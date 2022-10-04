Read full article on original website
Related
WRBI Radio
Mr. Eric Dale Simon
Mr. Eric Dale Simon, age 43, of near Fairview, Indiana, entered this life on May 30, 1979 in Indianapolis, Indiana. He was raised in Switzerland County, Indiana and was the loving son of Dale Charles and Mary Ann (Emge) Simon. Eric graduated in 1998 from the Switzerland County High School where he was active in FFA and Switzerland County 4-H Club. After high school, he attended Vincennes University for agribusiness. Eric enjoyed helping on the family farm near Fairview, Indiana. He was a former employee for the Rising Star Casino in Rising Sun, Indiana for a few years. Eric loved planning parties and mailing cards to his family and friends over the years. He was a former member of the Knights of Columbus and was a member of the Most Sorrowful Mother of God Catholic Church in Vevay, Indiana. Dale enjoyed watching TV, especially the Bengals, as well as, football and basketball games. He also enjoyed playing video games, writing, listening to music, socializing with his family, especially when it came to telling stories. Eric passed away at 8:15 a.m., Friday, October 7, 2022, at Norton’s Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky.
WRBI Radio
Kimberly Layne Tippit
Kimberly Layne Tippitt, 57, of Lawrenceburg, Indiana, passed away Saturday, October 1, 2022, in Lawrenceburg, IN. She was born May 8, 1965, in Fairbanks, Alaska, daughter of the late Wayne Clements and Betty (Norwood) Clements. Kim was very family oriented and loved spending time with everyone, especially her grandkids. She...
WRBI Radio
Timothy Joseph Howard, 59
Timothy Joseph Howard, 59, of Greensburg, passed away on October 3rd, 2022. He was born on December 8th, 1962 in Anderson, Indiana to Richard and Dorothy (Transier) Howard. Tim was a 1981 graduate of Pendleton Heights High School and a 1985 graduate of Butler University. On September 27th, 1989, he married the love of his life, Sharon Beatty, and together they brought three sons into this world, Gibson, Baker, and Brogan.
WRBI Radio
Springmeyer named Optimist Club Firefighter of the Year
Greensburg, IN — The Greensburg Optimist Club awarded the 2022 Firefighter of the Year award to longtime City of Greensburg firefighter Chris Springmeyer during the organization’s meeting Thursday morning at the city’s Ireland Street fire station. Springmeyer joined the fire service as a volunteer in 1992 and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WRBI Radio
GFD brings back firehouse chili supper this evening
— The Greensburg Fire Department will host a firehouse chili supper from 4-7 this evening (Friday) at the Ireland Street fire station. The chili supper began about 20 years ago to allow the public to meet firefighters, check out the firehouse and fire trucks, as well as enjoy a bowl of chili.
eaglecountryonline.com
4 Speed on 50 Diner on Schedule to Open This Year
The building is due to be delivered to Lawrenceburg by the end of the month. Photo by Travis Thayer, Eagle Country 99.3. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) – A new diner is coming soon to Lawrenceburg. Steve Caudill, the owner of 4 Speed on 50, is adding a diner to his auto...
korncountry.com
Shelby County man injured in tree stand fall
SHELBYVILLE, Ind. – Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a tree stand accident that occurred Wednesday afternoon in Shelby County. Officers were dispatched to the area near the 4800 Block of North County Road 575E at around 4:45 p.m. Initial investigation revealed that Timothy Balting, 46, of Shelbyville, fell approximately...
WRBI Radio
New ISP troopers begin solo patrols
Versailles, IN — Two new Indiana State Police troopers assigned to the Versailles Post have begun solo patrols. Brian Weigel and Payton Utterback received their first assigned police cruisers this week. Both men are graduates of the 82nd ISP Recruit Academy. Weigel is a St. Leon native who graduated...
IN THIS ARTICLE
eaglecountryonline.com
Madison Man Seriously Injured in Tuesday Morning Crash
Two vehicles were involved in the crash near U.S. 421 early Tuesday morning. (Jefferson County, Ind.) – One person was seriously injured in an early morning crash near Madison. Indiana State Police and Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the crash on County Road 400 North, just east of...
WRBI Radio
Batesville Volleyball
25-20 23-25 Batesville JV was victorious over the Lawrenceburg Tigers.25-16 25-22 Annie Negovetich was the top server for the night, she went 12/12. Ava Walsman led the team in serve receive. Molly Meer led the team hitting 9 kills. Addison Luers led the team in setting with 15 assists. C-Team...
Fraud, theft charges following WRTV Investigation into hot rod business
Johnson County prosecutors filed criminal charges this week following a WRTV Investigation into a Whiteland hot rod restoration shop.
WRBI Radio
Renovations move ahead at Sunman Community Park
Sunman, IN — Construction has forced the closing of the playground area at the Sunman Community Park. After the completion of prep work, the next phase of the project will include the installation of a new swing set for ages 2-12, four new benches, and rubber mulch. In addition,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
eaglecountryonline.com
Brookville Woman Injured in Single Vehicle Crash
The crash took place this morning on State Road 46. (Ripley County, Ind.) – One person was injured in a rollover crash in Ripley County. Ripley County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the crash this morning on State Road 46, just west of the intersection of State Road 101.
cbs4indy.com
Richmond police captain no longer with force after guilty plea of refusing to help other cops
WAYNE COUNTY, Ind. — A Richmond police captain is no longer with the force after pleading guilty to refusing to help fellow officers with a drug investigation at a Richmond stable, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were investigating suspected narcotics use...
eaglecountryonline.com
Pedestrian Struck and Killed in Aurora
The accident took place this morning on U.S. 50 near the Heart House. (Aurora, Ind.) – A pedestrian was struck and killed early Thursday morning in Aurora. Dearborn County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the accident on U.S. 50 in the area of the Heart House around 5:48 a.m.
WRBI Radio
Brookville woman injured in rollover pickup truck crash
— A Brookville woman was injured in a rollover pickup truck crash this morning on State Road 46 in the Penntown area. The Ripley County Sheriff’s Office says 34-year-old Kristina Flannery was driving west on 46 just past the intersection with State Road 101 when she lost control of her 2001 Chevrolet Silverado and hit a guardrail on the south side of the road.
Inside Indiana Business
Relocation of abandoned southern Indiana cemetery complete
Crews in Clark County last week completed an effort to relocate the Poor Farm Cemetery at the former Indiana Army Ammunition Plant to a new site near Charlestown State Park. The River Ridge Development Authority says the cemetery was moved to “a more appropriately maintained location that honors the life and legacy of the deceased.”
WTHR
Plea agreement raises questions after Richmond police officer pleads guilty to mysterious crime
RICHMOND, Ind. — An Indiana police officer has pleaded guilty to a crime for refusing to help another officer. As part of a plea agreement, the high-ranking cop will no longer be able to serve on a police force anywhere in the state. But what the officer actually did...
theseymourowl.com
Tragic accident claims Marcus Booker’s life
Marcus Booker, a member of the Seymour Owl family, died in a single-vehicle wreck Friday evening September 23 in far northeastern Jackson County, police reported to The Tribune. Marcus was born on September 3, 2006, in Columbus, Indiana, the son of Larry Montell and Brandy Lee Bragg Booker. The crash,...
WRBI Radio
Hoosier Hills Boil Advisory
UPDATE (Oct 7/11:10 pm): All customers of the Hoosier Hills Regional Water District are under a voluntary boil advisory for the next 48 hours. Anyone with questions should call Hoosier Hills at (812) 654-3200. Holton, IN — There has been a water main break in Hoosier Hills and all customers...
Comments / 0