Podcast: Travis Kelce reveals the truth about friendship with Patrick Mahomes
Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce was kind enough to stop by the Arrowhead Addict Podcast, and you want to hear what he said about Patrick Mahomes. Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was already an established NFL superstar back when a fresh-faced quarterback named Patrick Mahomes broke into the league as a first-round NFL Draft choice way back in 2017.
Deion Sanders breaks up heated Twitter feud between Robert Griffin III and LeSean McCoy
Deion Sanders stepped in between ugly Twitter argument between Robert Griffin III and LeSean McCoy over career stats, yet the dispute continued. The overall reaction to a historically bad Thursday Night Football game was one of disappointment throughout the NFL. There are questions surrounding the recent additions of Matt Ryan...
NFL・
3 Steelers who deserve to lose their jobs after blowlout loss to Bills
The Pittsburgh Steelers got blown out by the Buffalo Bills in Week 5. These three individuals did not do themselves any favors. The Pittsburgh Steelers started off their season on a high — defeating the defending AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals in overtime. Since then, the team lost to the New England Patriots, Cleveland Browns, and New York Jets. The Steelers did try to change their luck by benching quarterback Mitch Trubisky for rookie Kenny Pickett against the Jets and gave him his first career start in Week 5. The problem was, it was against the Buffalo Bills.
Not only did Brent Venables get embarrassed by Texas, he’s being a poor sport about it
The Oklahoma Sooners and head coach Brent Venables were embarrassed by the Texas Longhorns in the Red River Showdown, and they didn’t show up to their postgame press conference on time. The honeymoon period for Brent Venables as Oklahoma Sooners head coach has ended. After starting off the season...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
3 NFL head coaches who need to start updating their resume after Week 5
With each passing week in the NFL season, the hot seat only increases in temperature. Here are three head coaches whose seats got hotter after Week 5. The 2022 NFL season entered its fifth week, which means fans and media get a clearer picture if teams are headed toward playoff contention or if they are heading toward last place and towards the top of the NFL Draft order. However the season goes, the head coach is going to be the face of the franchise’s season.
Kyler Murray booed at home ahead of Eagles vs Cardinals game
The season-long takeover continues. Citizens of any city that’s home to an NFL team beware. If the Philadelphia Eagles are scheduled to visit your city to play a football game, their fans will show up, and they will take your stadium over. Last year the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina...
NFL concussion protocols are a joke unless you’re the Miami Dolphins
Teddy Bridgewater was hit on the first play from scrimmage this afternoon. His day was over before it began. But he didn’t have a concussion. Bridgewater was pulled off the field because an unaffiliated neurologist consultant thought they saw him stagger getting up. He didn’t. In the locker room, Bridgewater passed all of the concussion protocol tests but he was still ruled out to return.
NFL・
Miami football message boards want Mario Cristobal to do the right thing and resign
Some Miami football fans have seen enough out of Mario Cristobal and want him to resign. We are only six games into the Mario Cristobal era of Miami football and some fans want the former Hurricanes offensive lineman … to resign?!. It was never going to be easy for...
