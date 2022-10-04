ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

woay.com

West Virginia Democratic Party call on Governor Justice to pardon those convicted of simple possession of marijuana

Charleston, WV (WOAY)- West Virginia Democratic Party leader Mike Pushkin urges Governor Justice to issue pardons for West Virginians convicted of misdemeanor cannabis possession. President Biden announced yesterday that he would pardon thousands of Americans with simple possession of marijuana charges stating no one should be in jail just for...
