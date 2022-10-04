ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's What Musk's Potential Takeover of Twitter Could Mean for Trump

Elon Musk's apparent renewed bid to acquire Twitter could pave the way for President Donald Trump's return to the platform. Musk previously said he planned to lift Trump's Twitter ban if he took over the company. Trump, who now posts on a similar platform he backed called Truth Social, has...
