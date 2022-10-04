Austin FC Fans Score Big at Q2 Stadium with T-Mobile 5G

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 4, 2022--

If “football is life,” then life is about to get a whole lot faster for fans of Austin FC. T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today announced Ultra Capacity 5G enhancements to Austin FC’s Q2 Stadium. The nation’s largest, fastest and most reliable 5G network is now even faster inside Q2 Stadium and enables new fan experiences that go beyond the game.

With the launch of Ultra Capacity 5G at Q2 Stadium, T-Mobile customers can tap into download speeds up to 16 times faster during a crowded game, so they can do more of what they love, like video calls and post to social media. There are also tablets on-site, connected to T-Mobile’s network which grant access to ordering food and beverages. And for fans who aren’t T-Mobile customers, they can still experience the Un-carrier’s blazing speeds through Network Pass.

“Soccer fans have high expectations when it comes to getting the best experience at a match,” said Neville Ray, President of Technology at T-Mobile. “By bringing our Ultra Capacity 5G network to Q2 Stadium, we’re able to deliver outstanding connectivity and experiences, throughout the stadium and just in time for playoffs.”

“Q2 stadium is a world-class facility that prioritizes technology, hospitality, and above all, the guest experience,” said Andy Loughnane, Austin FC President. “We’re thrilled we can provide fans a best-in-class 5G experience during all Austin FC and Q2 Stadium events.”

T-Mobile worked with Austin FC’s connectivity partner, Boingo Wireless, which manages the converged, neutral host cellular distributed antenna system (DAS) and Wi-Fi 6 networks throughout the stadium. This includes bowl seating, suites, club sections, concourses and the field, to power a highly-connected, fan-focused experience.

More than 46 sports and entertainment venues across the country are covered with UC 5G. And with the Un-carrier having the fastest network in 75 of the 100 most populous cities in the U.S. – including Austin ­– it won’t be the last.

T-Mobile is the leader in 5G with the country’s largest, fastest and most reliable 5G network. The Un-carrier’s Extended Range 5G covers nearly everyone in the country – 320 million people across 1.8 million square miles. 235 million people nationwide are covered with super-fast Ultra Capacity 5G, and T-Mobile expects to cover 260 million in 2022 and 300 million next year.

About T-Mobile US, Inc.

T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint. For more information please visit: https://www.t-mobile.com.

About Austin FC

Austin FC joined Major League Soccer (MLS) as the League’s 27 th club in January 2019. Austin FC officially began competing in MLS in April 2021 and played its first match at home on June 19, 2021 in the new, 100% privately financed, $260 million, state-of-the-art Q2 Stadium in Austin.

Austin FC operates the Austin FC Academy, the fully funded developmental academy representing the highest level of competition for elite youth soccer players in Central Texas, while serving as the exclusive developmental pathway to MLS for the region’s most talented young players.

