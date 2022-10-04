ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Fargo, ND

wdayradionow.com

Fargo woman facing charges after allegedly threatening officers

(Fargo, ND) -- A Fargo woman is facing charges after police say she threatened them and someone in an apartment with a sharp object. The incident in question happened Tuesday evening in the 900 block of 42nd Street South. Officers say the woman refused to come out of the apartment for nearly an hour, then approached officers with a sharp object.
FARGO, ND
More than $100K in stolen property recovered following burglary

(Fargo, ND) -- The Polk County Sheriff says more than $100K in stolen property was recovered after a burglary in rural Warren. The department received the report of the burglary Monday, October 3rd. The stolen items were recovered following an investigation. The sheriff is not providing details on what was stolen. The suspect arrested is identified as 42-year-old Alvorado, Minnesota resident Christopher Arnet Wilson. He's facing charges including Burglary and Felony Theft. The investigation is ongoing.
POLK COUNTY, MN
Dillworth Fire Chief steps down, citing recent events

(Dilworth, MN) -- A 10-year veteran of Dilworth's Fire Department is backing away from his leadership position. Dilworth Fire Chief Mark Empting is stepping down from the position, citing the need to take more personal time. Empting says he will assume the role of a firefighter, and is excited for "new blood" to lead the department in the future. He says the decision will free up more time, which he says has become more important to him due to events that have happened in the last three or four months.
DILWORTH, MN
Morning Fire in Harwood under investigation

(Harwood, ND) -- An early-morning fire in Harwood remains under investigation. The Cass County Sheriff's Office tells WDAY Radio that deputies responded, along with Harwood and the West Fargo rural fire departments, to the blaze around 3 a.m. Friday morning at a home in the 500 block of Wally Street.
HARWOOD, ND
Cass County State's Attorney Candidate Ryan Youngren: "Over half of my career has been spent prosecuting violent crime"

(Cass County, ND) -- A candidate for Cass County State's Attorney is says he will be tougher on violent crime if elected to the position this November. Cass County State's Attorney Candidate Ryan Younggren joined WDAY Midday to speak on his campaign. He spoke about his increased prosecution of violent crime as an Assistant State's Attorney, his thoughts on a measure that is looking to legalize recreational marijuana across the state, and more. He says the State's Attorney's office needs to do more when it comes to keep violent crime down.
CASS COUNTY, ND

