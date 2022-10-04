ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarkesville, GA

These two Georgia restaurants rank among the nation’s best. What they’re known for

By Simone Jasper
The Telegraph
The Telegraph
 5 days ago

Georgia is home to two top restaurants — including the nation’s best-kept secret, new rankings show.

Joe’s at the Jepson in Savannah joins Glen-Ella Springs Inn & Restaurant in Clarkesville in making it onto lists of top 10 best places to eat in the United States, according to results published Sept. 27.

The travel website Tripadvisor said it recognized the Georgia dining spots after studying the “the quality and quantity of reviews and ratings for restaurants” in the year leading up to June 30. The website also focused on businesses that had been open for a year or more and considered whether they had faced safety concerns or other negative allegations.

The U.S. restaurants were divided into several categories, including the best places for date nights, fine dining, everyday meals and quick eats. Tripadvisor also debuted a category of hidden gems, which focused on beloved under-the-radar spots.

It turns out, Joe’s at the Jepson landed at the top of that new category when it was named the nation’s No. 1 hidden gem. On Tripadvisor, some people said they stumbled upon the restaurant, which is tucked inside a Savannah landmark.

The cafe lies within the Jepson Center, part of the tourist destination’s Telfair Museums. After their visits, fans went online to rave about lunchtime staples ranging from soups to the silly goose — a turkey sandwich topped with bacon and pimento cheese.

“Joe’s At The Jepson offers a fusion of relaxed dining and casual gourmet cuisine through an evolving artisanal menu inspired by the museum’s permanent collections and rotating exhibitions,” the business said on its website.

Also making the national Tripadvisor list was Glen-Ella Springs Inn & Restaurant in Clarkesville. The North Georgia dining destination ranked No. 4 on the list of top date-night spots.

On Tripadvisor, several users raved about the restaurant’s intimate, romantic atmosphere . Others couldn’t get enough of the food , including the lamb and shrimp and grits.

The restaurant is at a bed and breakfast, which describes itself as being “centrally located in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains between beautiful Tallulah Falls and charming Clarkesville.” The area is about 95 miles northeast of Atlanta.

It’s not the first time a Georgia eatery has received acclaim.

This year, restaurants in the Peach State ranked among the best U.S. restaurants on lists from ranking websites Yelp and OpenTable. Other dining destinations in the state were named some of the “most outstanding” in the world, McClatchy News reported.

This time around, both Georgia restaurants that earned recognition boasted five out of five stars on Tripadvisor. The travel website also ranked restaurants across the globe, though none of the state’s eateries made it to the top of the worldwide lists.

These Georgia doughnut shops rank among the best in the nation. Here’s why

This Georgia beach ranks as one of the best in the nation. What makes it so special?

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Albany Herald

Georgia adds five buildings to National Register of Historic Places

ATLANTA — Georgia has added five new listings to the National Register of Historic Places, including the 1238 Professional Building, Columbus, Muscogee County; Columbus Coca-Cola Bottling Company, Columbus, Muscogee County; Ruben Gay Place, Fayetteville vicinity, Fayette County; Maxeys Historic District, Maxeys, Oglethorpe County; and Dixie Cotton Mills and Mill Village Historic District, LaGrange, Troup County.
GEORGIA STATE
WXIA 11 Alive

Weekly North Georgia fall foliage update

ATLANTA — It’s that time of year. As the hours of daylight shrink and we get further into fall, an array of fall colors will be unmasked on deciduous trees across North Georgia. Bright sunny days and crisp, cool overnights can create the most spectacular of fall foliage...
ATLANTA, GA
savannahceo.com

These Georgia Cities Ranked among Most Impacted during Great Resignation

A new report by Workamajig revealed that in the past year, there has been a 33% increase in people voluntarily leaving their jobs as part of "The Great Resignation.”. Athens-Clarke County and Atlanta, Sandy Springs, and Roswell have been revealed as the #9 and #12 most impacted metros by this national employment trend.
ROSWELL, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Savannah, GA
Restaurants
Local
Georgia Food & Drinks
Savannah, GA
Lifestyle
City
Savannah, GA
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
State
Georgia State
City
Clarkesville, GA
City
Tallulah Falls, GA
Savannah, GA
Food & Drinks
Local
Georgia Restaurants
City
Atlanta, GA
WALB 10

Should Georgia change its marijuana laws? Residents react

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Georgia’s marijuana laws may be challenged, following President Biden’s executive order on Thursday. The president is pushing states to pardon those convicted of marijuana possession. Georgia is one of 19 states that still impose jail time for simple possession of marijuana. State representatives say...
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

More than apples at Georgia Apple Festival

Saturday kicks off the two-weekend Georgia Apple Festival. Colonel Roberts' Homemade Root Beer is a fan favorite at the festival. It's the 32nd year of the family business' participation in the festival.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#North Georgia#Travel Info#What To Do#Soups#Food Drink#Tripadvisor#Telfair Museums
13WMAZ

Now Hiring: Central Georgia job openings (October 6)

MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system. Requirements: Applicant prefers to have six (6) mos of experience and at least 18 years old. Job Duties: Scrapes and rinses food from dirty dishes and washes...
GEORGIA STATE
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: Georgia leads states in numbers of employees quitting jobs

People are quitting their jobs to find better ones at a higher pace in Georgia than elsewhere, according to WalletHub, which reviewed states with the highest resignation rates in August. “As the economy has started to recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a surge in job openings, with some employers having a difficult time filling all their open positions,” its report said.
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
TheAtlantaVoice

The ‘Maynard Jackson of the State of Georgia’ is asking for your vote

Lakewood Heights, Ga. – Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams came out of a side door and greeted a small crowd that managed to generate raucous applause. She was in her element, among Democratic supporters Wednesday night at an event space in Southwest Atlanta.  The large ballroom at Ali at Lakewood, a local event space that shares […] The post The ‘Maynard Jackson of the State of Georgia’ is asking for your vote appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
GEORGIA STATE
gwinnettforum.com

MYSTERY PHOTO: Where was the photo taken? Also ID the mountains

Today’s nicely-framed mystery photo comes with an additional question: Not only where was this photograph made, but what are the names of the mountains in the background? Send your guess to. elliott@brack.net and tell us your hometown. George Graf of Palmyra, Va. recognized the last Mystery photo: “Suwanee’s Remembrance...
SUWANEE, GA
WJBF

More than 6000 Amazon jobs coming to Georgia, 800 in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Amazon is hiring, and more than 6,000 jobs are coming to cities and towns across Georgia including Augusta. Amazon announced on Thursday that they are hiring 150,000 employees throughout the U.S. in full-time, seasonal, and part-time roles across its operations network, According to Amazon employers, there will be more than 800 […]
AUGUSTA, GA
townandtourist.com

Does It Snow in Georgia? (Average Snowfall & Temperature)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Don’t head to Georgia expecting to find a whiteout blizzard. The southern latitude of this US state makes that highly unlikely. However, if you time your visit right, you might find yourself treated to a winter wonderland. The chances of encountering enough snow to do more than lightly dust the ground are best in the northern mountainous regions of the state.
GEORGIA STATE
The Telegraph

The Telegraph

Macon, GA
7K+
Followers
135
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Macon-Warner Robins area is a regional market located in Middle Georgia on I-75, a little more than an hour’s drive from Atlanta. The area has a healthy retail environment with a balance of government, industrial, and white-collar employment. Robins Air Force Base is a major area employer with some 17,000 military and civilian employees. The Telegraph is also the publisher of The Sun News, a weekly newspaper distributed throughout Houston (Warner Robins) and Peach counties. Unlike most media companies, the newsroom does not reside in the same building as the rest of the company. The newsroom is located on the Mercer University campus as part of the Center for Collaborative Journalism, which is comprised of The Telegraph, Georgia Public Broadcasting, and Mercer’s journalism program.

 https://www.macon.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy