Port Isabel, TX

San Benito hero survived ‘Bataan Death March’

By 1946, Cpl. Jose Maria Loya was home from the war and his experiences of the conflict, to a large extent, were much different than that of the regular soldier. His story was published in the Brownsville daily based on an interview and article written by Clarence LaRoche. The following is Loya’s story—as told by him: It was on April 6, 1941 that Loya, along with other selectees, left San Benito to start their military service. From the time the busload of Valley boys left the Resaca City to their final training destination, their preparation was put on a fast track.
SAN BENITO, TX
ValleyCentral

KTEX radio host Jojo to front Walk With the Heroes 5K

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen Police Department announced its master of ceremonies for the eighth annual Walk With the Heroes 5K. Jojo, with the KTEX morning show, will host the event Friday, Oct. 7 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Casa De Amistad, located at 1204 Fair Park Boulevard in Harlingen and Saturday, […]
HARLINGEN, TX
KRGV

Valley resident decorates front lawn as Area 51

A Brownsville man is decorating his front lawn as Area 51 from items that are recycled and borrowed. Alfredo Cavazos is the creator of the Halloween display. He says anyone can create a similar display by using their imagination. "Look around your yard first and see what you got," Cavazos...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Non-affiliated teen arrested after threat to McAllen High

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A nonaffiliated 15-year-old was detained after threats were made toward McAllen High this morning, a message to parents from the district stated. McAllen Independent School District parents were sent an alert stating the teenage boy is being charged with making a false alarm. The district stated that all students and faculty […]
MCALLEN, TX
KRGV

Man shot in downtown McAllen dies, two more arrested in case

Police have arrested two more people in connection with a shooting in McAllen. Police say the victim of the shooting, identified as 22-year-old Ryan Michael Serna of Donna, died Thursday. Viviana Gomez is the fifth suspect to be charged with criminal attempt murder and engaging in organized criminal activity in...
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Student airdrops photo threatening school, district confirms

SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — San Benito Veterans Memorial Academy went on lockdown after a student airdropped a photo claiming to have a gun on campus. Some time around noon, district and law enforcement officers conducted an investigation into a “virtual terroristic threat”, according to San Benito CISD Facebook page. San Benito Superintendent Theresa Servellon […]
SAN BENITO, TX
KRGV

Adoption fees at Harlingen humane society being waived

A safe haven for animals in Harlingen is at maximum capacity, officials say. The Humane Society of Harlingen said the animals at the shelter are now at risk of being euthanized due to capacity issues. Channel 5 News was told dogs are at the highest risk of euthanasia. According to...
HARLINGEN, TX
KLST/KSAN

In rare event, alligator in South Padre Island surf spurs rescuers to action

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 7 1/2-foot wild alligator found itself in unfamiliar, salty waters recently, surprising tourists and visitors on a popular stretch of beach on South Padre Island. Rescuers told ValleyCentral that beachgoers had started to post photos and video of the alligator to social media, alerting Texas Parks and Wildlife Department […]
SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, TX
ValleyCentral

Woman points knife at estranged husband after he tried to leave, police say

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville woman was arrested after pointing a knife at her estranged husband after slashing his mattress and clothes, police said Friday. According to the Brownsville Police Department, 41-year-old Ariane Ahumada was taken into custody Tuesday at the 3000 block of Old Alice Road on charges of aggravated assault family violence. […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Harlingen police continue investigating murder case 19 years later

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The murder of Harlingen dentist, Dr. James Earl Hefner, continues to be investigated 19 years later. Dr. Hefner was 72 years old when he was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds, according to Sgt. Michael Fechner of Harlingen Police Major Crimes Unit. “He was found deceased in his office on Oct. […]
HARLINGEN, TX
portisabelsouthpadre.com

Port Isabel’s spirits awakened by ghost tour

The City of Port Isabel has a long history of well known characters whose souls have not truly passed on and still walk the streets. The best way to experience this phenomenon is to participate in the Spirits of Port Isabel Tour. Footfalls can be heard as you walk through...
PORT ISABEL, TX
ValleyCentral

Hoax roach complaint from customer looking for a free meal sends health department to inspect

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Food Patrol heads to Brownsville for this week’s ‘Food 4 Thought’ segment. Taco Bell on 3801 International Blvd is earning a ‘Top Performer’ sticker for having a 100 score on their August 9th Health Inspection report. Jose Hernandez, manager of this week’s Top Performer was there during the inspection. Hernandez […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
portisabelsouthpadre.com

Meza vs. Port Isabel settled

After more than four years of mutual lawsuits, the City of Port Isabel and Edward Meza, former Port Isabel City Manager and former Director of Historical Preservation, have reached a settlement regarding Meza‘s severance package and the City’s Yacht Club lawsuit. In July, Meza and the City of...
