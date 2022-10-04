Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid share backstory of their State Farm commercial

Chiefs fans learned a dirty little secret about coach Andy Reid during Sunday’s win over the Buccaneers.

Turns out Reid really likes to draw fake mustaches on the faces of players when they are asleep. Heck, he even does it to quarterback Patrick Mahomes .

Reid revealed that (completely fictional) nugget in a commercial for State Farm that aired Sunday.

In the spot, Reid wants to get a special deal from Jake from State Farm and “confesses” to his secret.

Mahomes, who has appeared in a number of State Farm commercials over the past few years, is in this one, too. Reid did a great job with this acting job .

Mahomes was on “The Drive” on KCSP (610 AM) on Monday and was asked about how Reid came to star in the commercial.

“It was funny because they asked me about the idea, and I was like, ‘Man, I’ll ask him but I just don’t know if he’ll do it.’ When I asked him, he asked me about it,” Mahomes said. “He’s like, ‘Do you want me to?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, I think it’d be cool for people to be able to see your personality on a different level, on a different scale.’

“I got there, and he crushed it. He’s a natural at that type of stuff. He just lets his personality show and he kind of relaxes. You don’t see that mean coach Reid, you see how much personality he has. I think it’s probably my best commercial yet. He kind of stole the show and was the main guy.”

Reid was asked about the commercial Monday at a news conference, and he liked seeing how well Mahomes was treated during the shoot.

“Pat asked if I would do it with him and I told him, ‘I’m not very good at that stuff,’ as you guys know doing these things (news conferences),” Reid said. “Listen, it was a fun thing. It was good to see how people treat Pat. It was interesting for me to see how that production goes. He does a lot of these things and it kind of gave me the inside scoop on it — literally — to be able to see what he has to go through to put all these together.

“It’s quite interesting. Great people involved there. They obviously reached out and talked to me about it and knowing that I wasn’t real comfortable doing those kinds of things, but they made it as comfortable as possible.”