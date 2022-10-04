A police chase that began in Hopkins County ended with a motor vehicle accident in Commerce early yesterday morning. The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office says that deputies identified a silver Toyota Corrolla believed to be stolen on Interstate 30 in Sulphur Springs around 5 a.m. Tuesday morning. The driver of the car refused to pull over for deputies and instead turned off of I-30 and onto FM 2653. Officers followed the car to State Highway 11, where the driver then turned west toward Commerce. Officials say that once in Commerce, the car swerved into oncoming traffic, disregarded traffic lights and, at one point traveled into oncoming traffic on a one-way road. Deputies say at one point, the car lost a rear tire and the driver lost control of the vehicle. The officer leading the pursuit crashed into the Toyota at the intersection of State Highways 11 and 24. Both vehicles were disabled. The driver, identified as 38-year-old Joshua Lamar Rigsby Sr. of Wylie, was taken into the Hopkins County jail, where faces multiple charges. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Deputies Josh Davis, Colt Patterson, Justin Wilkerson, and Sgt. Scott Davis were all credited with participating in the pursuit and arrest.

COMMERCE, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO