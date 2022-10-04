PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Are you happy today? It’s not a rhetorical question. I ask because your mood could have an overall effect on so many aspects of your life. I am always reading multiple books at a time. One of the books I have going right now is a re-read of an oldie but a goodie. “The Power of Positive Thinking” by Norman Vincent Peale. I’ve done a lot of research over the years into the practice of optimism. Study after study shows people who choose to face each day with an attitude of gratitude and optimism have healthier and longer lives than those who do not. Notice I didn’t say they have “happier” lives.

PENSACOLA, FL ・ 10 HOURS AGO