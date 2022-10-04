A 47-year-old Spokane, Washington man has been ordered not to come back to Marion County as part of his plea on a public indecency charge. Christopher Barker admitted to exposing himself in the campground area of Forbes State Park near Omega in a Thursday court hearing. He was also placed on two years conditional discharge and given credit for the 32 days he has spent in the Marion County Jail since his arrest. Barker will also have to pay a $900 fine and court costs.

