I don't think it will get any better until we vote Kay Ivey out as governor! She has no compassion for anybody! As long as she's making money off the inmates she will do whatever it takes to keep them there! I know for a fact there are a lot of wrongfully accused prisioners I n prison! Because of crooked lawyers and judges! Alabama is a very corrupt state! We need to pray for our state everyday!!
I enjoyed the article written very much. Agree too. Nice to hear from someone's heart that understands.We, as in the public have no right to judge. We do not know these people in prison. God help us all when we have to answer to God for all the cold heartedness.
the state is to help the people not harm the people I see that the system see that they can do any and everything to human life and nothing be done about it Mr and Mrs untouchable but one thing about God he's not sleep and he's bringing all this stuff to the light just to sure as y'all keep operating all these illegal procedures someday and time God will make it where the whole building be knocked down and that's every prison you all ever made because it does not make sense and there is no justice in going to jail even when you committed a crime some people do deserve a second chance the justice system has played over many human lives and they must pay
