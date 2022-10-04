Read full article on original website
Related
Yahoo!
A sneak preview of Wall Street's 2023 stock market forecasts
Stocks surged 5.7% on Monday and Tuesday and then shed almost all of those gains on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. When it was all said and done, the S&P 500 closed at 3,639.66, up a modest 1.5% from its Sept. 30 close of 3,585.62, which was the lowest closing price of 2022. The index is now down 24.1% from its January 3 closing high of 4,796.56.
Amazon Speeds Up Net-Zero Emissions Push — To Pour Nearly $1B Into Electric Van, Truck Fleet Expansion In Europe
Amazon.com, Inc AMZN will invest nearly $1 billion in electric vans, trucks, and low-emission package hubs in a drive to achieve net-zero carbon emissions. What Happened: The Jeff Bezos-founded company said it will pour in more than 1 billion euros ($973.48 million) into a fleet consisting of more than 10,000 electric vehicles by 2025. This will triple the number of electric vans it currently operates on the continent from 3,000, reported Reuters.
Larry Summers says 'more likely than not' there will be a recession within 18 months
Former treasury secretary Larry Summers warned Thursday that the U.S. will "more likely than not" experience a recession in the next 18 months.
Comments / 0