newsdakota.com
Kiwanis Against Hunger Packs 50,000 Meals In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – With the help of 100 volunteers, Jamestown Kiwanis packed more than 50,000 meals for hungry families. The 40 or so members of Jamestown Kiwanis raised more than $7,000 for Saturday’s Kiwanis Against Hunger event, held at the Jamestown Rural Fire Department. “About one-third of...
newsdakota.com
Bayer Family Makes Donation To Jamestown School
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Bayer Family makes a memorial donation in honor of Dale Bayer to the Washington Elementary PTO playground project. Dale Bayer (1934-2012) started his career at Jamestown Public Schools in 1964. Over the course of his service, he was Principal for several decades at Washington Elementary in addition to Principal at Franklin Elementary and Lincoln Elementary. He retired in 1995.
newsdakota.com
Barnes County Youth Celebrate National 4-H Week
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – During National 4-H week millions of youth, parents, volunteers and alumni across the country have been celebrating everything 4-H. The theme of this year’s National 4-H Week is Find Your Spark, which highlights how 4-H offers opportunity for youth to find their passion and explore learning about that passion and what lies within it through hands-on learning experiences.
newsdakota.com
Steven “Steve” Nitschke
Steven “Steve” Nitschke, age 81, of Jamestown, ND, formerly of Valley City, ND, died Thursday, October 6th at Eventide Care Center in Jamestown surrounded by his loving family. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM Tuesday, October 11th at Faith Lutheran Church in Valley City. Visitation...
newsdakota.com
No. 12 Jimmies Wrap up Weekend Sweep of Illinois State
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (jimmiepride.com)– The 12th-ranked University of Jamestown ACHA D1 hockey team earned its first conference sweep Saturday evening, defeating Illinois State University 4-3. Greg Susinski (JR/Calgary, Alberta) scored twice and assisted on another while Brad Fortin (FR/Langley, British Columbia) had two assists to help Jamestown even their record at 2-2.
newsdakota.com
Valley City Parks & Recreation Family Friendly Events
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (VCPR) – Valley City Parks and Recreation (VCPR) will be holding a series of fun and engaging family-friendly events for the month of October!. The first event will be the free Halloween Movie at the Rec on Thursday, October 20th at 7:15 P.M. where they will be playing Scooby-Doo: The Movie, a family-friendly classic great for all ages! There will be popcorn, healthy snacks provided by On the Move, and door-prizes like an indoor basketball game, Kan Jam, yard games, and even a Fire HD Kids tablet!
newsdakota.com
Lynnae Bergman
Lynnae Bergman left her earthly home on September 29th 2022 at the age of 73, with loved ones by her side and is now in the arms of Jesus in Heaven. She was born to Maydris and Antoine (Tony) Litt on April 14th 1949 in Jamestown, ND and lived there most of her life.
740thefan.com
Fire destroys home in rural Barnes County
ECKELSON, N.D. (KFGO/NewsDakota.com) – A family is without a home after a fire Thursday afternoon in rural Barnes County. Rural Fire Chief Tim Lyter said the house, about five miles south of the I-94 Eckelson exit between Jamestown and Valley City, was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived on the scene around 12:45 p.m.
Times-Online
School Board seeks to purchase, pave over property for parking
The Valley City Public School Board met for a special meeting to discuss plans to purchase property north of the Central Administration Building, to be bulldozed and paved over to make for an expanded parking lot for the school. A quorum of the School Board, with members Phil Hatcher and...
KFYR-TV
Palmer Amaranth spotted in Kidder, Stark, Williams Counties
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Three more counties have been added to the list of those where a noxious weed has been found. The weed, Palmer Amaranth, is an invasive weed that the department of agriculture monitors to avoid its spread. It was recently discovered in Kidder, Stark and Williams Counties. The source of these detections is being investigated, and the ad department encourages anyone who thinks they spot this noxious weed to report it at nd.gov/ndda/pa.
newsdakota.com
Hi-Liners Prepare for EDC Cross Country Finals
Valley City–Postseason running takes place this weekend. The Eastern Dakota Conference (EDC) cross country meet is Saturday at Lincoln Park in Grand Forks. That location recently hosted the “Border Battle” attended by over 50 area teams in an area covering four states and provinces. Valley City is...
valleynewslive.com
District 24 Democratic candidate arrested for assault
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota District 24 Democratic candidate is facing criminal charges, according to Valley City Police. The Barnes County States Attorney’s Office charged 33-year-old Kaitlyn Marie Huss with Simple Assault, which is a Class B Misdemeanor, on Friday, Oct. 7. Police Chief...
newsdakota.com
Jimmies Can’t Overcome Slow Start at CUNE
SEWARD, Neb. (jimmiepride.com)– The University of Jamestown football team struggled to get its offense going Saturday afternoon in a 30-15 loss to Concordia University. Of the Jimmies’ first six possessions, four ended in a punt, one in an interception, and another on downs at the Bulldog one-yard line. Meanwhile, Concordia had touchdown drives of 99 and 97 yards and added a field goal to cap off an 86-yard drive for a 16-0 lead at the half.
newsdakota.com
Second-Ranked Jimmies Beat No. 6 Bulldogs in Four Sets
The second-ranked University of Jamestown volleyball team stayed unbeaten in conference play with a four-set win over No. 6 Concordia (Neb.) Friday evening at Harold Newman Arena. Set scores were 25-11, 24-26, 27-25, and 25-16. Jamestown improves to 19-1 overall and 7-0 in the GPAC. The Jimmies will host No....
newsdakota.com
Jimmies Net Five in Second Straight Shutout
The University of Jamestown men’s soccer team posted its second straight shutout, defeating Providence College of Manitoba 5-0 Thursday afternoon at the Jimmie Turf Field. Five different players had goals for Jamestown, now 4-8-1 overall this season. Joel Hyland (SO/Manchester, England) scored 15 seconds from halftime to give the...
newsdakota.com
No. 2 Jimmies Drop Five Setter at Home to No. 3 Midland
JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – The University of Jamestown women’s volleyball team lost at home for the first time in 40 matches as the Jimmies fell in five sets to Midland. Set scores were with 25-17, 23-25, 25-17, 23-25, and 10-15. Kalli Hegerle had a huge opening set for the Jimmies as she registered seven kills. Midland bounced back in the second set despite Jamestown forcing the Warriors into a fourth set point. In set three, UJ landed on Lexi Olson and Anna Holen to put the Jimmies in front 2-1 heading to the fourth.
newsdakota.com
Hi-Liners Meet Bluejays in Battle of Top Two Teams
Valley City–A 30-mile rivalry, a travelling trophy, and the top-two ranked teams in the state. We find out tonight when the Valley City Hi-Liner football team hosts the Jamestown Bluejays at Hanna Field. Valley City enters the game 6-0 and ranked first by the North Dakota sports media and...
newsdakota.com
Cardinals 2022 Carrington VB Champs, Down MPB In Final
The Carrington girls volleyball team went 6-0 and a perfect 12-0 in set play to capture the 2022 Carrington volleyball tournament for the second straight year. The Cardinals saved their best match of the day for the finals defeating a very good Medina-Pingree-Buchanan squad 2-0 (25-13, 25-13). The Cardinals defeated Harvey-Wells County. Velva, and Hettinger Scranton all 2-0 in pool olay to start the day. With the overall number 1 seed going into the tournament format, the Cardinals, MPB (2 seed), New Rockford-Sheyemnne (3 seed), and Strasburg-Zeeland (4 seed) all received opening round byes. The Cardinals defeated Bishop Ryan (25-20, 25-15) and Strasburg-Zeeland (25-19, 25-19) to reach the finals. MPB was perfect on the day until the championship match defeating Rugby and NR-S to reach the title match. S-Z defeated NR-S in the third place match 2-1.
Pallbearers carry the coffin of 18-year-old Cayler Ellingson after his funeral in Carrington, North Dakota.
