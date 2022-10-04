ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mocksville, NC

North Carolina community mourns young mother murdered in case of mistaken identity

By Caroline Bowyer
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09ar5z_0iLRjYnK00

MOCKSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — People cried, embraced and said prayers as they held a vigil for a 26-year-old mother killed in a case of mistaken identity.

Davie County deputies say Quintia Miller was shot outside an apartment by Harold Reid, Jr., 78, who thought Miller was the woman getting ready to testify against him for a sex offense and taking indecent liberties with a child.

Teen charged after man shot, killed in Greensboro on Buchanan Road, police say

This happened at the Rowan Pointe Apartments on Willhaven Drive in Mocksville.

Friends and family of Miller told FOX8 she had a beautiful smile and always had something nice to say to everyone. She leaves behind a six-year-old son and a community of friends who gathered Monday night to honor her.

“In this moment, Father protect us…and this world,” said a lady who attended the vigil.

The vigil started with a prayer, then people sang a gospel song.

More than 30 people gathered near the spot where Miller was shot and killed less than 24 hours after it happened. Tea lights lined the sidewalk where the memorial in her memory sat surrounded by dozens of flower bouquets.

Friends and family members held candles and one by one, shared thoughts about the 26-year-old mother.

“Today someone lost their life,” said Eugenia Ijames, Miller’s neighbor. “A mother lost their daughter. A child lost their mother. Siblings lost their sister. And we lost a dear, dear friend.”

Asheboro man accused of sexually assaulting 12-year-old

Ijames helped organize the vigil.

“With it being so close to home and with her having a child that was so small and with so many people in the neighborhood knowing her, we just felt it was the right thing to do,” she said.

Her grandchildren often play around the complex with Miller’s son.

“Our kids feel free to just come outside and play because they feel safe. But after today, you just don’t know how safe they are anymore,” Ijames said.

The scariest part for Ijames was that anyone could have been struck by those bullets.

“This mother died today because [a man] was looking for someone else, and it’s senseless,” she said.

FOX8 crews also spoke with the woman who believes she was Reid’s intended target. Shavonne Barnes was involved in the sexual assault case against Reid.

Barnes said she knew he was dangerous but never would have expected he would take an innocent person’s life.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 15

Lorraine
5d ago

I googled his name, US Marshals were at the complex looking for another person. They heard the gunshots and saw him doing it. One officer fired a shot at him and they were able to arrest him. It's a shame he survived but hopefully he's 'taken care of' while he's locked up.

Reply(1)
13
Lynnette Jordan
5d ago

Prayers and condolences for the family and friends as they are coping with their loss. Prayers for her child to go to a very loving and caring home. May he get the mental healthcare to learn to cope with his loss. I’m so glad the officers were there to witness it.

Reply(1)
6
American#1
5d ago

He should have been in jail waiting for trial. This wouldn't have happened.

Reply(3)
20
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Asheboro, NC
City
Greensboro, NC
State
North Carolina State
County
Davie County, NC
City
Mocksville, NC
Mocksville, NC
Crime & Safety
Davie County, NC
Crime & Safety
Greensboro, NC
Crime & Safety
People

Rapper, Other Man Convicted of Killing of 9-Year-Old N.C. Boy Who Was Riding in Car to Get a Snow Cone

Z'yon Person, 9, was fatally shot, and his 8-year-old cousin was wounded Two North Carolina men learned this week that they'll be spending the rest of their lives in federal prison for the 2019 killing of 9-year-old Z'yon Person, PEOPLE confirms. According to a statement from the Department of Justice, the life sentences were meted out Tuesday to 27-year-old Antonio Nathaniel Davenport, Jr., and Derrick Lamont Dixon, Jr., 30. Both, the statement says, were members of the Eight Trey Gangster Crips criminal street gang.  "Davenport was also a member of...
DURHAM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mistaken Identity#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

81K+
Followers
7K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy