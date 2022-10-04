Read full article on original website
Ohio Valley entertainer remembers Loretta Lynn as genuine and a born entertainer
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Country music star Loretta Lynn has died at age 90. In the Ohio Valley, fellow country singer Slim LeHart shared the Jamboree stage with her many times. He recalls talking over old times with her, every time she came to Wheeling to perform. He said she was a natural born performer. […]
connect-bridgeport.com
Looking to Get Your Halloween Spook on? This Trip in West Virginia Featuring a Haunted Dungeon Delivers
Our friends at onlyinyourstate.com for years always have a few places in mind for those who enjoy the thrill - and scariness - associated with Halloween. Here is a flashback story for a place that offers "Paranormal" tours. This story is about the West Virginia State Penitentiary, which transforms into...
connect-bridgeport.com
ToquiNotes: Top-of-the-Line Harrison County, NCWV Level Italian Food 500-plus Miles, Eight Hours Away
When it comes to quality restaurants in general and Italian restaurants in particular, I will stack Bridgeport, Clarksburg, and the entire North Central region of West Virginia against any similarly sized and even larger demographic in the country. It is a hill I will die on, and one I am...
connect-bridgeport.com
Harrison County Native who Taught for 20 Years and a U.S. Air Force Veteran, Donald Ray Perry, Passes
Donald Ray Perry, age 90, of Oak Island, NC, (formerly of Salem, WV), passed away on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. Mr. Perry was born in Wayne County, WV on October 25, 1931, to the late George Henry and Blanche Sparks Perry. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by...
Restaurant Road Trip: DeNuzzo’s Italian Deli
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) – This week’s Restaurant Road Trip took us to a place that prides itself on family and homemade traditional delicacies. Dylan and Alexis DeNuzzo both grew up in Braxton County and are now the owners of DeNuzzo’s Italian Deli which is located at 126 West Main Street in Bridgeport, West Virginia. The […]
Actually fun facts about West Virginia
I bet you don't know these eight West Virginia facts. (We promise these aren't just boring historical facts.)
Halloween parties for adults in north central West Virginia
If you're too old for trick or treating and full-on haunted houses are too scary, but you still want to enjoy the full effect of Halloween, there are multiple parties for adults that are going on in north central West Virginia this October.
SportsZone Highlights: Moorefield at Tucker County
HAMBLETON, W.Va. (WBOY) – Tucker County defeated Moorefield by a final score of 45-18. Next week, Tucker County will face Southern Garrett (Maryland).
SportsZone Highlights: Buckhannon-Upshur at Lewis County
Lewis defeated Buckhannon Upshur in overtime by a final score of 35-34.
Preparedness Expo aims to get West Virginia ready for any disaster
With major recovery efforts happening after Hurricane Ian hit the east coast, one event in Marion County looks to make sure people in West Virginia are prepared for a disaster.
WDTV
Sentencing postponed for Harrison County contractor
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Sentencing for a Harrison County contractor who defrauded over 70 customers out of more than $500,000 has been postponed. Bradley Glaspell, of Salem, owner and operator of Over the Top Roofing, LLC and Helping Hands Home Improvement, was scheduled to be sentenced on Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to wire fraud in May.
These improvements are coming to an I-79 exit in Harrison County
The Harrison County Commission approved a project on Thursday that will help improve traffic flow between Interstate 79 and WV 279.
Attempted murder, incest included in Marion County’s October indictments
The October 2022 term of the Marion County grand jury has returned indictments, including for attempted murder and incest.
French Creek, West Virginia man arrested after marijuana from California found in UPS packages
A French Creek man was arrested on Thursday after the Upshur County Sheriff's Office says marijuana was found in two separate UPS packages that weighed about 20 pounds each.
2 arrested after 80 dogs were seized in Upshur County, West Virginia
Two women have been arrested in connection to the case where 80 dogs were seized from a single-wide trailer in Upshur County earlier this week.
Pilot transported after plane crash in Preston County, West Virginia
One person has been transported following a plane crash in Preston County on Friday.
Metro News
PSC considers $297 million rate adjustment by power companies
West Virginia’s Public Service Commission heard a full day of back-and-forth over whether two power companies need and can justify a $297 million annual rate adjustment request. The companies, Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power, say they have been running behind by millions of dollars on recouping costs while also...
Morgantown woman admits to role in Michigan to West Virginia drug ring
A Morgantown woman has admitted to her role in a drug ring that trafficked large quantities of fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine from Detroit, Michigan to West Virginia.
connect-bridgeport.com
DHHR Reports 286 New COVID Cases; Harrison County's Active Cases at 45; State Deaths at 7,445
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is reporting as of this morning (Thursday, Oct.6) the total number of COVID-19 cases has increased to 602,173 with an increase of 286 new cases since the last update. Thursday's report shows the percentage of positive cases vs. tests given is...
West Virginia missing man’s remains identified at Coopers Rock
The human remains that were found in Coopers Rock State Forest in September have been positively identified as those of the Morgantown man who was reported missing in late July, the Monongalia County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday.
