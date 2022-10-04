Read full article on original website
WRBI Radio
Renovations move ahead at Sunman Community Park
Sunman, IN — Construction has forced the closing of the playground area at the Sunman Community Park. After the completion of prep work, the next phase of the project will include the installation of a new swing set for ages 2-12, four new benches, and rubber mulch. In addition,...
eaglecountryonline.com
4 Speed on 50 Diner on Schedule to Open This Year
The building is due to be delivered to Lawrenceburg by the end of the month. Photo by Travis Thayer, Eagle Country 99.3. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) – A new diner is coming soon to Lawrenceburg. Steve Caudill, the owner of 4 Speed on 50, is adding a diner to his auto...
WRBI Radio
Hoosier Hills Boil Advisory
UPDATE (Oct 7/11:10 pm): All customers of the Hoosier Hills Regional Water District are under a voluntary boil advisory for the next 48 hours. Anyone with questions should call Hoosier Hills at (812) 654-3200. Holton, IN — There has been a water main break in Hoosier Hills and all customers...
WISH-TV
All lanes of WB I-70 remain closed between SR 9 and Mt. Comfort Rd. in Hancock County
CUMBERLAND, Ind. (WISH) — One section of westbound I-70 in Hancock County remains closed due to an accident involving an overturned semitruck, but a second section of the interstate near Greenfield has reopened after a three-car crash. Overturned semi closes interstate near Mt. Comfort Road. All lanes of westbound...
dayton.com
Cincinnati-based restaurant known for waffles applies for liquor license at The Greene
A Cincinnati-based restaurant known for its waffles has applied for a liquor license at The Greene Town Center in Beavercreek. According to the Ohio Division of Liquor Control, Taste of Belgium at The Greene LLC DBA Taste of Belgium applied for a D-5J permit on Oct. 4 for 10 Greene Boulevard.
Fox 19
Newport’s Ferris wheel is dead. Here’s what’s going there instead
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Dueling Ferris wheels on either side of the Ohio River? Sounded nice. Now years later, officials are hoping vibrant public spaces and an unbroken network of riverside trails rings the same in local ears. To that end, Newport is moving forward with plans to redevelop...
WRBI Radio
Local Honda plant to host students, teachers for National Manufacturing Day
— Honda is marking National Manufacturing Day by welcoming high school students to in-person events at the company’s facilities throughout the month of October. The Indiana Auto Plant in Greensburg will host students and teachers on October 28. They’ll meet with Honda associates and participate in hands-on activities that...
WRBI Radio
New ISP troopers begin solo patrols
Versailles, IN — Two new Indiana State Police troopers assigned to the Versailles Post have begun solo patrols. Brian Weigel and Payton Utterback received their first assigned police cruisers this week. Both men are graduates of the 82nd ISP Recruit Academy. Weigel is a St. Leon native who graduated...
1017thepoint.com
REID TO BREAK GROUND ON NEW $100 MILLION HOSPITAL IN CONNERSVILLE
(Connersville, IN)--Groundbreaking has been set for either October 19 or 20 for a massive project that will result in a brand-new hospital for Connersville. Reid Health will invest more than $100 million into the property on Park Road that was once home to Kmart. Reid purchased that site early last year. The new facility will replace the current hospital building on Virginia Avenue. A hospital has been located there for more than a hundred years, and Reid officials say it’s better to start over with a new building rather than try to renovate the aging structure. The new hospital will cover 177,000 square feet over two stories. It’s expected to take about two years to construct.
eaglecountryonline.com
Deer of the Day 2022
Click the artwork above to visit Route 262 Outdoors' Facebook page. Buck or doe. Shotgun or bow. We are welcoming everybody’s nominations for the Eagle Country 99.3 Deer of the Day, presented by Route 262 Outdoors, located on....State Route 262 in Dillsboro, of course!. Route 262 Outdoors is Your...
WLWT 5
Clermont County holds annual car show featuring thousands of old school vehicles
OWENSVILLE, Ohio — Clermont County held its’ Pumpkin Run Nationals car show. It’s billed as the largest car show in southwest Ohio.
linknky.com
Residents of another Newport apartment community told to vacate for renovations
Another large Newport apartment complex is telling residents that they have to vacate the premises. Now those living at Riverchase Apartments on the Newport riverfront are concerned that they will face similar challenges like those of Victoria Square Apartments, which was purchased by a Cincinnati-based firm and are set to be renovated into luxury units.
WRBI Radio
Springmeyer named Optimist Club Firefighter of the Year
Greensburg, IN — The Greensburg Optimist Club awarded the 2022 Firefighter of the Year award to longtime City of Greensburg firefighter Chris Springmeyer during the organization’s meeting Thursday morning at the city’s Ireland Street fire station. Springmeyer joined the fire service as a volunteer in 1992 and...
Fraud, theft charges following WRTV Investigation into hot rod business
Johnson County prosecutors filed criminal charges this week following a WRTV Investigation into a Whiteland hot rod restoration shop.
WLWT 5
Reports of a vehicle on fire at the Interstate 75 underpass at Route 123 in Franklin
FRANKLIN, Ohio — Reports of a vehicle on fire at the Interstate 75 underpass at Route 123 in Franklin. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
Fox 19
Dates set to close and open two Tri-State Costco stores: Report
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Costco is set to close its Springdale store on Nov. 16, and then one day later, will open its new location in Liberty Township, according to a report from the Business Courier. The story from Andy Brownfield says an employee in the administration department of the Springdale...
WLWT 5
Reports of a stabbing on Kemper Lane in Walnut Hills
CINCINNATI — Reports of a stabbing on Kemper Lane in Walnut Hills. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Porter Street in Cleves
CLEVES, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Porter Street in Cleves. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
Springdale, Ohio Store Will Move To New Location
Shoppers' buying habits are changing. Many retailers across several industries are undergoing many changes. Why? These updates help with new shopping preferences, customer bases, and economic shocks. Walmart recently made some warehouse additions. The latest store to undergo improvements is Costco.
'We’re done playing games' | Ohio AG warns Doug Evans to clean up illegal waste
Evans Landscaping owner Doug Evans has 60 days to start cleaning up illegal waste as part of his $550,000 settlement with the state of Ohio.
