Check out Thursday’s statewide high school football scoreboard

Week 8 of the 2022 high school football season got off to a quick start on Thursday night. Here are the scores from around the state as compiled by the Alabama Sports Writers Association. Central-Phenix City 55, Lee-Montgomery 20. Chambers Academy 56, Abbeville Christian 7. Danville 49, Asbury 6. Decatur...
Alabamians march for abortion rights: ‘We still have enough energy to keep fighting’

Alabamians protested abortion bans and marched in support of access to reproductive health at rallies across the state on Saturday. From Huntsville to Fairhope, Birmingham to Anniston, marchers called for supporters to contact their elected leaders, vote in the upcoming midterms and help elect candidates who support abortion rights. The Alabama rallies came as part of a wave of rallies organized by the Women’s March and other organizations in cities across the country.
Cameron Smith: Alabama casinos’ human shield will test Marshall’s resolve

After the Alabama Supreme Court ruled that the racing and “bingo” casino owed $76 million in unpaid taxes, Greenetrack shut its doors. Another opinion from the state supreme court affirmed that electronic bingo which plays conspicuously like a slot machine is not, in fact, bingo. Yet a little more than a month after closing its doors, Greenetrack is open for business again. Alabama has been here before. So have the casino operators. This isn’t even the first time Greenetrack has reopened after an unfavorable court ruling.
Why straight ticket voting is likely here to stay in Alabama

Alabama has the No. 1 ranked team in football. It also very may well be the No. 1 state in the U.S. for straight ticket voting on Election Day. Only six states have it, and among those, none have released any data suggesting a higher turnout of voters who vote cast a straight ticket ballot in recent elections. Only South Carolina comes close.
Class 6A No. 6 Hartselle cruises past Athens, remains undefeated

No. 6 Hartselle raced to a 24-point halftime lead and cruised past Athens 45-21 at Larry McCoy Field to solidify its spot atop the 6A, Region 7 standings. Lincoln Bryant came off the bench to rush for 136 yards and two touchdowns while quarterback Jack Smith passed for another as the Tigers improved to 8-0 overall and 4-0 in Region 7.
With sights on federal millions, Birmingham leaders court Alabama Republicans at Black Caucus event

This is an opinion column. Many will certainly see it as a bridge to nowhere. Especially these days. Democratic and Republican politicians shaking hands, sitting down, getting to know each other. What would that accomplish? Especially in this state—where the gap between parties is cavernous, and efforts to entrench and reinforce it are so overt, so glaring, so rooted in our wrenching past the U.S. Supreme Court is now all up in it.
Songwriter honors Tennessee, other WWII veterans on latest album

SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Often, a song can capture a life better than a long story. Local songwriter Don Goodman knows this well. He helped to write the song “Mama’s Bible,” about local World War II veteran J.B. Stubblefield who passed on Sept. 8 and was honored at this year’s American Mule and Bluegrass Festival.
This Mediterranean restaurant chain is expanding in Alabama

Mediterranean fast-casual restaurant chain Cava opened its first location in Montgomery last month. Weeks later, the chain opened a storefront in Birmingham at Brook Highland Plaza along the U.S. 280 corridor. The restaurant replaced the former Zoe’s Kitchen, which closed over the summer, reported the Birmingham Business Journal. Founded...
Juvenile shot to death in Decatur this morning

A juvenile was shot to death this morning in Decatur. Police said the incident happened at 6:42 a.m. in the 1200 block of Pennylane S.E. Officers were called to the area in reference to a shooting involving juveniles. When they arrived, police found a juvenile with a gunshot wound. The...
Hurricane Ian leaves scenes of recovery, despair on Florida coast

Just days after Hurricane Ian struck, a crowd of locals gathered under a huge banyan tree at a motel’s outdoor tiki bar for drink specials and live music. Less than 10 miles away, crews were finishing the search for bodies on a coastal barrier island. Even closer, entire families were trying to get comfortable for the night in a mass shelter housing more than 500 storm victims.
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

