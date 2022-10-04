Read full article on original website
Richard Allan Baggett
Richard Allan Baggett, 78 of Marianna, Florida died Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at his residence. Allan Baggett was a graduate of Marianna High School. He worked 28 years for Georgia Pacific as a Master Welder. He was also the Union President serving in that capacity until his retirement. Allan enjoyed reading, all his pets, and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Edward Jerry Wynn
Edward Jerry Wynn, 75, of Chattahoochee, Florida, passed away on October 6, 2022, at Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center in LaGrange, Georgia. He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Jane Wynn; his sister, Joyce Wynn Suber; his children, Wendy Roberson and husband Rob, Amy Driggers and husband Stacey, Jenny Simmons and husband Aaron, Ted Wynn, Jamey Holt and wife Jamie Hughes; eleven grandchildren and four great grandchildren. He also leaves behind many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and beloved friends. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Ed and Marie Wynn; the mother of his children, Rena deRochemont; a nephew, Jeff Lanier, and a close family friend, Kevin McNeil.
Ms. Carolyn Bellamy
Ms. Carolyn Bellamy of Panama City and formerly of Marianna, gained her wings on Thursday, September 28th at Ascension Sacred Heart Health in Panama. She was 75 years of age. She was a retired educator with the Bay County School System. Treasured memories will forever remain with two daughters, Shaunette...
Homecoming Bonfire Turns Into An Massive Explosion At Florida High School
Nothing like homecoming week when you’re in high school. Hopefully, you’re not still scrambling for a date, but even if you’re going stag, it’s just a good time. Football season is underway and homecoming is always a big game, but depending on where you went to high school, you got the parade, school work seems to go out the window, everybody is in a good mood… it’s just fun.
Washington Examiner
Veterans, military spouses, others team up to care for Florida’s most vulnerable children
(The Center Square) – In less than three months, nearly 250 veterans, military spouses, and former law enforcement officers have signed up to care for Florida’s most vulnerable children through a new program, Continue the Mission, launched by First Lady Casey DeSantis. The initiative was launched in June...
JAIL Report for October 6, 2022
Deonte McKnight, 29, Sneads, Florida: Concealed weapon: Marianna Police Department. John Holland, 59, Marianna, Florida: Battery domestic: Marianna Police Department. There are a total of 192 inmates lodged in the Jackson County Jail.
What’s happening this weekend in the Panhandle?
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Learn about different events happening around the Panhandle this weekend. Pirates of the High Seas Fest When: October 7 – October 9 Where: Panama City Beach, Pier Park House of Terror 3 – Halloween Haunt Night When: October 7 – October 9 Where: Panama City Beach, Beachfront Adventures Read with […]
Milli Colson
Milli Colson peacefully departed this earthly life on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, in her Alford home with her family by her side. Milli is survived by her husband, David T. Colson; daughter, Jennifer C. Queener; son, Scott P. Casey, and his wife, Amber Casey; grandson, Brandon Queener; brother, “Buddy” Rogers; two sisters, Molly Lana Hagood and Amanda L. Hull; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, including Curtis Colson; several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and many friends.
Darlene Madden Adams
Darlene Madden Adams, 69, of Esto, FL, passed away on Thursday, September 29, 2022. She was born on November 12, 1952, in Galveston, TX to Joseph and Mary Ann Lee Gay. She graduated from Evans High school in Orlando, Florida. She went on to start her career in Insurance where she remained until her retirement, over 40 years, working in different specialties in her career. She was devoted to her community of Esto, Florida. She was a huge part of the Two-Toed Tom Festival, which raised funds for the community to assist in things like, Christmas toys for those children less fortunate. She and her slew of helpers would sit and wrap presents to make sure no child would be without a present on Christmas. She was a member of the Town of Esto Council for a period to help bring growth to the town. She loved her community and its people. When one of the most devasting hurricanes hit the panhandle, she stepped in and worked with companies to direct the cleanup with huge trucks of debris, making sure they were being safe and guiding them to their location for removal.
LTC “R” Richard F. Kneiss (Dick)
LTC “R” Richard F. Kneiss (Dick), 86, of Chipley, Florida, died Sunday, October 2, 2022, at his home. He was born on July 14, 1936, and was raised in Elyria, Ohio. He graduated from Bowling Green State University in Ohio and completed his Master’s Degree at American Technical Institute in Texas.
Florida says to Michael Bay “Hold My Beer.”
First of all, no one was injured. Very surprising, but good. Second, what kind of fuel did they use to get this bonfire lit?! Third, this is a high school homecoming, NOT an action movie! The incident occurred at A. Crawford Mosley High School in Lynn Haven, Florida which is just north of Panama City in the Florida Panhandle. No one was injured(again I feel that’s important to state again),but the long tradition of a bonfire has been cancelled. Deputies in charge of the fire said “Tonight, there was an incident at Mosley High School where the annual homecoming bonfire exploded. This has been a tradition at M. ,” Ford said in a statement. “The deputy that set up the bonfire has done so at Mosley for the last 7 years. We are not sure yet what caused the explosion, but take responsibility for the incident.”
Northwest Florida Championship Rodeo returns to Bonifay
BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) — The 77th annual Northwest Florida Championship Rodeo is back. The gates open at 5:30 Thursday evening for the weekend-long event. All of the most popular rodeo events will be happening: calf-roping, bull-riding, barrel racing, and even mutton bustin’. But there are also specialty acts like motorcycle jumpers and rodeo clowns. More […]
Bay Sheriff: ‘We are officially out of the bonfire business’
ED. NOTE: This story was updated with a Thursday morning statement from Bay District Schools. LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Sheriff Tommy Ford has responded after the agency accidentally caused an explosion at a bonfire during Mosley High School’s homecoming. “Tonight, there was an incident at Mosley High School where the annual homecoming bonfire exploded. […]
Jackson County teens bringing relief to farmers hit by Ian
MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Some local farmers in Jackson County are helping their own in the wake of Hurricane Ian. They are organizing targeted relief efforts for Southwest Florida ranchers and farmers affected by the storm. Garrison Glass and Bud Basford are just 18 years old. They have organized their own relief drive all by […]
Fugitive wanted for double homicide in Alabama, Florida captured by authorities
An Alabama fugitive wanted in the July double homicide of a couple found slain in Florida was captured by federal and local authorities Tuesday in Dothan and charged with capital murder. Davanta Laquae Williams, 32, of Dothan, was captured by U.S. Marshals and Dothan police in the 700 block of...
JAIL Report for September 29-October 3,2022
Gwendolyn Kenly, 42, Greenwood, Florida: Failure to register a motor vehicle: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Tanner Cauley, 30, Marianna, Florida: Possession of a controlled substance, trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, driving while license suspended or revoked knowingly, possession of cocaine, fleeing and attempting to elude, hold for Washington County: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
Residents of small panhandle towns are donating to rural communities hit by hurricane
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - When Hurricane Ian struck Florida... it brought back memories of Michael for many in our community. But Americans have come together to help those impacted by the storm. Residents of small towns in our area, like Vernon and Marianna, want to make sure rural communities hit by Ian are not forgotten... like how many of those residents feel they were after Hurricane Michael.
Holmes County dedicates season to late teammate
BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Holmes County golf team is dedicating their season to their late teammate Tyler Erickson, who passed away last month. In just their second season as a program, the Holmes County girl’s golf team placed third in the Big Bend Championship in Tallahassee on October 4. “Even though we’re a newer […]
Jackson County judge helping Hurricane Ian survivors
MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Hurricane Ian caused extensive damage across Southwest Florida. As the community grapples with the destruction, people from all over are doing what they can to aid recovery. Jackson County Judge, Wade Mercer, wants to do what he can to help those helping others. “We’ve been put in contact with a fireman […]
Ms. Belzie Louise Balcom
Ms. Belzie Louise Balcom of Greenwood entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, September 27th at Jackson Hospital surrounded by her family. She was 95 years of age. A homemaker, she was a native of Jackson County, of the Baptist faith and a member of New Hope Missionary Baptist Church. Precious...
