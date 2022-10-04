ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile County, AL

WKRG

FNFF Fan Cam: UMS Wright vs. B.C. Rain

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — This week’s Fan Cam features fans from UMS Wright and B.C. Rain. The two teams played at Alma Bryant this week with UMS Wright beating B.C. Rain 42-7. Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile, Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast and Alabama. Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG

Novelis breaks ground on $2.5 billion facility in Bay Minette

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s been talked about for months, but Friday, Novelis is finally breaking ground in Baldwin County. “This aluminum recycling facility is here for the long haul. It’s going to change a lot for the good in Alabama,” said Alabama Governor Kay Ivey.
BAY MINETTE, AL
utv44.com

'Pink meanies' wash up on Baldwin County beaches

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Images of gigantic jellies washing up on Baldwin County beaches are popping up on social media. They’re Drymonema larsoni, more commonly known as “pink meanies.” Dauphin Island Sea Lab Marine Biologist Brian Jones says this happens on Gulf Coast beaches about every 10-12 years.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WKRG

Hurricane Julia Makes Landfall in Nicaragua

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Hurricane Julia made landfall along the coast of Nicaragua early Sunday morning around 2:15 local time as a category 1 hurricane with max winds of 85 mph. Life threatening flooding conditions and mudslides will be possible with the heavy rainfall from this storm. It will continue to weaken as it moves further inland and interacts with the mountainous terrain of Central America. As of 7 AM Sunday morning, Julia remains at category 1 hurricane status with some slight weakening with max winds of 75 mph.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG

A Minute with Drexel: Finding optimism in thought

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Are you happy today? It’s not a rhetorical question. I ask because your mood could have an overall effect on so many aspects of your life. I am always reading multiple books at a time. One of the books I have going right now is a re-read of an oldie but a goodie. “The Power of Positive Thinking” by Norman Vincent Peale. I’ve done a lot of research over the years into the practice of optimism. Study after study shows people who choose to face each day with an attitude of gratitude and optimism have healthier and longer lives than those who do not. Notice I didn’t say they have “happier” lives.
PENSACOLA, FL
utv44.com

Mobile issues citations at homeless camp near 1-65

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile Police broke up a homeless camp under a bridge on Government Boulevard near 1-65, where a man was found dead in the water last week. No foul play is suspected, but the city says it prompted police to look into trespassing concerns there. It's...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG

Potential Tropical Cyclone 13 forms in the Caribbean

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Potential Tropical Cyclone 13 has formed in the Caribbean north of the South American coast. “Potential Tropical Cyclone” is a term that NHC uses when a system has a very good chance of developing into a tropical cyclone, but has not just yet. This allows them to go ahead and issue a track and watches and advisories for impacted areas.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Orange Beach Police looking for beer thief

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Orange Beach Police Department said they are looking for a man who they accuse of stealing beer. According to officials, the man who is accused of stealing the beer has done this before. He has allegedly stolen beer from a number of convenience stores on multiple different […]
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WKRG News 5

20-year-old beehive removed from historic Mobile church

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — First Baptist Church of Mobile has been a house of worship since 1835. It has also been the home to a beehive for the last 20 years, or maybe even longer. First Baptist Church of Mobile contacted B’S Bee, a local company to relocate the beehive colony from their building. The […]
MOBILE, AL
apr.org

“Should I stay, or should I go?” Why I left…

The Alabama Public Radio news team is examining the issue of keeping skilled and educated workers from leaving the Gulf coast. This on-going series of reports is called “Should I stay, or should I go.” Atlanta, Baltimore, Dallas, Washington D.C., Charlotte, and Chicago are consistently ranked at the top of the lists for best places to live for young Black professionals. They are also the top destinations for many raised in Mobile who are seeking higher salaries and better opportunities for career growth.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Fugitive surrenders to U.S. Marshals 1 day after WKRG feature

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — This week’s United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad Fugitive of the Week has surrendered after “he saw his profile on WKRG” a day prior, Oct. 4. Gerald Hall, surrendered to S.A.W.S. Tuesday. Hall was wanted for supervised release violation in the Southern District of Alabama. Hall’s original charge is […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Fugitive of the Week: Gerald Hall

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information about Gerald Hall, who Marshals say could be in the Wilmer area. Gerald HALL is wanted for Supervised Release Violation in the […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile Police identify homicide victim found off Navco Road

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police identified the man found dead off Navco Road Wednesday, Oct. 5.  The remains of D’Angelo Wallace, 23, were discovered a little after 7 a.m. in a ditch near Dog River. Mobile Police are investigating Wallace’s death as a homicide. Currently, they have not released his cause of death.  If […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG

FNFF Play of the Week (Week 8)

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Voting is open for the FNFF Play of the Week for Week 8! Cast your vote and the winner will be announced Sunday night on Sports Overtime on News 5! To vote from social media and the WKRG News 5 app:
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
utv44.com

Escambia Co FL Sheriff's Office seeks missing endangered adult

MISSING ENDANGERED ADULT: Amanda Dees Harper (42 years old) Amanda was last seen today (10/07/22) around 11:15am, on the 6600 blk of Pensacola Blvd. She is 5'4, 140 lbs, and has blonde hair and blue eyes. Amanda was last seen wearing a red shirt, blue skirt, and blue shoes. She may be driving a white, Honda Pilot, FL Tag# Z86JIE.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, AL

