NBC New York

A Texas Mom Warns ‘Hocus Pocus 2' Will ‘Unleash Hell on Your Kids'

One mom is urging parents not to let their children watch the newly-released "Hocus Pocus 2" because the film will "unleash hell on your kids and in your home." Jamie Gooch, a mother of three living in Troy, Texas, shared a post on social media and told local news station KWTX that families should "not watch this film."
TROY, TX

