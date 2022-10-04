ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Comments / 0

Related
411mania.com

Join 411’s Live WWE Extreme Rules Coverage

Hey kids! I’ve been recruited to fill in for the distinguished Scott Slimmer and provide live coverage for WWE’s most extreme night of the year. It’s Philadelphia, it’s extreme, it’ll be a good time!. Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results. Paul Heyman voices over the...
WWE
411mania.com

Sarah Logan Reportedly Returning to WWE

Sarah Logan is reportedly on her way back to WWE after appearing in a segment on Smackdown. Tonight’s show featured a “Valhalla Awaits” segment in which Logan appeared, though her face wasn’t seen. Fightful Select reports that the segments are being used to re-introduce Logan, who has maintained a positive relationship with the company since she was released during the pandemic as part of their budget cuts.
WWE
411mania.com

Bianca Belair Retains RAW Women’s Title at WWE Extreme Rules

Bianca Belair managed to defeat Bayley in a ladder match at WWE Extreme Rules tonight to retain the RAW Women’s title. Even after Damage CTRL attempted to interfere, Belair overcame the odds and won the belt. She hit a KOD on Bayley onto a ladder to take her out of the match, bloodying her face.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rhea Ripley
Person
Rey Mysterio
411mania.com

Ronda Rousey Wins Smackdown Women’s Title At WWE Extreme Rules

Ronda Rousey has become the WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion for the second time after tonight’s Extreme Rules PPV. She defeated Liv Morgan in an Extreme Rules match, making her pass out to a submission hold. This ends the reign of Morgan at at 98 days. She won the...
WWE
411mania.com

Sheamus Claims ‘Screwjob’ Against Gunther, Referee Jessika Carr Says Gunther ‘Didn’t Tap’

– Sheamus failed to capture the WWE Intercontinental Championship last night on SmackDown against Gunther, but not without some controversy. Gunther clearly tapped the mat two times while Sheamus applied the Texas Cloverleaf. However, the referee did not call for the bell and give the win to Sheamus, and Gunther then grabbed the ropes to break the hold. Sheamus commented on the ending on Twitter, claiming that Gunther tapped that this was a “screwjob.”
WWE
411mania.com

WWE Releases Video Highlights From Extreme Rules

WWE Extreme Rules took place last night, and the company has shared several highlight videos online. You can check out the highlight videos below and see our own Steve Cook, Thomas Hall and Kevin Pantoja’s reviews of the show here, here, and here.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wwe Raw#Combat#Wwe News
411mania.com

Bray Wyatt Comments On WWE Return: ‘I Missed You Too’

Bray Wyatt in is back in WWE, and he commented on his big return after last night’s Extreme Rules. As noted, last night’s show saw Wyatt return after the main event as a culmination of the White Rabbit teases. Wyatt took to his Twitter account after the show...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
411mania.com

Impact Releases Full Video Of Raven’s Hall of Fame Induction

Raven joined the Impact Wrestling Hall of Fame at Bound For Glory on Friday, and the full video of the induction is online. The company posted the video of Tommy Dreamer inducting Raven, Raven’s speech and his post-speech DDT to Dreamer to YouTube, and you can check it out below.
WWE
411mania.com

Karrion Kross Recalls Fans Laughing When He Came Out Wearing a Mask in WWE

– During a recent interview with The Ringer Wrestling Show, WWE Superstar Karrion Kross discussed his win at Extreme Rules last night against Drew McIntyre and more. He also recalled his greatly maligned mask as part of his entrance attire during his short-lived run on the main WWE roster that he wore last year. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):
WWE
411mania.com

Spoiler On Talents Reportedly Finishing Up With Impact

Several talents reportedly finished out their run with Impact Wrestling at this weekend’s taping. PWINsider reports that Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, Maria Kanellis and Vincent are all believed to have completed their current run in the company at Saturday’s post-Bound For Glory taping. The four entered Impact at...
WWE
411mania.com

Pantoja’s WWE Extreme Rules 2022 Review

October 8th, 2022 | Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. I totally forgot this show was happening tonight. Anyway, Michael Cole and Corey Graves are our new PPV announce duo. Donnybrook Match: The Brawling Brutes vs. Imperium. These guys immediately started brawling which is just what I want from them....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
411mania.com

NXT Wrestler Reportedly In Philadelphia Tonight (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)

WWE NXT wrestler Joe Gacy posted a photo of himself traveling into Philadelphia ahead of tonight’s WWE Extreme Rules PPV. While this would seem to suggest he’s in the city, it could also be a misdirect. Gacy was one of the names hinted at in the ‘White Rabbit’ QR codes that have been showing up on WWE TV.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
411mania.com

Hall’s AEW Battle Of The Belts IV Review

Location: Entertainment And Sports Arena, Washington DC. Commentators: Jim Ross, Excalibur, William Regal, Chris Jericho. We’re back to another of these things and that does not offer the most inspiration. The series does not seem to be a priority for AEW but the action tends to be rather good. This is also a live show so maybe things can be picked up a little bit from its usual status, which would be appreciated. Let’s get to it.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy