Clarksville, TN

smokeybarn.com

Coopertown Tobacco Barn Total Loss Ater Friday Afternoon Fire, 2 Acres Lost

COOPERTOWN TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – A tobacco barn is a total loss after a fire tore through the structure Friday afternoon. The barn is located off Hwy 49 near York Rd tucked in behind Pizza Hut. MAP The first call came into 911 at 3:12 PM. The Pleasant View Volunteer Fire Department responded quickly but the structure was already fully involved when they arrived. Police Officers with Pleasant View and Coopertown assisted firefighters by chasing down embers and small fires in the heavenly wooded area.
PLEASANT VIEW, TN
pethelpful.com

Dog Rescue Near Nashville Is Offering a Free 'Glamping' Stay in Exchange for Help Building Their New Barn

Right now there are countless dogs in shelters across the United States, and some shelters are completely full. These shelters are unable to take any more dogs unless some are adopted or more facilities are built to hold them. One shelter near Nashville, Tennessee is attempting to build a new barn for their animals and are asking the public for help with a unique offer as incentive.
NASHVILLE, TN
Clarksville, TN
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Clarksville, TN
WSMV

Body found in Cumberland River

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police and fire crews responded Thursday afternoon after reports a body was found in the Cumberland River. Crews were dispatched to the Korean Veterans Bridge for reports of a water rescue. They made contact with a boater who stated he passed a body in the water that was “obviously deceased” and beyond any help.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Large mulch fire causes concerns for some Springfield neighbors

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) - A huge mulch fire is drawing much attention in Springfield. Burning has continued for five days, and some people in the area say they are concerned about their health. On Saturday, Greenbrier Fire Dept. responded to HWY 76 East for a small fire that was getting...
SPRINGFIELD, TN
#Fire Rescue#House Fire#Montgomery County Ems
clarksvillenow.com

News in Clarksville: Rossview volleyball coach, Tiny Town Road wrecks, apartments planned and other top stories this week

CLARKSVILLE, TN – Here’s a look at the top local news stories from Clarksville Now this week. Rossview High parts ways with volleyball coach after suspension, complaints: Players and parents complained about the coach retaliating against players and making comments that belittled student athletes. READ MORE. 47-year-old man...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Woman overdoses in car with child in the backseat

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Fire Department (NFD) officers discovered an unresponsive woman slumped over in a vehicle with a child in the backseat, according to an affidavit. In May, the woman admitted to driving and overdosing in a parking lot. She revealed that the father of the child, Kordell...
NASHVILLE, TN

