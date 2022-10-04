ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scarborough, ME

NEWS CENTER Maine

Portland police investigating after Old Port shooting

PORTLAND, Maine — The Portland Police Department is investigating an early Saturday morning shooting in the Old Port. The shooting happened just after 1 a.m. on Saturday, October 8, according to a press release issued by the Portland Police Dept. Officers were walking around when they noticed a disturbance...
PORTLAND, ME
WMTW

Maine man, vehicles shot in Lewiston

LEWISTON, Maine — Lewiston police are investigating after a man was shot early Friday morning. Officers heard several shots at about 1 a.m. in the area of College and Bartlett streets. Several people called 911 at the same time reporting hearing shots. When officers went to Bartlett Street, they...
LEWISTON, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Man shot in Lewiston early Friday morning

LEWISTON, Maine — A 36-year-old Lewiston man was taken to an area hospital early Friday morning after suffering what police said were "apparent gunshot wounds." Officers reported hearing several gun shots in the area of College and Bartlett streets at about 1 a.m. Friday, and police received additional similar reports, Lewiston Police Chief Dave St. Pierre said Friday afternoon.
LEWISTON, ME
97.5 WOKQ

UPDATE: Missing Epping, NH Woman Found Safe

6:45 p.m. SUNDAY UPDATE: Priscilla Wotton was safely located, according to NH State Police. State Police issued a Silver Alert Sunday for an Epping woman with signs of dementia who did not return from a walk Sunday morning. The caregiver for Priscilla Wotton, 61, reported her missing around 10:30 a.m....
EPPING, NH
WMTW

Threat closes Maine high school

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Scarborough High School was closed Tuesday due to what police called a "serious threat of safety." School officials called it a precaution, but said all after school activities were also canceled. Scarborough Police told WMTW that the threat was received Monday night and was isolated to...
SCARBOROUGH, ME
NECN

Two Killed in Small Plane Crash in Maine

Two men were killed after a small plane crashed Wednesday afternoon in Arundel, Maine. The York County Sheriff's Office said the single-engine Beechcraft went down shortly after 2 p.m. in woods in the area of Sam's Road and Portland Road. The pilot, 81-year-old Eldon Morrison of Yarmouth, and 55-year-old Paul...
ARUNDEL, ME
WGME

Caught on camera: Bear spotted wandering through Windham

WINDHAM (WGM)-- A bear has been spotted roaming through Windham, with residents capturing it on camera. It's not entirely uncommon in Maine, even in more populated parts of the state, but many in Windham say they haven't seen one in town before. "I was sitting at my desk in the...
WINDHAM, ME
97.5 WOKQ

Out-of-State Teen Threatened Scarborough High School Via Text

An arrest was made after an out-of-state threat shut down Scarborough High School on Tuesday. The threat was received via text by a student who reported it to Scarborough Police Monday night. Investigators tracked the origin of the threat to a juvenile located in another state. They were arrested with the assistance of "an outside law enforcement agency", and criminal charges are expected.
SCARBOROUGH, ME
92 Moose

Maine Mother Arrested Tuesday Afternoon After Attempting to Flee The State With Her Children

In an update to a story that involved a Maine AMBER alert on Tuesday, a Maine mother is in custody two states away after fleeing Maine with her two young children. WMTW News 8, is reporting this morning that officials with Maine's Department of Health And Human Services were on their way to the home of Alexandra Vincent in order to remove her two children from her home.
SACO, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Auburn police investigate Whitney Street shooting

AUBURN, Maine — Auburn police responded to a report of gunshots fired at a building at 72 Whitney St. at about 1:17 a.m. Friday. When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered "multiple shots had been fired at the second floor of the building," according to a news release from the Auburn Police Department.
AUBURN, ME
97.5 WOKQ

Saco, Maine, Mom and Two Kids Found Safe — UPDATE

5:05 p.m. UPDATE: Maine State Police said the children are safe and their mother was found in Massachusetts. Maine State Police on Tuesday issued an Amber Alert for two children believed to be with their mother in New Jersey. Aleeah Patrock, 8, and Vincent Patrock, 6, were taken by their...
SACO, ME
97.5 WOKQ

Teachers Now Get the Special Hookup at Popular Maine Restaurant

Here's a not-so-spoiler alert: Teachers get hosed. Yes, they get summers off and 3 weeks of vacation during the school year, as well as national holidays off, which is a perk. But considering they deal with some bratty kids that don't listen and cause trouble, work long days with the responsibility of helping to educate the future of the world, and do it for peanuts of a salary -- seems like a fair exchange.
WINDHAM, ME
wabi.tv

2 men dead after plane crashes in Arundel

ARUNDEL, Maine (WMTW) - The York County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that two men are dead after a plane crashed in Arundel Wednesday afternoon. The Sheriff William King says 81-year-old Eldon Morrison of Yarmouth was flying the plane when it crashed. Paul Koziell, 55 from Scarborough, was also on board.
ARUNDEL, ME
97.5 WOKQ

Boil Water Order Issued for Berwick, Maine

Water woes continue in Berwick with a Boil Water Order issued for all water to be consumed. "The Berwick Water Plant has had issues with turbidity meters. Because of this, we can not be sure the water in the system does not exceed the allowable levels. The Water Department is taking manual reads at the plant on-going," read the announcement.
BERWICK, ME
97.5 WOKQ

97.5 WOKQ

