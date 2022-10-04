Read full article on original website
CAPSTONE GREEN ENERGY TO PROVIDE TWO 800 KW MICROTURBINES FOR SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA OIL PRODUCTION SITE
Capstone Green Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CGRN), a global leader in carbon reduction and on-site resilient green energy solutions, announced that Cal Microturbine, Capstone's exclusive distributor in California, Hawaii, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington has secured an order for a 1.6 MW microturbine solution for an oil production site in Southern California. The microturbines are expected to be commissioned in the second quarter of 2023.
Hybrid Microgrid System Helps Company Meet Production and Sustainability Goals
In 2015, Themar Al Emarat executives began planning for a hydroponic farm in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates (UAE), that would provide locally grown, pesticide-free vegetables and produce for hotels, restaurants, wholesalers, retailers and supermarkets in the region. With almost no rainfall and temperatures frequently exceeding 105 degrees Fahrenheit (40 degrees...
Unirac Secures Investment Led by Greenbelt Capital Partners
Peter Lorenz, CEO of Unirac, said, “We are incredibly proud of the business we have built and the meaningful product and service innovations the Unirac team has brought to our customers. In 2019, we implemented a program called ‘Better Solar Starts Here.’ This program puts our customers’ success at the center of everything we do at Unirac.”
Intersolar North America and Energy Storage North America 2023 to Deliver Actionable Training through Interactive Workshops
Intersolar North America (ISNA) and Energy Storage North America (ESNA), the industry’s premier solar + storage event, will offer hands-on training and learning experiences through a range of interactive, pre-conference workshops next February at the Long Beach Convention Center in Long Beach, California. PORTLAND, Maine - October 5, 2022:...
Paired Power Unveils New Solar Canopy for Fast, Modular EV Charging
With recent reports indicating the United States needs 20 times more electric vehicle (EV) charging stations than what's available today, Paired Power announced the launch of its new, transportable solar canopy, PairTree, with built-in EV charging capabilities. With its modular, fast-install design, PairTree can be utilized with or without grid connection and gives customers quick and convenient access to the infinite renewable energy of the sun without the costly construction and infrastructure requirements of traditional solar canopy installations.
Renewable Energy Becoming the Norm for Emergency Power
Source: Jane Marsh, Editor-in-Chief at Environment.co. Renewable energy is becoming increasingly widespread throughout many parts of the United States and the world. However, a relatively newer trend involves people using it for backup power during emergencies. Here’s a closer look at the possibilities and use cases. Company Provides Renewable...
From Wasted Heat to Green Electricity
The 247Solar Heat2Power™ turbine is the first commercial turbine to produce power using atmospheric-pressure hot air, with no combustion or emissions. With the 247Solar Heat2Power™ turbine, industrial facilities that produce hot exhaust can now harness an otherwise-wasted resource to power operations. It works when high-temperature industrial exhaust gas (min. 850℃/1500F) is supplied to the turbine at ambient pressure, where it passes through a proprietary high-temperature heat exchanger. This transfers the heat to the turbine's compressed air, which enters the turbine's expander at the required pressure and temperature to drive the turbine. No fuel is required, and no emissions are produced by this process. Industrial facilities can also sell this emissions-free power as an additional revenue stream.
MERSEN TO EXHIBIT DURING IEEE ENERGY CONVERSION CONFERENCE & EXPO, OCTOBER 10-11, 2022
NEWBURYPORT, MA, USA (SEPTEMBER, 2022) - Mersen will showcase its line of innovative product solutions for electrical energy storage solutions and EV/HEV during the IEEE ECCE conversion conference and exposition, October 10th and 11th, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. Mersen's team of experts will be on hand at booth #100 to...
Redflow to collaborate with The University of Queensland to lower battery storage costs
Redflow is pleased to announce a collaboration with The University of Queensland within the Australian Research Council (ARC) Research Hub for Safe and Reliable Energy Storage administered by Deakin University. The research project entitled ‘Extending Flow Battery Operation' was identified to develop a deeper understanding of the electrolyte chemistry and...
Electric Vehicle Market Overview in 2022 | Statistics & Forecasts
The global electric vehicle market size is expected to reach at USD 208.58 billion by the end of 2022, according to new report study by Precedence Research. The global electric vehicle market share has taken a tremendous leap forward in the past decade, and we expect the trend to accelerate exponentially. Even though we've already seen some incredible growth in the number of EVs worldwide, electric car industry predictions would suggest that we've only just scratched the surface.
'I'm sick of this' - Newsom to call special legislative session over gas prices
SACRAMENTO — California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Friday he will call a special session of the state Legislature in December to pass a new tax on oil companies as punishment for what he calls "rank price gouging."Newsom told reporters on Friday that the special session will begin Dec. 5 after all the votes have been counted from the November elections and newly elected lawmakers are sworn in.Gas prices soared across the nation this year because of high inflation, Russia's invasion of Ukraine and ongoing disruptions in the global supply chain. But while gas prices have recovered somewhat nationwide, they have...
