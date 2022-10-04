ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Comments / 0

Related
WIVB

Nigeria’s Buhari proposes record $47.3B budget for 2023

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari is launching an ambitious plan to grow the West African nation’s economy and end its security woes with record government expenditure during the next fiscal year. The record 20.5 trillion naira ($47.3 billion) proposed expenditure “reflects the serious challenges” faced...
BUSINESS
WIVB

Putin’s path: from pledges of stability to nuclear threats

As he turns 70 on Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin finds himself in the eye of a storm of his own making: His army is suffering humiliating defeats in Ukraine. Hundreds of thousands of Russians are fleeing his mobilization order, and his top lieutenants are publicly insulting military leaders. With...
POLITICS
AFP

Guterres pushes for international troop deployment to crisis-hit Haiti

United Nations chief Antonio Guterres has called for the immediate deployment of a special armed force to Haiti to staunch spiraling insecurity, as the already crisis-hit country faces the threat of a cholera epidemic. He called for the establishment of a unit made up of special armed forces personnel from member states, with the efforts led by one member state.
AMERICAS
WIVB

US carrier, S. Korea warships start new drills amid tensions

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan launched a new round of naval drills with South Korean warships on Friday, a day after North Korea fired more ballistic missiles and flew warplanes in an escalation of tensions with its rivals. The Reagan and its...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy