GoFundMe started for family impacted by house fire

Image from GoFundMe page.

Rendon family was coming home from football practice to find their house on fire, according to football and cheer president

– A GoFundMe has been launched to support the family impacted by the house fire in Paso Robles last week.

As of Tuesday morning, the fundraiser has raised $2,720 of its $5,000 goal. Click here to make a donation.

The Paso Robles Youth Football and Cheer President Smitty (Chris Smith) created the GoFundMe and writes on the fundraising page,

“When the Rendons were coming home from football practice they found their house on fire. They are a great family and have 2 boys playing for Paso Robles youth football. I, as PRYFC President, have personally coached the older son Johnny. He is an amazing kid with a great attitude, and plays with tremendous heart. Over the 2 years I’ve had the pleasure of coaching him, I’ve got to know the family. They are great people and have worked hard to raise two fine young men. As part of our football family we are trying our best to help them in a time of need.”