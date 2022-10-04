The Town of Wise Board of Zoning Appeals has rescheduled the public hearing originally scheduled for Tuesday October 4, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. to Monday October 24, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. in Council Chambers of the Wise Municipal Building, 501 W. Main Street, Wise, VA 24293. The public hearing will be on an application for a special exception submitted by Lalaine Baylor to rent guest rooms in her single family dwelling located at 206 Chestnut Street, S.E. in an R-B Medium Density Residence Zoning District. When the meeting is called to order and the public hearing is opened, persons wishing to speak may be heard and their testimony considered regarding the special use exception application. Following the public hearing, the Board of Zoning Appeals may take action to approve the application as submitted, approve with conditions or deny the application. A copy of the application is on file in the Town Planner's office at the Wise Municipal Building where it may be examined by interested parties during regular business hours. Please call (276) 328-6013 ext. 204 for an appointment. Persons requesting auxiliary aids to accommodate a disability in order to attend the public hearing should direct their request to the Town Manager's office or by phoning (276) 328-6013 (Voice & TDD) at least one week prior to the hearing date.

WISE, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO