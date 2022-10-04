Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Beautiful but Underrated Beaches in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
The Best Things to Do October 8th and 9thThe Maine WriterBangor, ME
A Day at Drake Island Beach, Wells, MaineDan PfeiferWells, ME
Maine School District 6 Votes to Keep Book in School LibraryThe Maine WriterStandish, ME
Rate Hikes and Rate Discounts for Some Maine Utility CustomersThe Maine WriterMaine State
Related
Portland police investigating after Old Port shooting
PORTLAND, Maine — The Portland Police Department is investigating an early Saturday morning shooting in the Old Port. The shooting happened just after 1 a.m. on Saturday, October 8, according to a press release issued by the Portland Police Dept. Officers were walking around when they noticed a disturbance...
WMTW
Maine man, vehicles shot in Lewiston
LEWISTON, Maine — Lewiston police are investigating after a man was shot early Friday morning. Officers heard several shots at about 1 a.m. in the area of College and Bartlett streets. Several people called 911 at the same time reporting hearing shots. When officers went to Bartlett Street, they...
Man shot in Lewiston early Friday morning
LEWISTON, Maine — A 36-year-old Lewiston man was taken to an area hospital early Friday morning after suffering what police said were "apparent gunshot wounds." Officers reported hearing several gun shots in the area of College and Bartlett streets at about 1 a.m. Friday, and police received additional similar reports, Lewiston Police Chief Dave St. Pierre said Friday afternoon.
UPDATE: Missing Epping, NH Woman Found Safe
6:45 p.m. SUNDAY UPDATE: Priscilla Wotton was safely located, according to NH State Police. State Police issued a Silver Alert Sunday for an Epping woman with signs of dementia who did not return from a walk Sunday morning. The caregiver for Priscilla Wotton, 61, reported her missing around 10:30 a.m....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
A Chipotle Mexican Grill Could Soon Open Inside a Waterville, Maine, Hotel
According to the Kennebec Journal, Waterville, Maine could soon be home to another chain restaurant. It wasn't that long ago, July to be exact, that the Chipotle Mexican Grill at the Market Place @ Augusta closed down. And, depending on who you talk to, it was for a multitude of reasons.
WMTW
Threat closes Maine high school
SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Scarborough High School was closed Tuesday due to what police called a "serious threat of safety." School officials called it a precaution, but said all after school activities were also canceled. Scarborough Police told WMTW that the threat was received Monday night and was isolated to...
NECN
Two Killed in Small Plane Crash in Maine
Two men were killed after a small plane crashed Wednesday afternoon in Arundel, Maine. The York County Sheriff's Office said the single-engine Beechcraft went down shortly after 2 p.m. in woods in the area of Sam's Road and Portland Road. The pilot, 81-year-old Eldon Morrison of Yarmouth, and 55-year-old Paul...
Two Maine Men Killed as Plane Crashes into Woods Wednesday Afternoon
A small plane went down in the woods near Route 1 in Southern Maine yesterday afternoon around 2 pm. WGME 13 is reporting that a single-engine plane went down near Portland Road and Sam's Road Wednesday. The plane crashed into the woods killing both souls on board. The pilot, 81-year-old...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WGME
Caught on camera: Bear spotted wandering through Windham
WINDHAM (WGM)-- A bear has been spotted roaming through Windham, with residents capturing it on camera. It's not entirely uncommon in Maine, even in more populated parts of the state, but many in Windham say they haven't seen one in town before. "I was sitting at my desk in the...
WGME
Bail set at $5,000 cash for Saco woman accused of taking kids, setting off AMBER alert
PORTLAND (WGME) – A Saco mother accused of taking her own children and setting off an AMBER alert this week is now barred from seeing her kids. Twenty-seven-year-old Alexandra Vincent of Saco appeared before a judge Friday in Biddeford. She's accused of taking her two children from a home...
Portland police execute search warrant on Grant Street
PORTLAND, Maine — The Portland Police Department's Special Reaction Team executed a search warrant at an apartment on Grant Street around 12 p.m. on Friday. Police said the apartment was found to be in connection with a criminal investigation, a news release issued by the department said. The Special...
wabi.tv
Men killed in Arundel plane crash remembered as construction leaders who moved Maine forward
ARUNDEL, Maine (WMTW) - The two men killed in a plane crash on Wednesday are being remembered by Maine transportation officials for their contributions in moving the state forward. Wednesday morning, 81-year-old Eldon Morrison of Yarmouth and 55-year-old Paul Koziell, of Scarborough, took off in a single-engine airplane from Presque...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Out-of-State Teen Threatened Scarborough High School Via Text
An arrest was made after an out-of-state threat shut down Scarborough High School on Tuesday. The threat was received via text by a student who reported it to Scarborough Police Monday night. Investigators tracked the origin of the threat to a juvenile located in another state. They were arrested with the assistance of "an outside law enforcement agency", and criminal charges are expected.
Maine Mother Arrested Tuesday Afternoon After Attempting to Flee The State With Her Children
In an update to a story that involved a Maine AMBER alert on Tuesday, a Maine mother is in custody two states away after fleeing Maine with her two young children. WMTW News 8, is reporting this morning that officials with Maine's Department of Health And Human Services were on their way to the home of Alexandra Vincent in order to remove her two children from her home.
Auburn police investigate Whitney Street shooting
AUBURN, Maine — Auburn police responded to a report of gunshots fired at a building at 72 Whitney St. at about 1:17 a.m. Friday. When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered "multiple shots had been fired at the second floor of the building," according to a news release from the Auburn Police Department.
Saco, Maine, Mom and Two Kids Found Safe — UPDATE
5:05 p.m. UPDATE: Maine State Police said the children are safe and their mother was found in Massachusetts. Maine State Police on Tuesday issued an Amber Alert for two children believed to be with their mother in New Jersey. Aleeah Patrock, 8, and Vincent Patrock, 6, were taken by their...
Teachers Now Get the Special Hookup at Popular Maine Restaurant
Here's a not-so-spoiler alert: Teachers get hosed. Yes, they get summers off and 3 weeks of vacation during the school year, as well as national holidays off, which is a perk. But considering they deal with some bratty kids that don't listen and cause trouble, work long days with the responsibility of helping to educate the future of the world, and do it for peanuts of a salary -- seems like a fair exchange.
wabi.tv
2 men dead after plane crashes in Arundel
ARUNDEL, Maine (WMTW) - The York County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that two men are dead after a plane crashed in Arundel Wednesday afternoon. The Sheriff William King says 81-year-old Eldon Morrison of Yarmouth was flying the plane when it crashed. Paul Koziell, 55 from Scarborough, was also on board.
Boil Water Order Issued for Berwick, Maine
Water woes continue in Berwick with a Boil Water Order issued for all water to be consumed. "The Berwick Water Plant has had issues with turbidity meters. Because of this, we can not be sure the water in the system does not exceed the allowable levels. The Water Department is taking manual reads at the plant on-going," read the announcement.
What’s Open, Closed During Columbus Day (Indigenous Peoples’ Day) 2022
Monday is the Columbus Day state and federal holiday in New Hampshire and Massachusetts but also Indigenous Peoples' Day for more communities and the state of Maine. Regardless of the name it comes with a variety of closures for offices, businesses, and schools, but a regular day for others. Portsmouth...
97.5 WOKQ
Dover, NH
11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
97.5 WOKQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0