sciotovalleyguardian.com
Semi rollover accident shuts down Route 35 exit near Chillicothe
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Cleanup continues along Larrick Lane/Route 35 southbound exit, just north of Chillicothe, following a semi-rollover accident. It happened around 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon. The tractor-trailer, reports say, attempted to turn from Pleasant Valley Road onto Larrick Lane, losing control, and then rolling onto its side.
WSAZ
Ironton-Russell Bridge reopens following crash
UPDATE: 10/7/2022 7:30 a.m. IRONTON, Ohio/GREENUP COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - The Ironton-Russell Bridge has reopened Friday following a crash. IRONTON, Ohio/GREENUP COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - The Ironton-Russell Bridge is shut down Friday morning following a crash, according to Greenup County 911. Dispatchers say the crash happened just before 6 a.m....
Two injured after crash on I-270 north at Roberts Road
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people have been hospitalized after a crash on Interstate 270 near Hilliard Saturday morning, according to Columbus police. Police said law enforcement was sent to I-270 north at Roberts Road just after 9 a.m. on the reports of a crash. At least two people were taken to the hospital with […]
Man found on Hamilton Rd. in fatal motorcycle crash
GROVEPORT, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was found alongside a guardrail in a motorcycle crash Thursday night. Officials discovered Shantal Johnson, 37, of Groveport, lying next to a guardrail on Hamilton Rd., just northeast of Bixby Rd. in Groveport. Johnson was separated from his motorcycle, which was found in a ditch off of the road, […]
wnewsj.com
1 dies in I-275 multi-vehicle, pedestrian accident; Wilmington driver uninjured
BATAVIA — A pedestrian was killed and multiple vehicles involved in a crash on I-275 in Clermont County Friday morning. Preliminary investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol shows a Saturn operated by Bobbie Jo Beckelhymer, 43, of Moscow, was driving in the middle lane when the vehicle became disabled and stopped in the roadway, according to a news release from the OSHP.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Car crashes into building in the village of Bainbridge
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Fire and rescue personnel, deputies from the Ross County Sheriff’s Office, and troopers from the Ohio Highway Patrol responded to a crash in the 100 block of Fifth Street in the village of Bainbridge where a vehicle crashed into a building. According to initial...
Semi-Truck Smashes Into Ohio School Bus
Seven children were inside at the time of the accident.
Fox 19
Hocking Hills State Park Lodge opens to guests (photo gallery)
LOGAN, Ohio (WOIO) - The brand new Hocking Hills State Park Lodge is now open to guests. State officials, including Gov. Mike DeWine, attended a ribbon cutting ceremony Saturday afternoon. The resort features a fitness center and pools as well as two large stone fireplaces and a mezzanine sky bridge.
spectrumnews1.com
Washington Court House beats Chillicothe for big win
Washington Court House knocked off host Chillicothe 24-14 in the OHSAA Game of the Week. The Blue Lions (7-1) have another tough match-up next week at Jackson, while the Cavaliers (6-2) visit Hillsboro.
WHIZ
Glouster Man Killed in Accident
A Glouster man was killed Wednesday in a one vehicle crash in Perry County. It took place just before 3:30pm on State Route 155 in Monroe Township. The Lancaster Post of the State Highway Patrol said 70-year-old James Martin was travelling eastbound on State Route 155 when he drove off the left side of the roadway and struck a downed tree and brush pile.
One dead after tractor-trailer crash in Fayette County
UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is dead after a crash near Union Township, Fayette County, Wednesday afternoon. According to the Wilmington post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened at approximately 4:36 p.m. along US 62 just north of SR 753. Christopher Stinespring, 48, of Madison, was driving a 2013 GMC […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Fatal crash shuts down highway in Fayette Co.
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred along Route 62 in Fayette County. According to initial reports, a vehicle and a commercial truck were involved in the crash. The call came in shortly before 5 p.m. Route 62 between Route 38...
Woman dies after being run over on Bethel Road
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An unidentified woman was struck and run over by a vehicle, then later died Thursday night. The woman was crossing Bethel Rd. around 11:45 p.m. Thursday when she was hit and killed by a car on Bethel Rd. between McKitrick Rd. and Dierker Rd. She was transported to a nearby hospital […]
Two injured in shooting that closed I-71 southbound
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A shooting closed Interstate 71 going southbound between I-270 and State Route 161 Friday night. Police responded to a call of shots fired at 6:22 p.m, dispatchers said. Two people were injured in the shooting. One was transported to Riverside Methodist Hospital in critical condition and the other was transported to […]
Strike narrowly avoided in central Ohio Kroger union’s latest vote
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Kroger and the union representing its central and southeast Ohio workers staved off a labor strike, the union said Thursday night after workers ratified the grocer’s latest contract offer. The unionized employees voted 3,546-3,193, narrowly accepting the deal with Kroger, according to an email NBC4 obtained from the United Food and […]
WLWT 5
PHOTOS: Take a look inside the new Hocking Hills State Park Lodge
LOGAN, Ohio — The new Hocking Hills State Park Lodge is ready for guests. Construction on the lodge began in July 2020. It is replacing the former day-use dining lodge that was destroyed by a fire in 2016, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. The two-story lodge...
sciotopost.com
Breaking – Pedestrian Hit by Vehicle in Circleville
CIRCLEVILLE – A person has been reported to have been hit by a vehicle around 6:30 in Circleville. According to early reports, an elderly man was hit by a vehicle in the area of Northridge road and Crossing Blvd by the park and has injuries. It was not reported how severe the injuries are.
Fox 19
Pike County Trial: Ski masks, brass catcher, bug detector found in Wagner trucks, trailers
WAVERLY, Ohio (WXIX) - Three ski masks, a bug detector and a brass catcher to collect fired shell casings. These are among the dozens of items agents with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) found stored in vehicles by the Wagner family before they moved from Pike County to Alaska in the spring of 2017.
sciotopost.com
Fairfield County Searching for Next of Kin
The Fairfield County Coroner’s Office is attempting to identify and contact next of kin for Nancy L. Hayes, an 82-year-old female. Ms. Hayes was currently residing in Lancaster and had previously resided at Reflections Retirement Community. If you have any information about next of kin for Ms. Hayes, please email the Coroner at [email protected] or leave a message at 740-652-2865. Thank you.
columbusunderground.com
Hidden Gems: Explore the Ravines Right Under the Streets of Columbus
When you feel the call of the wild, but your wallet sighs as little flies come out, fret not. Just beyond the busy corridors of Columbus lie portals to the woods, if you know where to look. One step and you’re immersed. You’re someone else entirely. You are not a city dwelling commuter. You are one with nature, free from the blessed daily grind, covered by the canopy of oaks and maples, wandering the dirt trails that lead to nowhere.
