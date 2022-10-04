Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Watch WWE's Sami Zayn Make Roman Reigns Break Character on SmackDown
WWE's season premiere for Friday Night SmackDown featured a bevy of surprises, including big debuts, welcome returns, and more Bray Wyatt teases, but one of its best moments actually happened towards the beginning of the show. After Triple H introduced the show (and revealed a new QR code), it was time for The Bloodline to take the ring for Roman Reigns and Logan Paul's face-to-face meeting. They had a war of words and things were moving along fine, but then Sami Zayn got on the mic. Zayn's promo had Paul laughing as expected, but it had Reigns breaking character and trying not to laugh as well, and you can watch it all unfold in the video below.
ComicBook
WWE Extreme Rules Match Order and Backstage Details Revealed
There's quite a bit of buzz heading into tonight's WWE Extreme Rules premium live event, and now we have the match lineup and some additional backstage details courtesy of Fightful Select. According to the new report, the Brawling Brutes and Imperium will be kicking off the event, while the Fight Pit match between Seth Rollins and Riddle will be closing things out. Evidently, the Edge vs Finn Balor match and the Fight Pit main event match will be getting the most time on the show, while the SmackDown Women's Championship match between Champion Liv Morgan and Ronda Rousey is currently slated to be the shortest on the card. You can find the full lineup and who is producing the match below.
ComicBook
Triple H Kicks Off WWE SmackDown and Reveals New Bray Wyatt Teaser
Tonight is the season premiere of WWE's Friday Night SmackDown, and to kick off his first season as head of WWE creative, Triple H started out SmackDown in the ring. He would talk about endings and beginnings, and then would say "Welcome to the season premiere of Friday Night SmackDown!" Fans soon noticed that there was a QR code on Triple H's microphone, and once they started digging they found a new video with more of the Three Little Pigs footage, but this time it was spliced with Let Me In delivered in a creepy voice, and you can check out the video below.
ComicBook
WWE Target Possibly Heading to AEW
It seems someone that WWE has approached about returning to the company is possibly heading to AEW instead. A new report from Fightful Select reveals WWE sources believe Renee Paquette could be headed to AEW, and adding some intrigue to this is that Give Me Sport's Louis Dangoor has heard WWE reached out to Paquette about coming back to the company, which she departed in August of 2020. She took on a number of roles during her time in WWE, including interviewer, commentator, host, and more, so there are a number of ways she could help AEW if she were to join the company.
ComicBook
Former Raw Champion Reportedly Returning to WWE
Last night's WWE Extreme Rules featured the long-anticipated return of Bray Wyatt to WWE, and it was quite the spectacle. It featured everything from life-size versions of Wyatt's Firefly Funhouse puppets to a giant lit-up door and capped off with a personal appearance by Wyatt himself, but it turns out he's not the only member of the family making a WWE return. The Wrestling Observer's Bryan Alvarez is reporting that Wyatt's brother and former Raw Tag Team Champion Bo Dallas is also set for a WWE return "very soon", though no details on what he'll be doing when he gets back to WWE were mentioned yet as of yet, so we'll just have to wait and see.
ComicBook
WWE Superstar Returns With Debuting NXT Faction on SmackDown
WWE had a number of welcome surprises for WWE fans during tonight's WWE SmackDown, and thankfully one of them was a long-awaited appearance by a former NXT faction. During tonight's episode Hit Row made their way to the ring, but they were attacked by a mysterious trio with luchador masks on. Then Zelina Vega made her return from injury and attacked Hit Row alongside them. The trio would unmask and reveal themselves to be NXT's Legado Del Fantasma, so not only are they part of the main roster now, Vega has joined their ranks and formed an even more lethal group.
ComicBook
AEW Champion Signs Major New Extension
It's been a bit chaotic in the land of All Elite Wrestling recently, with a number of big-name stars taken out of action because of behind-the-scenes issues, but there is some good news in regard to the current AEW World Champion. That would be Jon Moxley of course, and today AEW CEO Tony Khan announced that Moxley has signed a five-year contract extension, which will keep him in AEW through the year 2027. It will also expand his roles in the company from in-ring talent to mentoring and coaching, and the announcement also mentions he will be exclusive to AEW and its international partners (via Fightful).
ComicBook
WWE Reveals WrestleMania 40 Logo
Tonight is WWE's annual event of violence Extreme Rules, and tonight has a loaded card full of what promises to be physical matches. Tonight's event also ended up giving us our first look at WrestleMania 40's new logo, as the WrestleMania 40 sign can be seen in the arena, and fans in attendance have started sharing photos of it on social media. The photo below comes from Jon Alba, and the logo is looking pretty slick. WrestleMania 40 will take place in Philadelphia, and it's nice to get a first look at it. You can check out the new logo in the post below, and you can find the full card for Extreme Rules below as well.
ComicBook
Veteran Commentator Released From WWE
The shake-ups in World Wrestling Entertainment's announce teams has resulted in another departure. According to PWInsider, veteran color commentator Nigel McGuinness was reportedly released by WWE earlier this week. This ends a six year run for McGuinness in WWE, as he had been working for the company since 2016. McGuinness spent the majority of his time on both NXT and NXT UK, serving as the color man alongside Mauro Ranallo, Michael Cole, and others. McGuinness first debuted with WWE at the inaugural WWE NXT UK Championship tournament, which kicked off WWE's expansion of the NXT brand overseas.
ComicBook
WWE Extreme Rules: Bianca Belair Retains Her Raw Women's Championship in a Ladder Match Against Bayley
Bianca Belair retained her Raw Women's Championship against Bayley on Saturday night in a Ladder Match at WWE's Extreme Rules pay-per-view. "The EST" pulled off the win by hitting "The Role Model" with a KOD on a piece of broken ladder, then climbed up to retrieve her title. The two...
ComicBook
WWE Fans Lost Their Minds When Bray Wyatt Returned at Extreme Rules
Fans Didn't know what to expect from WWE in regards to all of the White Rabbit teases over the past few weeks, which WWE revealed would be answered in some way at Extreme Rules. All sorts of theories were shared, but I don't think anyone saw what WWE had planned coming, and it made for one of the most thrilling and well-executed endings to an event in recent memory. Bray Wyatt finally made his long-awaited return to WWE with a spectacular segment that featured all of his past creations and the ultimate reveal of Wyatt himself in the building, and to say the crowd lost their collective minds would be an understatement. Fans on social lost their minds as well, and you can find some of the reactions flying in starting on the next slide.
ComicBook
WWE's Ronda Rousey Becomes SmackDown Women's Champion at Extreme Rules
It was time for the SmackDown Women's Championship match at WWE Extreme Rules between Champion Liv Morgan and Ronda Rousey, and neither competitor held back. Both stars were hit with numerous baseball bat strikes, and Rousey would hit Morgan several times with her belt while Liv would slam Rousey through a table. Rousey was able to switch between submission holds throughout the match for some near falls, and ultimately that would win her the match, as she switched an armbar into a bicep crusher, which caused Morgan to pass out and give her the win. Morgan was still smiling though after the match, so it seems we'll get a new version of Liv sometime soon. In the meantime, Rousey is your new SmackDown Women's Champion.
ComicBook
WWE Extreme Rules: Finn Balor's New Mask Has Fans Making Kanye West Comparisons
Finn Balor has been going through a lot of changes ever since he joined up with the Judgment Day and took it over, but fans were definitely confused by his latest mask makeover debuted at WWE's Extreme Rules premium live event! Following weeks of feuding between Edge and the Judgment Day, this all led to a new I Quit Match between Balor and Edge during the Extreme Rules premium live event this year. For Balor's entrance to the match, he was not initially accompanied by the rest of Judgment Day like he usually is during WWE Monday Night Raw episodes.
ComicBook
WWE Fans Want Beth Phoenix vs Rhea Ripley After Outstanding Extreme Rules I Quit Match
One of the more anticipated matches on WWE's card for Extreme Rules was the I Quit match between Judgement Day's Finn Balor and Edge. The two certainly delivered in the ring, and the storyline that would play out throughout the match was superb and involved all sorts of chaos and twists. What some might not have expected is that Edge's wife and WWE Superstar Beth Phoenix would show up to help him, and that resulted in a face-off between Phoenix and Rhea Ripley that fans lost their minds over. Their fight was brief but it got fans talking about an actual one-on-one match, especially after the ending, and now everyone wants to see Phoenix vs Ripley ASAP.
ComicBook
Bray Wyatt Reveals Himself as The White Rabbit, Returns to WWE at Extreme Rules 2022
Bray Wyatt officially returned to WWE at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view on Saturday night, revealing himself as the mysterious "White Rabbit." After Matt Riddle successfully defeated Seth Rollins inside the Fight Pit the show appeared to be over, but suddenly the lights in the arena went out. Wyatt could be heard singing "He's Got The Whole World In His Hands" over the intercom as fans lit up the arena with their phones. Figures representing the different Firefly Fun House characters started to appear, culminating with The Fiend being shown at ringside.
ComicBook
Seth Rollins Debuts WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam Inspired Gear at Extreme Rules
WWE's Seth Rollins debut some new gear inspired by WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam for his match in the Fight Pit against Matt Riddle for the main event of WWE Extreme Rules! The weeks leading into the Extreme Rules premium live event have been particularly heated between Rollins and Riddle. The two of them have been trading both barbs and blows for the past couple of months, and this all led into what is likely their final confrontation in a Fight Pit match at Extreme Rules with special guest referee Daniel Cormier joining the fray for the occasion.
ComicBook
WWE Extreme Rules 2022 Predictions: The White Rabbit, Fight Pit, Possible Title Changes
WWE's Extreme Rules pay-per-view takes place tonight at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. And while the show is missing a world championship match, there's still plenty of intrigue as each of the six announced matches have a violent stipulation added in. The biggest will be the Fight Pit, a caged structure previously only seen in NXT, which will feature Matt Riddle vs. Seth Rollins in a match where the only way to win is via submission or knockout. Former UFC Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier will serve as the special guest referee.
ComicBook
AEW's Jon Moxley Drops the GCW World Championship to Nick Gage
AEW just locked up their AEW World Champion Jon Moxley for a major multi-year extension, but before he goes exclusive to AEW and their international partners, he had some business to wrap up in GCW. Coming into today Moxley was also the GCW World Champion, and at tonight's Fight Club pay-per-view, he was set to take on Nick Gage in a Title vs Career match. The match was bloody and featured glass, pizza cutters, and more, but it would ultimately be the help of AEW's The Firm that would help Gage seal the deal and defeat Moxley, becoming the GCW World Champion once again.
ComicBook
WWE's Bayley Pays Tribute to Sara Lee at Extreme Rules
The wrestling world has been mourning the death of Sara Lee, who passed away suddenly at the age of 30. Many stars across the wrestling industry took to social media to share tributes, photos, and memories with Lee, and Bayley paid tribute to Lee during tonight's WWE Extreme Rules. When Bayley was coming to the ring BT Sport noticed that Sara was written on Bayley's blue wrist tape when she paused by a ladder, and you can find the photo in the post below. Our thoughts are with Lee's family and friends.
ComicBook
Watch: White Rabbits Have Invaded WWE Extreme Rules
WWE's Extreme Rules pay-per-view takes place tonight at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia and is expected to have a major reveal regarding the mysterious "White Rabbit." But before the show even started, fans were having bizarre encounters with people dressed in white rabbit costumes. Videos of them passing out word searches started popping up online and fans were quick to find out the words "Abandon All Hope Ye Who Enter" could be found.
