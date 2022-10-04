These two Georgia restaurants rank among the nation’s best. What they’re known for

Georgia is home to two top restaurants — including the nation’s best-kept secret, new rankings show.

Joe’s at the Jepson in Savannah joins Glen-Ella Springs Inn & Restaurant in Clarkesville in making it onto lists of top 10 best places to eat in the United States, according to results published Sept. 27.

The travel website Tripadvisor said it recognized the Georgia dining spots after studying the “the quality and quantity of reviews and ratings for restaurants” in the year leading up to June 30. The website also focused on businesses that had been open for a year or more and considered whether they had faced safety concerns or other negative allegations.

The U.S. restaurants were divided into several categories, including the best places for date nights, fine dining, everyday meals and quick eats. Tripadvisor also debuted a category of hidden gems, which focused on beloved under-the-radar spots.

It turns out, Joe’s at the Jepson landed at the top of that new category when it was named the nation’s No. 1 hidden gem. On Tripadvisor, some people said they stumbled upon the restaurant, which is tucked inside a Savannah landmark.

The cafe lies within the Jepson Center, part of the tourist destination’s Telfair Museums. After their visits, fans went online to rave about lunchtime staples ranging from soups to the silly goose — a turkey sandwich topped with bacon and pimento cheese.

“Joe’s At The Jepson offers a fusion of relaxed dining and casual gourmet cuisine through an evolving artisanal menu inspired by the museum’s permanent collections and rotating exhibitions,” the business said on its website.

Also making the national Tripadvisor list was Glen-Ella Springs Inn & Restaurant in Clarkesville. The North Georgia dining destination ranked No. 4 on the list of top date-night spots.

On Tripadvisor, several users raved about the restaurant’s intimate, romantic atmosphere . Others couldn’t get enough of the food , including the lamb and shrimp and grits.

The restaurant is at a bed and breakfast, which describes itself as being “centrally located in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains between beautiful Tallulah Falls and charming Clarkesville.” The area is about 95 miles northeast of Atlanta.

It’s not the first time a Georgia eatery has received acclaim.

This year, restaurants in the Peach State ranked among the best U.S. restaurants on lists from ranking websites Yelp and OpenTable. Other dining destinations in the state were named some of the “most outstanding” in the world, McClatchy News reported.

This time around, both Georgia restaurants that earned recognition boasted five out of five stars on Tripadvisor. The travel website also ranked restaurants across the globe, though none of the state’s eateries made it to the top of the worldwide lists.

