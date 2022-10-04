Over 220,000 Hurricane Ian insurance claims have been filed in Florida

Months after the death of Missouri teen Tyre Sampson on Icon Park's Orlando FreeFall ride, the operator has decided to shut the ride down permanently. Orlando Slingshot Group announced that the ride would be taken down in a press release on October 6. “We are devastated by Tyre’s death. We have listened to the wishes of Tyre’s family and the community, and have made the decision to take down the FreeFall,” said Ritchie Armstrong, with Orlando Slingshot in a press release. “In addition, Orlando Slingshot will honor Tyre and his legacy in the classroom and on the football field by creating a scholarship in his name.” Sampson fell from the ride this spring, while the drop tower was plunging riders toward the ground.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO