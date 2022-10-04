Stimulus update: Direct one-time payments worth up to $1,050 to be mailed out in four days

Tax r ebates totaling up to $1,050 are just four days away from being mailed out to California residents.

The measure, known as the Middle-Class Tax Refund is intended to alleviate fiscal pressures on the middle class brought on by unbridled inflation gripping the nation. Payments will be sent out beginning Oct. 7 to eligible Californians who completed their proper tax forms.

In total, roughly $9.5 billion worth of payments are expected to be sent out and will be delivered through direct deposit or debit cards, according to ABC 10 News. Some 17 million Californians are expected to receive payments.

To qualify, recipients must be residents of California, file their 2020 tax returns by Oct. 15, 2021, and not be a dependent.

The exact payment one will receive varies on his or her income and ranges from $200 to $1,050. Individuals filing separately who earn under $250,000 annually can get between $200 and $700, depending on whether they have a dependent.

Married filers with annual earnings below $500,000 can earn between $400 to $1,050, based on whether they have a dependent.

Delivery of payments is largely expected to take place in October and wrap up near the end of January.

California has developed a calculator so residents can see how much they qualify for.