ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

3 Steelers who deserve to lose their jobs after blowlout loss to Bills

The Pittsburgh Steelers got blown out by the Buffalo Bills in Week 5. These three individuals did not do themselves any favors. The Pittsburgh Steelers started off their season on a high — defeating the defending AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals in overtime. Since then, the team lost to the New England Patriots, Cleveland Browns, and New York Jets. The Steelers did try to change their luck by benching quarterback Mitch Trubisky for rookie Kenny Pickett against the Jets and gave him his first career start in Week 5. The problem was, it was against the Buffalo Bills.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Football
Chicago, IL
Football
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
FanSided

3 NFL head coaches who need to start updating their resume after Week 5

With each passing week in the NFL season, the hot seat only increases in temperature. Here are three head coaches whose seats got hotter after Week 5. The 2022 NFL season entered its fifth week, which means fans and media get a clearer picture if teams are headed toward playoff contention or if they are heading toward last place and towards the top of the NFL Draft order. However the season goes, the head coach is going to be the face of the franchise’s season.
SEATTLE, WA
FanSided

NFL concussion protocols are a joke unless you’re the Miami Dolphins

Teddy Bridgewater was hit on the first play from scrimmage this afternoon. His day was over before it began. But he didn’t have a concussion. Bridgewater was pulled off the field because an unaffiliated neurologist consultant thought they saw him stagger getting up. He didn’t. In the locker room, Bridgewater passed all of the concussion protocol tests but he was still ruled out to return.
NFL
FanSided

FanSided

289K+
Followers
548K+
Post
144M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy