17-year-old boy missing out of Wayne County
According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Sunday around 9:00 p.m. a woman went to the PSP Honesdale barracks to report that her grandson, Aiden John Fitzgerald, 17, of Lake Ariel, has not returned home since Friday, September 30.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Sunday around 9:00 p.m. a woman went to the PSP Honesdale barracks to report that her grandson, Aiden John Fitzgerald, 17, of Lake Ariel, has not returned home since Friday, September 30.

Anyone with information on Fitzgerald's whereabouts is asked to contact PSP Honesdale at 570-253-7126.
