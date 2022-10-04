The Carrington girls volleyball team went 6-0 and a perfect 12-0 in set play to capture the 2022 Carrington volleyball tournament for the second straight year. The Cardinals saved their best match of the day for the finals defeating a very good Medina-Pingree-Buchanan squad 2-0 (25-13, 25-13). The Cardinals defeated Harvey-Wells County. Velva, and Hettinger Scranton all 2-0 in pool olay to start the day. With the overall number 1 seed going into the tournament format, the Cardinals, MPB (2 seed), New Rockford-Sheyemnne (3 seed), and Strasburg-Zeeland (4 seed) all received opening round byes. The Cardinals defeated Bishop Ryan (25-20, 25-15) and Strasburg-Zeeland (25-19, 25-19) to reach the finals. MPB was perfect on the day until the championship match defeating Rugby and NR-S to reach the title match. S-Z defeated NR-S in the third place match 2-1.

CARRINGTON, ND ・ 9 HOURS AGO