Real Fires Burn at the Amazon Fulfillment Center 'HSV1' in Huntsville, AL, and at Tesla Gigafactory BerlinZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Huntsville, AL Announces Transit Transfer Transportation Station as City Builds, and Greyhound Discreetly Stops ServiceZack LoveHuntsville, AL
3 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Where Are They Now, Alabama? Antoine DodsonApril KillianHuntsville, AL
16 Flights for $10K Should be a Breeze for Low-Cost Airline at the 'Most Expensive Airport in the U.S.': Huntsville, ALZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Vote for Huntsville HS football player of the week for Week 8
Check out this week’s nominees for the Huntsville area football player of the week and vote in the fan poll below. Coaches and statisticians can submit game reports to preps@al.com on game night to have a player nominated. Voting is open until Wednesday morning. The winner will be announced...
Rewinding Football High Live: Scores, highlights, updates from Friday’s Week 8 HS football games
The Week 8 schedule includes huge region games from Daphne to Decatur. Some of tonight’s key games include Bob Jones at Sparkman, McAdory at Hueytown, Muscle Shoals at unbeaten Decatur and Fairhope at Daphne. Check back frequently tonight for updates on those games and many others. A complete score...
Check out Thursday’s statewide high school football scoreboard
Week 8 of the 2022 high school football season got off to a quick start on Thursday night. Here are the scores from around the state as compiled by the Alabama Sports Writers Association. Central-Phenix City 55, Lee-Montgomery 20. Chambers Academy 56, Abbeville Christian 7. Danville 49, Asbury 6. Decatur...
Alabamians march for abortion rights: ‘We still have enough energy to keep fighting’
Alabamians protested abortion bans and marched in support of access to reproductive health at rallies across the state on Saturday. From Huntsville to Fairhope, Birmingham to Anniston, marchers called for supporters to contact their elected leaders, vote in the upcoming midterms and help elect candidates who support abortion rights. The Alabama rallies came as part of a wave of rallies organized by the Women’s March and other organizations in cities across the country.
Cameron Smith: Alabama casinos’ human shield will test Marshall’s resolve
After the Alabama Supreme Court ruled that the racing and “bingo” casino owed $76 million in unpaid taxes, Greenetrack shut its doors. Another opinion from the state supreme court affirmed that electronic bingo which plays conspicuously like a slot machine is not, in fact, bingo. Yet a little more than a month after closing its doors, Greenetrack is open for business again. Alabama has been here before. So have the casino operators. This isn’t even the first time Greenetrack has reopened after an unfavorable court ruling.
Why straight ticket voting is likely here to stay in Alabama
Alabama has the No. 1 ranked team in football. It also very may well be the No. 1 state in the U.S. for straight ticket voting on Election Day. Only six states have it, and among those, none have released any data suggesting a higher turnout of voters who vote cast a straight ticket ballot in recent elections. Only South Carolina comes close.
Class 6A No. 6 Hartselle cruises past Athens, remains undefeated
No. 6 Hartselle raced to a 24-point halftime lead and cruised past Athens 45-21 at Larry McCoy Field to solidify its spot atop the 6A, Region 7 standings. Lincoln Bryant came off the bench to rush for 136 yards and two touchdowns while quarterback Jack Smith passed for another as the Tigers improved to 8-0 overall and 4-0 in Region 7.
Brother rivalry: Bob Jones, Sparkman game decided in final seconds
The Sparkman-Bob Jones rivalry has an extra layer because the two coaches are siblings. Laron White, 48, is Sparkman’s sixth-year coach while his brother Kelvis, 44, is Bob Jones’ third-year coach. Kelvis’ team built a big lead and held on to beat the host Senators 48-40 at Sparkman...
‘He is such a playmaker’: Earl Woods leads Hueytown past McAdory
Earl Woods again showed why he’s one of the state’s most dangerous playmakers. Woods took a shotgun snap, faked a handoff to running back Jakheal Rowser and raced up the middle for a 65-yard touchdown with 9:11 remaining to give Hueytown the lead for good in Friday’s 32-27 comeback victory over McAdory.
Terrence Robinson runs Buckhorn past Lee-Huntsville, into playoffs
Terrence Robinson ran for three touchdowns as Buckhorn beat Lee-Huntsville 38-20 to clinch a playoff berth. The senior quarterback/running back scored from 7, 3 and 9 yards out as the Bucks improved to 3-4 overall and 2-2 in Class 6A, Region 8. Buckhorn led 24-7 at halftime at Milton Frank Stadium in Huntsville.
With sights on federal millions, Birmingham leaders court Alabama Republicans at Black Caucus event
This is an opinion column. Many will certainly see it as a bridge to nowhere. Especially these days. Democratic and Republican politicians shaking hands, sitting down, getting to know each other. What would that accomplish? Especially in this state—where the gap between parties is cavernous, and efforts to entrench and reinforce it are so overt, so glaring, so rooted in our wrenching past the U.S. Supreme Court is now all up in it.
Alabama still has no builder for new prison year after plan approved
One year ago, Gov. Kay Ivey and the Legislature approved a $1.3 billion plan to build two 4,000-bed prisons, a project the governor and lawmakers said would begin to reverse decades of neglect of Alabama’s overcrowded, decaying system. But since the projects were approved, the Alabama Department of Corrections...
Songwriter honors Tennessee, other WWII veterans on latest album
SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Often, a song can capture a life better than a long story. Local songwriter Don Goodman knows this well. He helped to write the song “Mama’s Bible,” about local World War II veteran J.B. Stubblefield who passed on Sept. 8 and was honored at this year’s American Mule and Bluegrass Festival.
$2.5 billion Alabama aluminum plant: $123 million in county incentives, $5 million from Bay Minette
Baldwin County taxpayers will provide over $123 million in tax abatements, infrastructure improvement and economic incentives for Novelis to build a massive $2.5 billion manufacturing plant north of Bay Minette. The city of Bay Minette is also forking over incentives, including $5 million in cash to support the project. The...
This Mediterranean restaurant chain is expanding in Alabama
Mediterranean fast-casual restaurant chain Cava opened its first location in Montgomery last month. Weeks later, the chain opened a storefront in Birmingham at Brook Highland Plaza along the U.S. 280 corridor. The restaurant replaced the former Zoe’s Kitchen, which closed over the summer, reported the Birmingham Business Journal. Founded...
‘Liar,’ ‘Boondoggle,’ ‘Strong-arm’: Rhetoric heats up over bridge project to Alabama’s beaches
As Alabama state officials mull over two bids to build a new two-lane bridge leading to the state’s beaches, disagreements continue among Baldwin County leaders over whether the project will be worthwhile in alleviating congestion. The rhetoric is growing heated, with some name-calling, in debates over the best way...
Juvenile shot to death in Decatur this morning
A juvenile was shot to death this morning in Decatur. Police said the incident happened at 6:42 a.m. in the 1200 block of Pennylane S.E. Officers were called to the area in reference to a shooting involving juveniles. When they arrived, police found a juvenile with a gunshot wound. The...
These Alabama cities have the most expensive homes in the state
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Alabama using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of August 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list...
Hurricane Ian leaves scenes of recovery, despair on Florida coast
Just days after Hurricane Ian struck, a crowd of locals gathered under a huge banyan tree at a motel’s outdoor tiki bar for drink specials and live music. Less than 10 miles away, crews were finishing the search for bodies on a coastal barrier island. Even closer, entire families were trying to get comfortable for the night in a mass shelter housing more than 500 storm victims.
Diverse housing options a priority in Huntsville BIG Picture Master Plan
When Huntsville city planners began crafting its BIG Picture Master Plan, they wanted to take an aggressive approach in diversifying the city’s housing stock. City Manager of Long-Range and Urban Planning Dennis Madsen said an intention of the master plan was “allowing folks to find the housing that fits them.”
