smokeybarn.com
Coopertown Tobacco Barn Total Loss Ater Friday Afternoon Fire, 2 Acres Lost
COOPERTOWN TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – A tobacco barn is a total loss after a fire tore through the structure Friday afternoon. The barn is located off Hwy 49 near York Rd tucked in behind Pizza Hut. MAP The first call came into 911 at 3:12 PM. The Pleasant View Volunteer Fire Department responded quickly but the structure was already fully involved when they arrived. Police Officers with Pleasant View and Coopertown assisted firefighters by chasing down embers and small fires in the heavenly wooded area.
clarksvillenow.com
Clarksville Fire Department teams up with State Farm to prepare for Fire Safety Week
CLARKSVILLE, TN – The City of Clarksville Fire Department is teaming up with State Farm and the National Fire Protection Association to promote this year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign, “Fire Won’t Wait. Plan Your Escape.”. This year’s campaign, October 9-15, works to educate everyone about simple...
pethelpful.com
Dog Rescue Near Nashville Is Offering a Free 'Glamping' Stay in Exchange for Help Building Their New Barn
Right now there are countless dogs in shelters across the United States, and some shelters are completely full. These shelters are unable to take any more dogs unless some are adopted or more facilities are built to hold them. One shelter near Nashville, Tennessee is attempting to build a new barn for their animals and are asking the public for help with a unique offer as incentive.
Cold Case: 17 years later, the family of Victoria Ochoa is hopeful police are close to an arrest
The family of Victoria Ochoa has renewed hope after she was found dead 17 years ago.
clarksvillenow.com
47-year-old man killed in Tiny Town Road wreck, 3 others seriously injured
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A 47-year-old Clarksville man, Sean Braxton, was killed in the head-on collision on Tiny Town Road Wednesday afternoon. Three people in the other vehicle were seriously injured. At about 3:30 p.m., Braxton was traveling eastbound on Tiny Town in a 2016 Nissan Altima when...
WSMV
Body found in Cumberland River
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police and fire crews responded Thursday afternoon after reports a body was found in the Cumberland River. Crews were dispatched to the Korean Veterans Bridge for reports of a water rescue. They made contact with a boater who stated he passed a body in the water that was “obviously deceased” and beyond any help.
WSMV
Large mulch fire causes concerns for some Springfield neighbors
SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) - A huge mulch fire is drawing much attention in Springfield. Burning has continued for five days, and some people in the area say they are concerned about their health. On Saturday, Greenbrier Fire Dept. responded to HWY 76 East for a small fire that was getting...
WSMV
Woman works to rescue 50+ cats from Nashville trailer park, set for demolition
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A mission is underway to save a massive group of cats from a Murfreesboro Pike trailer park closing next month. Animal advocate Donna Russell guesses there are more than 50 stray cats on the property, which is being sold and presumably demolished. The people there have...
One killed in hit-and-run crash on Wallace Road
One person is dead following a hit-and-run crash at the intersection of Wallace Road and Nolensville Pike.
Clarksville road sees 321 crashes so far this year
Crashes on Tiny Town Rd. have increased year after year, but police said the road hasn't become more dangerous.
clarksvillenow.com
News in Clarksville: Rossview volleyball coach, Tiny Town Road wrecks, apartments planned and other top stories this week
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Here’s a look at the top local news stories from Clarksville Now this week. Rossview High parts ways with volleyball coach after suspension, complaints: Players and parents complained about the coach retaliating against players and making comments that belittled student athletes. READ MORE. 47-year-old man...
clarksvillenow.com
Who is Clarksville’s Best Charity Organization for 2022? You choose: Manna Cafe or Humane Society
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Monday is the deadline for readers to decide who is Clarksville’s Best Charity Organization for 2022: Manna Cafe Ministries or the Humane Society of Clarksville-Montgomery County. Online voting has finished, and these two finalists are in an online challenge to see who can...
clarksvillenow.com
UPDATE: 1 killed in wreck on Tiny Town Road, pedestrian hit by pumpkin truck on Wilma Rudolph
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – There were three serious traffic incidents in Clarksville at about the same time Wednesday afternoon. Here are updates on all three. Update, 4:45 p.m.: The roadway is back open, and traffic is back to normal. CPD Investigator Nemeth is the lead investigator. Anyone with...
clarksvillenow.com
Couple sentenced to probation in death of medically disabled woman left on floor mattress
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A couple convicted of criminally negligent homicide in the death of a medically disabled woman were sentenced to probation this week at the Montgomery County Courts Center. William “Bill” Norris Greene, 61, and his wife, Deadra Tidwell Greene, 56, both of Cumberland Furnace, had...
WSMV
More Florida dogs arrive in Nashville, rescue makes room for animals put out by Hurricane Ian
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - In partnership with Best Friends Animal Society’s disaster response team, Agape Animal Rescue is helping clear Orlando, Florida shelters to make room for dogs displaced by Hurricane Ian. Agape is relocating around 20 of the 300 adoptable dogs to Nashville. Many of the rescued dogs...
whopam.com
Pedestrian flown to Nashville hospital after being struck by truck in Clarksville
A woman was flown to a Nashville hospital following a vehicle versus pedestrian accident Wednesday afternoon on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard in Clarksville. Clarksville police say 52-year old Lavina Meriwether was attempting to cross near Shoney’s and walked into the path of a pickup operated by 62-year old Arthur Cover of Cookeville.
Metro police searching for convenience store shooting suspect
Metro police are searching for a man involved in a shooting at a North Nashville convenience store on Sept. 28.
2 arrested, 2 sought in Hendersonville shoplifting crimes
Two people were arrested and two more are being sought for various shoplifting crimes in Hendersonville.
pethelpful.com
Apartment Complex Throws 'Dog Pool Party' Complete With a Treat Truck and We're Loving It
An apartment complex in Nashville, Tennessee has really set the bar for what renters are looking for. Forget an upgraded kitchen or spacious bedrooms. All we really want is what this apartment did for its furry residents. TikTok user @johnsonmichellee spilled the tea about this amazing 'dog pool party' that...
WSMV
Woman overdoses in car with child in the backseat
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Fire Department (NFD) officers discovered an unresponsive woman slumped over in a vehicle with a child in the backseat, according to an affidavit. In May, the woman admitted to driving and overdosing in a parking lot. She revealed that the father of the child, Kordell...
