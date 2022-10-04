ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Comments / 0

Related
MySanAntonio

Taylor Swift Reveals Full ‘Midnights’ Track List, Including a Lana Del Rey Featured Appearance on ‘Snow on the Beach’

Taylor Swift kept the “Midnights” oil burning later than usual late Thursday night and early Friday morning, revealing not just the name of one song at midnight, as has been her custom in the buildup to the Oct. 21 album release, but all five of the remaining mystery track titles, one per hour, until she finally reached a grand finale at 4 a.m. ET.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kanye
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Candace Owens
Person
Donald Trump
MySanAntonio

Judy Tenuta, brash 'Love Goddess' comedian, dies at 72

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Judy Tenuta, a brash standup who cheekily styled herself as the “Love Goddess” and toured with George Carlin as she built her career in the 1980s golden age of comedy, died Thursday. She was 72. Tenuta died Thursday afternoon at home in Los...
LOS ANGELES, CA
MySanAntonio

Nikki Finke, Deadline Founder and Iconoclastic Journalist, Dies at 68

Finke’s death was confirmed by Deadline. Jay Penske, founder, chairman and CEO of Penske Media Corporation, which acquired Finke’s blog in 2009, shared a statement honoring Finke. More from Variety. Film Review: 'The Colony'. London Legit Review: 'Much Ado About Nothing'. TV Review: 'Hostages'. “At her best, Nikki...
CELEBRITIES
MySanAntonio

Goya Foods CEO dives back into political punditry after 'cancellation'

The relative calm that has prevailed of late in America's pantry-based culture wars is facing a new challenge from a familiar provocateur. Robert Unanue, the controversial chief executive officer of Goya Foods Inc., is back moonlighting as a political pundit. On Sept. 16, Unanue appeared on an episode of Liberty...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy