Wayne County, PA

17-year-old boy missing out of Wayne County

By Vivian Muniz
 5 days ago

STERLING TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are searching for a teen missing for five days out of Wayne County.

15-year-old girl missing out of Wayne County

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Sunday around 9:00 p.m. a woman went to the PSP Honesdale barracks to report that her grandson, Aiden John Fitzgerald, 17, of Lake Ariel, has not returned home since Friday, September 30.

Anyone with information on Fitzgerald’s whereabouts is asked to contact PSP Honesdale at 570-253-7126.

Comments / 6

Letthemeatcake
5d ago

Wouldn't it be nice to post several pictures for those that don't know what this boy looks like. Seems they aren't really pushing to find him.

Newswatch 16

UPDATE: Body found in Monroe County

STROUD TOWNSHIP, PA — Police are investigating after a body was found Friday morning in Monroe County. Stroud Area Regional Police officers identified the body as 26-year-old Anthony Counterman of Greenville, North Carolina. Officials say Counterman is originally from Stroudsburg. Police say Counterman's body was found by a fisherman...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Suspect in deadly Kingston shooting returned to Luzerne County

KINGSTON, Pa. — A suspect has returned to face charges for a killing last month in Kingston. Agents with the U.S. Marshals Service brought Tyquan Lassiter from New Jersey to Kingston Thursday afternoon to be arraigned on charges related to the shooting death of 38-year-old Peter McCoy along Main Street in the borough on September 10.
KINGSTON, PA
WBRE

Rowhome fire in Schuylkill County affects several families

MAHANOY CITY, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Dozens of firefighters were on the scene of a rowhome fire in Schuylkill County Friday night. Eyewitness News was on the scene of a fire on the 100 block of East Mahanoy Street in Mahanoy City. Officials tell Eyewitness News the fire was first reported around 7:52 p.m. and […]
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Body discovered in abandoned hotel

Danville, Pa. — A body was discovered at an abandoned hotel in Danville Friday night, officials say. Montour County Coroner Scott Lynn identified the deceased as 47-year-old George Sholley III of Berwick. The body was found by several people exploring the long-abandoned Days Inn near the Interstate 80 interchange. Sholley has no current address, according to Lynn. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday to determine the cause and manner of his death, Lynn added. The hotel, which closed nearly a decade ago, has been the site of vandalism and has frequently had squatters living inside the building. A video of the inside of the hotel was posted to YouTube in 2018 and has since had nearly 50,000 views. You can find the video here:
DANVILLE, PA
WBRE

Police search for missing Scranton woman

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton police are asking for public help in finding a woman missing for nine days. According to the Scranton Police Department, Theresa Bautista, 42, was last seen on September 27 and has not been heard from since. Police are describing Bautista as a Hispanic woman, 5’7” 220 lbs, with black hair […]
SCRANTON, PA
wrnjradio.com

1 dead after house fire in Warren County

POHATCONG TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – One person is dead after a house fire in Warren County Wednesday evening, according to police. The fire happened on the 400 block of Maple Avenue in Pohatcong Township, police said. The person is confirmed to an adult female. The fire has been...
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
