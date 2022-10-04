Fans Didn't know what to expect from WWE in regards to all of the White Rabbit teases over the past few weeks, which WWE revealed would be answered in some way at Extreme Rules. All sorts of theories were shared, but I don't think anyone saw what WWE had planned coming, and it made for one of the most thrilling and well-executed endings to an event in recent memory. Bray Wyatt finally made his long-awaited return to WWE with a spectacular segment that featured all of his past creations and the ultimate reveal of Wyatt himself in the building, and to say the crowd lost their collective minds would be an understatement. Fans on social lost their minds as well, and you can find some of the reactions flying in starting on the next slide.

WWE ・ 18 HOURS AGO