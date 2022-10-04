Read full article on original website
Related
A rejuvenated Jakobi Meyers ‘felt like a kid again’ during return against Lions
Meyers had his best game of the season after coming back from a knee injury. After missing a pair of games with a knee injury, Patriots receiver Jakobi Meyers returned to action in Sunday’s 29-0 win over the Lions. He came back even stronger than before, recording his first...
Stevenson, Patriots' D back Zappe in 29-0 win over Lions
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Rookie Bailey Zappe threw a touchdown pass in his first career start, Rhamondre Stevenson rushed for a career-high 161 yards, and the New England Patriots overwhelmed the Detroit Lions 29-0 on Sunday. Kyle Dugger returned a fumble 59 yards for a touchdown for the Patriots as the defense and ground game gave Zappe plenty of support. The rookie completed 17 of 21 passes for 188 yards with Mac Jones out for the second straight week with an ankle injury and backup Brian Hoyer on injured reserve following a concussion. Zappe had miscues, including a fumble after a botched exchange with Stevenson. He also had a pass intercepted when his slant to Nelson Agholor was mishandled, tipped in the air and picked off by De’Shon Elliott. Matt Judon had a pair of sacks for New England (2-3), which held Detroit’s top-ranked offense without a touchdown for the first time this season. The Lions (1-4) were shut out for the first time since 2020.
NBC Miami
Lions' Saivion Smith Leaves Game Vs. Patriots in Ambulance
Lions’ Saivion Smith leaves game vs. Patriots in ambulance originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Saivion Smith was the center of a scary scene at Gillette Stadium on Sunday. The Detroit Lions defensive back went down to the turf on his team’s second defensive play of the game against...
Draymond Green Said He Felt "Pathetic" After Punching Jordan Poole During A Team Practice, And Is Stepping Away From The Team Indefinitely
He said, "The most important thing initially is to allow Jordan to work through his thoughts and not me try to persuade his thoughts one way or another."
RELATED PEOPLE
NBC Miami
Giants' Daniel Jones Without Game Status, Will Start Vs. Packers in London
Giants’ Daniel Jones will start vs. Packers in London originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The New York Giants will have their starting quarterback for their international game in Week 5. Daniel Jones does not have a game status for Sunday’s matchup against the Green Bay Packers at Tottenham...
NBC Miami
Draymond Green's Post-Jordan Poole Altercation Timeline Revealed
Kerr, Myers reveal Draymond timeline after Poole incident originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. It’s unclear exactly what went down before, during and after Draymond Green and Jordan Poole’s practice incident on Wednesday. But Warriors coach Steve Kerr and general manager Bob Myers provided some transparency the next...
Comments / 0