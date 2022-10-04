Read full article on original website
Join 411’s Live WWE Extreme Rules Coverage
Hey kids! I’ve been recruited to fill in for the distinguished Scott Slimmer and provide live coverage for WWE’s most extreme night of the year. It’s Philadelphia, it’s extreme, it’ll be a good time!. Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results. Paul Heyman voices over the...
Sarah Logan Reportedly Returning to WWE
Sarah Logan is reportedly on her way back to WWE after appearing in a segment on Smackdown. Tonight’s show featured a “Valhalla Awaits” segment in which Logan appeared, though her face wasn’t seen. Fightful Select reports that the segments are being used to re-introduce Logan, who has maintained a positive relationship with the company since she was released during the pandemic as part of their budget cuts.
Finn Balor on the Finish to WWE Extreme Rules Match With Roman Reigns, Wants to Revisit Match With Reigns
– Josh Martinez with Superstar Crossover recently spoke to WWE Superstar Finn Balor discussed the controversial finish to the title match against WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at Extreme Rules last year, along with WWE alluding to the Bullet Club, and more. Below are some highlights:. Finn Balor on if...
Bianca Belair Retains RAW Women’s Title at WWE Extreme Rules
Bianca Belair managed to defeat Bayley in a ladder match at WWE Extreme Rules tonight to retain the RAW Women’s title. Even after Damage CTRL attempted to interfere, Belair overcame the odds and won the belt. She hit a KOD on Bayley onto a ladder to take her out of the match, bloodying her face.
Ronda Rousey Wins Smackdown Women’s Title At WWE Extreme Rules
Ronda Rousey has become the WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion for the second time after tonight’s Extreme Rules PPV. She defeated Liv Morgan in an Extreme Rules match, making her pass out to a submission hold. This ends the reign of Morgan at at 98 days. She won the...
Sheamus Claims ‘Screwjob’ Against Gunther, Referee Jessika Carr Says Gunther ‘Didn’t Tap’
– Sheamus failed to capture the WWE Intercontinental Championship last night on SmackDown against Gunther, but not without some controversy. Gunther clearly tapped the mat two times while Sheamus applied the Texas Cloverleaf. However, the referee did not call for the bell and give the win to Sheamus, and Gunther then grabbed the ropes to break the hold. Sheamus commented on the ending on Twitter, claiming that Gunther tapped that this was a “screwjob.”
Edge Succumbs to The Judgment Day, Forced to Say ‘I Quit’ at WWE Extreme Rules (Pics, Video)
– Despite a valiant effort, Edge was not able to overcome the sinister depths of The Judgment Day tonight at WWE Extreme Rules. In his I Quit Match against Finn Balor, the WWE Hall of Famer was ultimately forced to say “I Quit” after the other Judgment Day members interfered and threatened Edge’s wife, Beth Phoenix.
WWE Releases Video Highlights From Extreme Rules
WWE Extreme Rules took place last night, and the company has shared several highlight videos online. You can check out the highlight videos below and see our own Steve Cook, Thomas Hall and Kevin Pantoja’s reviews of the show here, here, and here.
More On Creative Plans For Tonight’s Smackdown, Note On Pitch Made For New Wrestlers (SPOILERS)
Both Fightful Select and PWInsider have several notes on tonight’s episode of WWE Friday Night Smackdown, which is being promoted as the ‘season premiere’. The currently announced lineup includes:. * WWE Intercontinental Championship: GUNTHER (c) vs. Sheamus. * Ricochet vs. Solo Sikoa. * Roman Reigns and Logan...
Bray Wyatt Comments On WWE Return: ‘I Missed You Too’
Bray Wyatt in is back in WWE, and he commented on his big return after last night’s Extreme Rules. As noted, last night’s show saw Wyatt return after the main event as a culmination of the White Rabbit teases. Wyatt took to his Twitter account after the show...
Matt Riddle Submits Seth Rollins in the Fight Pit at WWE Extreme Rules (Pics, Video)
– Matt Riddle was finally able to settle the score against Seth Rollins tonight at WWE Extreme Rules. The two faced each other in a Fight Pit Match, with former UFC Heavyweight Champion and Hall of Famer Daniel Cormeir serving as the special guest referee. It was an intense, tough,...
Renee Paquette Rumored to be Signing With AEW, WWE Expressed Interest in Her for a Return
– According to a report by Fightful Select, former WWE broadcaster Renee Paquette is believed to be signing with All Elite Wrestling (AEW). According to sources within WWE, they believe Paquette is heading to AEW. Additionally, the report noted that Give Me Sport’s Louis Dangoor heard about WWE reaching out...
Impact Releases Full Video Of Raven’s Hall of Fame Induction
Raven joined the Impact Wrestling Hall of Fame at Bound For Glory on Friday, and the full video of the induction is online. The company posted the video of Tommy Dreamer inducting Raven, Raven’s speech and his post-speech DDT to Dreamer to YouTube, and you can check it out below.
Karrion Kross Recalls Fans Laughing When He Came Out Wearing a Mask in WWE
– During a recent interview with The Ringer Wrestling Show, WWE Superstar Karrion Kross discussed his win at Extreme Rules last night against Drew McIntyre and more. He also recalled his greatly maligned mask as part of his entrance attire during his short-lived run on the main WWE roster that he wore last year. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):
WWE News: Top 10 Bobby Lashley Moments Since 2018, Rob Schamberger’s Latest Video
– The latest episode of WWE Top 10 looks at the best Bobby Lashley moments since his return. You can see the video below, described as follows:. “Watch Bobby Lashley’s most exciting moments since he returned to WWE in 2018, including championship wins, feats of strength and more.”. –...
Tony Khan Credits Jon Moxley, Chris Jericho, Bryan Danielson For ‘Stepping Up’ in AEW
Tony Khan says that Jon Moxley, Chris Jericho, and Bryan Danielson have all “stepped up” as leaders and performers in AEW as of late. Khan spoke with DAZN for a new interview and talked about how the three have helped in a big way recently, both in the ring and backstage as leaders. You can see the highlights below:
Spoiler On Talents Reportedly Finishing Up With Impact
Several talents reportedly finished out their run with Impact Wrestling at this weekend’s taping. PWINsider reports that Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, Maria Kanellis and Vincent are all believed to have completed their current run in the company at Saturday’s post-Bound For Glory taping. The four entered Impact at...
Pantoja’s WWE Extreme Rules 2022 Review
October 8th, 2022 | Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. I totally forgot this show was happening tonight. Anyway, Michael Cole and Corey Graves are our new PPV announce duo. Donnybrook Match: The Brawling Brutes vs. Imperium. These guys immediately started brawling which is just what I want from them....
NXT Wrestler Reportedly In Philadelphia Tonight (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
WWE NXT wrestler Joe Gacy posted a photo of himself traveling into Philadelphia ahead of tonight’s WWE Extreme Rules PPV. While this would seem to suggest he’s in the city, it could also be a misdirect. Gacy was one of the names hinted at in the ‘White Rabbit’ QR codes that have been showing up on WWE TV.
Hall’s AEW Battle Of The Belts IV Review
Location: Entertainment And Sports Arena, Washington DC. Commentators: Jim Ross, Excalibur, William Regal, Chris Jericho. We’re back to another of these things and that does not offer the most inspiration. The series does not seem to be a priority for AEW but the action tends to be rather good. This is also a live show so maybe things can be picked up a little bit from its usual status, which would be appreciated. Let’s get to it.
