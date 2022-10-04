Read full article on original website
Hurricane Julia makes landfall in Nicaragua; will it make it into Pacific?
Julia weakened to a tropical storm on Sunday morning, hours after making landfall as a Category 1 hurricane with 85 mph winds in Nicaragua. The National Hurricane Center said Julia made landfall around 2:15 a.m. CDT Sunday near Laguna de Perlas on Nicaragua’s Caribbean coast. The hurricane center said...
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
