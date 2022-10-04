Read full article on original website
West Virginia Democratic Party call on Governor Justice to pardon those convicted of simple possession of marijuana
Charleston, WV (WOAY)- West Virginia Democratic Party leader Mike Pushkin urges Governor Justice to issue pardons for West Virginians convicted of misdemeanor cannabis possession. President Biden announced yesterday that he would pardon thousands of Americans with simple possession of marijuana charges stating no one should be in jail just for...
United States Postal Service to close post office statewide on Monday in observance of Columbus Day
Louisville, KY (WOAY) – In observance of Columbus Day, on Monday, October 10, the United States Postal Services (USPS) will close post offices throughout West Virginia. There will be no mail delivery, called service, or Post Office Box services available, and will resume on Tuesday, October 11. USPS advises...
Governor Jim Justice celebrates fifth anniversary of Roads to Prosperity program
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – Governor Jim Justice is encouraging all West Virginians to join him in celebrating the fifth anniversary of the Roads to Prosperity bond program. On October 7, 2017, the historic road bond passed, with 73% of voters supporting the Roads to Prosperity initiative. Over the past...
