California State

California Pizza Kitchen Announces Statewide Fundraiser to Support the California Fire Foundation

 5 days ago

COSTA MESA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 4, 2022--

California Pizza Kitchen (CPK) has partnered with the California Fire Foundation to host a statewide fundraiser on Wednesday, October 5, in an effort to support firefighters and communities throughout California. CPK will donate 20%* of sales generated at participating locations across California to the foundation. The statewide fundraiser follows CPK’s pizza drops to fire stations across the Los Angeles area in appreciation for their service.

California Pizza Kitchen has partnered with the California Fire Foundation to host a statewide fundraiser on Wednesday, October 5, in an effort to support firefighters and communities throughout California. (Photo: Business Wire)

California Fire Foundation is a non-profit organization that provides emotional and financial assistance to families of fallen firefighters, active firefighters and the communities they protect. The organization provides a range of support initiatives including emergency funding for families, disaster relief fundraising, and fire safety awareness. In addition to the fundraiser, members of the California Fire Foundation will join California Pizza Kitchen and CEO Jim Hyatt at the Los Angeles Dodgers game on October 4 th for an in-game recognition ceremony. 250 local California firefighters and their families will also be in attendance for the event.

“As the busy fire season continues, we find it more and more important to take a minute to give back to the brave firefighters that put their lives on the line every day for our communities. With that, we are incredibly proud to continue working with the heroes of the California Fire Foundation and aid in their mission of directly assisting firefighters and their families,” said Jim Hyatt, CEO at California Pizza Kitchen. “Tomorrow we will be fundraising throughout our California locations to not only raise money for the California Fire Foundation, but to make sure those courageous men and women who protect our communities are taken care of in every way possible.”

Whether dining in, taking out or placing an order online, guests must simply mention the California Fire Foundation fundraiser to their server and a portion of their check will be donated.

“The California Fire Foundation is grateful to be partnering with California Pizza Kitchen once again,” said Rick Martinez, Executive Director of the California Fire Foundation. “So many communities in our state are suffering due to these nearly year-round wildfires and support from California Pizza Kitchen ensures the Foundation can continue supporting exceptional firefighters and the communities they protect.”

For more information about California Pizza Kitchen, please visit www.cpk.com or follow along on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook using the handle @CPK.

To learn more about The California Fire Foundation’s mission, visit https://www.cafirefoundation.org.

* Fundraiser valid only on the date(s) and at the CPK location(s) identified on flyer. Only 501c organizations and non-profit schools are eligible to participate in CPK’s fundraiser program. CPK will donate 20% (twenty percent) of all food and beverage sales to the organization. Tax, gratuity, gift card and retail sales are excluded from the donation. Valid for dine-in, takeout, online, catering, curbside or delivery orders placed directly with CPK. Not valid for orders placed or fulfilled through third-party delivery. Void if flyer is distributed in or near restaurant. For more information about the 501c organization participating in the fundraiser, please contact the organization directly. Not valid at franchise locations in Guam, stadium, university, international, airport locations, or the Grand Sierra Resort and Casino.

About California Pizza Kitchen

In 1985, California Pizza Kitchen (CPK) opened its first restaurant in Beverly Hills and introduced diners to gourmet California inspired pizza. With a passion for combining fresh, seasonal ingredients with flavor inspirations from around the world, today CPK is a global brand serving creative California cuisine in more than 180 restaurants across 10 countries and U.S. territories. From its innovative, hearth-baked pizzas such as The Original BBQ Chicken, Thai Chicken, and California Club, to inventive salads, and unique pasta dishes that combine the old world with the new, CPK does everything with an imaginative California-inspired twist that guests love. For more information, visit cpk.com and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook. Download the CPK Rewards® app for iOS and Android to earn & redeem rewards, order online, and enjoy exclusive CPK perks all year long.

About California Fire Foundation

The California Fire Foundation, a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization, provides emotional and financial assistance to families of fallen firefighters, firefighters and the communities they protect. Formed in 1987 by California Professional Firefighters, the California Fire Foundation’s mission includes survivor and victim assistance programs and a range of community initiatives. cafirefoundation.org.

CONTACT: Tara Woodall

CPK@allisonpr.com

909-786-9756

The Associated Press

