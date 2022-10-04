ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Leonard Tony Cordato
5d ago

Did you catch that? The data used is only from 150 years. The planet is billions of years old. a snapshot in time is being used to promote scare tactics and actually false assumptions

Jorge
5d ago

Finally they admit it. Quote : "models cannot be fully tested as climate observations rarely extend back more than 150 years."

GolfNuttt
5d ago

And even 12,000 years is a blip in geolo clime history and earth science time frame. Can the Climate Consensus crowd explain the recent ice age, it's coming and going???

Country
Germany
