. Mike Van Vertloo organized the Ames Repair Café where some 25 volunteers will lend their repair skills to the effort....
Changes to Iowa's bottle redemption program prompts a recycling revolution
Iowa's bottle and can redemption program is being revolutionized by technology that could eliminate the need for consumers to sort cans, multiple beverage and redemption officials tell Axios. At one Des Moines test site, users simply put a QR sticker on bags for redemption funds to be automatically deposited into...
KTUL
Mom wears drag outfit at Iowa school board meeting to protest school drag show
DES MOINES, Iowa (TND) — After an Iowa high school's student LGBT club was allowed to bring a drag performance to their school in May, one parents' rights activist was so angry that she decided to bring her concerns to the school board by donning the same outfit as the performer.
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Iowa
If you happen to live in Iowa and you are looking for new places to explore, you are in luck because that's what this article is all about, three beautiful places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. They are great choices for people of all ages and no matter how you prefer to spend your time, you will definitely find something for your liking in any of these places.
iheart.com
West Des Moines Valley West Mall ordered to sheriff's auction
(Des Moines, IA) -- Valley West Mall will be sold to the highest bidder at a sheriff's auction. According to court documents obtained by WHO Radio News, Valley West LLC owes more than $42-Million dollars to U.S. bank for the mall. They've been millions behind on their mortgage payments. A...
KCCI.com
Man arrested while speaking at Newton city council
NEWTON, Iowa — A man from Newton was arrested while he was speaking at a city council meeting Monday, bringing into focus the balancing act between local council rules and First Amendment rights. Noah Petersen, who describes himself as an activist, tried to use his allocated three minutes to...
iheart.com
Urbandale Police Warn Residents About Counterfeit Money
(Urbandale, IA) -- Counterfeit money has been showing up in Urbandale. Police say counterfeit coins and $20 bills have been turning up at local businesses. In a social media post, they explain that these counterfeits feature small markings like foreign symbols or letters or words like “COPY,” “MOTION PICTURE MONEY,” and “PLAY MONEY.”
