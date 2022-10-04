Read full article on original website
Nigeria’s Buhari proposes record $47.3B budget for 2023
ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari is launching an ambitious plan to grow the West African nation’s economy and end its security woes with record government expenditure during the next fiscal year. The record 20.5 trillion naira ($47.3 billion) proposed expenditure “reflects the serious challenges” faced...
Putin’s path: from pledges of stability to nuclear threats
As he turns 70 on Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin finds himself in the eye of a storm of his own making: His army is suffering humiliating defeats in Ukraine. Hundreds of thousands of Russians are fleeing his mobilization order, and his top lieutenants are publicly insulting military leaders. With...
Guterres pushes for international troop deployment to crisis-hit Haiti
United Nations chief Antonio Guterres has called for the immediate deployment of a special armed force to Haiti to staunch spiraling insecurity, as the already crisis-hit country faces the threat of a cholera epidemic. He called for the establishment of a unit made up of special armed forces personnel from member states, with the efforts led by one member state.
US carrier, S. Korea warships start new drills amid tensions
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan launched a new round of naval drills with South Korean warships on Friday, a day after North Korea fired more ballistic missiles and flew warplanes in an escalation of tensions with its rivals. The Reagan and its...
