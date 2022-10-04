Read full article on original website
abccolumbia.com
Man behind bars after pursuit that led to crash in Richland County
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, One man is behind bars who fled from deputies, leading to a collision that sent on deputy to the hospital. On Saturday, October 8th deputies noticed a suspicious vehicle at Gazbah Gas Station on 6200 Farrow...
abccolumbia.com
Police searching for two suspects after shooting in Lexington
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington Police Department are looking for two males involved in a shooting on Sunday morning. According to investigators, officers responded to a call of gunfire at Building 500 at the Reserve at Old Mill Apartments on East Main Street. When officers arrived, they found a man outside who had been shot in the lower body several times. Officers provided aid until Lexington County EMS arrived and transported him to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
abccolumbia.com
Inmate in Sumter County escapes jail overnight
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – An inmate escaped from jail overnight, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say detention staff verified that Lance Michael Alberti escaped from the jail late last night and was discovered during inmate accountability early this morning. Deputies utilized drones and K9s...
abccolumbia.com
Two people shot at Waffle House in Lexington County
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Two people were shot at a Waffle House in Lexington County on Saturday night. According to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to the Waffle House on South Lake Drive at I-20 after two people were shot. Investigators say, based on information...
One shot in attempted home invasion in Cayce
CAYCE, S.C. — Cayce Police say one of four suspects in an attempted home invasion was shot by a homeowner on Saturday morning. Now, investigators are trying to find out if it's related to the large amount of marijuana they found. The incident unfolded around 1:30 a.m. when the...
abccolumbia.com
Columbia Police search for man accused in deadly shooting
Columbia, SC (WOLO ) — Columbia Police are investigating a deadly shooting that claimed the life of a 20 year old. Authorities tell us the young man was shot while in the 100 block of Ripplemeyer Drive back on August 23, 2022. Officials continue searching for the suspected shooter who authorities say was captured on surveillance that has helped them acquire a photo of the accused shooter.
Orangeburg deputies search for woman after pepper spray incident
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies in Orangeburg are searching for a woman who reportedly assaulted a store clerk with pepper spray on Wednesday. According to Sheriff Leroy Ravenell with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), a woman entered the Marathon convenience store at the intersection of Magnolia and Chestnut streets around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday. […]
WIS-TV
Richland Two incident under investigation in alleged assault
BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (WIS) - A teacher in Richland School District Two is under investigation for an alleged assault. An incident report from the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said the incident happened at 1141 Kelly Mill Rd, Kelly Mill Middle School on Sept. 22. The report says two 7th-grade students...
counton2.com
Orangeburg deputies seize over 30lbs of weed, edibles, dozens of guns
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) on Thursday made what they described as a major drug bust after a long-term narcotics investigation. According to OCSO, deputies seized over 30 pounds of marijuana and dozens of firearms from 25-year-old Samuel Braxton’s Crestline Drive home.
live5news.com
Deputies arrest man, seize candy laced with drugs, firearms, marijuana
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Orangeburg County deputies say they seized more than 30 pounds of marijuana and dozens of firearms in what they call a “long-term narcotics investigation.”. Samuel Braxton, 25, was charged with trafficking marijuana, more than 10 pounds but less than 100 pounds, and possession of...
abccolumbia.com
RCSD searches for two men accused of Circle K burglary
Richland Co., SC (WOLO) —The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is hoping you can help them identify and locate two men accused in a recent burglary. RCSD tells us the incident took place back on September 24, 2022 at the Circle K convenience along Parklane Road around 4:30 in the morning. Authorities say the duo was captured on surveillance video breaking into the store by smashing the front window of the business while it was closed. According to deputies, the suspects filled a garbage bag with cigarettes and chewing tobacco before taking off.
Missing children return home safe in Richland County
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — The search for two missing children in Richland County has ended on a positive note. The Richland County Sheriff's Department announced on Sunday that an 11-year-old and 12-year-old boy each returned home safely. The two went missing around 1 a.m. on Saturday from the same...
wach.com
$1,500 reward offered in deadly Clarendon County shooting
CLARENDON COUNTY (WACH) — The Clarendon County Sheriff's Office is offering $1,500 for information on a deadly shooting that occurred in Clarendon County. On Sept. 24, Clarendon County Sheriff's Office along with Investigators from SLED worked a shooting incident at Petey's Social Club and Restaurant on Azalea Ln in Clarendon County.
abccolumbia.com
Narcotics investigation leads to seizure of drugs and 30 firearms
ORANGEBURG CO., S.C. (WOLO)— Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Department arrested Samuel Braxton, 25, for trafficking marijuana and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Braxton was taken into custody by the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s SWAT team on Thursday after they entered his Crestline Drive home in Orangeburg.
WIS-TV
Lexington man arrested on drug charges
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department announced the arrest of a Lexington man on drug trafficking charges. Nehemiah Jimmy Mayes, 28, is charged with two counts of meth trafficking, trafficking cocaine base, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession with intent to distribute a Schedule II narcotic, which agents identified as fentanyl, according to deputies.
Fire breaks out on Batesburg-Leesville High School campus
BATESBURG-LEESVILLE, S.C. — Construction work at a Lexington County school's gymnasium was interrupted by flames on Friday. According to Lexington County School District Three on social media, a fire was reported at the Batesburg-Leesville High School campus. The town's fire department soon arrived and was able to put the fire out.
WRDW-TV
1 suspect arrested after shooting incident in Saluda County
RIDGE SPRING, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One man was arrested after a shooting incident in Saluda County. Jimmie Maurice Merritt is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. On Sunday, The Ridge Spring Police Department and Saluda County Sheriff’s Office responded to...
abccolumbia.com
FBI Columbia Office working with law enforcement after false shooting incidents
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The FBI Columbia Office announced they are continuing to work with law enforcement partners after several false shooting incidents that occurred earlier today in SC schools. Officials say there have been other similar incidents country-wide. They urge individuals to report any suspicious activity to law enforcement...
WMBF
Fort Jackson basic trainee dies after being found unresponsive in barracks
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An 18-year-old Fort Jackson trainee was found unresponsive in her barracks and later died in the hospital, according to Fort Jackson officials. A basic combat training soldier from the 2nd Battalion, 13th Infantry Regiment, was taken to the hospital after being found unresponsive Friday night. Emergency personnel performed life-saving measures but the woman was pronounced dead at 11 p.m.
SLED: Three from the Midlands arrested death of elderly person
A trio from the Midlands has been charged after the death of a vulnerable person they were supposed to be caring for. SLED says, three people were arrested Tuesday in Saluda County in connection to the death of an elderly person over the summer.
