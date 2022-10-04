Dr. Tania Small, Global Head of Oncology Medical Affairs and Chair of R&D Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Council at GSK, Appointed to the Board of Governors of the Accreditation Council for Medical Affairs (ACMA)

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 4, 2022--

The Accreditation Council for Medical Affairs (ACMA) announces the appointment of Tania Small, MD, Global Head of Oncology Medical Affairs and Chair of R&D Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Council at GSK, to its board of governors today.

The ACMA has both US and international presence in over 80 countries. It is highly recognized for its accredited board certification, and the Board-Certified Medical Affairs Specialist (BCMAS) program designed for pharmaceutical industry medical affairs and medical science liaison (MSL) professionals. Additionally, the ACMA is regarded as the pre-eminent thought leader in US and global medical affairs.

Through her leadership, Dr. Tania Small will make a significant contribution to the mission of ACAM as we continue to raise the bar for pharmaceutical executives with a focus on Medical Affairs and Medical Science Liaisons (MSLs).

“We are honored to have Dr. Small join the ACMA Board. Tania is a highly respected professional in the life sciences industry. She is known for driving innovation that improves the experience and supports better outcomes of people living with cancer,” said Dr. William Soliman, CEO and Founder of ACMA.

Dr. Small will play a critical role in helping to expand the mission of the ACMA in the life sciences industry. ACMA will continue to collaborate with the government, healthcare policy consortiums, pharmaceutical companies, and patient advocacy organizations to ensure that the ACMA continues to operate at the highest standards of ethics and compliance to achieve this broader mission.

“I am honored to be joining the ACMA Board of Governors. They have been instrumental in positively shaping healthcare policy and dialogue. The ACMA is bringing forth a new era in the pharmaceutical industry by providing credible board certification for medical affairs / MSL professionals. An ACMA accreditation enhances MSL professionals’ ability to deliver upon their critical mission to healthcare providers and patients in need,” said Dr. Small.

About Dr. Tania Small Tania Small, Global Head of Oncology Medical Affairs and Chair of R&D Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Council at GSK, has built and leads an organization of medical professionals focused on patient-driven science. She is passionate about creating groundbreaking solutions that will successfully deliver transformational medicines and access mechanisms, which are needed to revolutionize both the experience and outcomes of people living with cancer and their treatment teams.

A board-certified pediatric hematologist/oncologist, Dr. Small has deep experience in clinical research and drug development. She was trained in hematology/oncology and bone marrow transplantation at Columbia University, where she also completed a genetic research fellowship. She subsequently continued her focus on both hematology and stem cell transplant at New York Presbyterian Hospital and received several grants for her translational research in gene therapy and regenerative medicine.

In previous roles with Novartis Oncology and Ipsen, Dr. Small successfully led the launch of multiple oncology therapies while overseeing programs for both clinical development and medical affairs. She has also led many patient-centered and diversity programs, working closely with the US FDA, Congress, and the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) to improve the diversity of enrollment in oncology clinical trials and elderly programs.

About Accreditation Council for Medical Affairs (ACMA) The Accreditation Council for Medical Affairs (ACMA) is highly regarded for its Board-Certified Medical Affairs Specialist (BCMAS) program. It is the world’s first and only board certification for MSL and medical affairs professionals. The ACMA offers a 360° suite of digital solutions for the life sciences industry, including market research, sentiment analysis, CRM tools, and more. The ACMA has the first ever Prior Authorization Certification Specialist (PACS) program to help streamline healthcare insurance hurdles. For more information, visit: www.medicalaffairsspecialist.org or call toll-free at 1-855-255-7137.

