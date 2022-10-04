Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Texas African American Museum congratulates Elder Waymon Stewart newly appointed Pastor of the Whitehouse COGICTour Tyler TexasWhitehouse, TX
Tour Tyler Texas Gospel Group of the Year is Minister R.L. Taylor and The Sons of The Father of Arlington, TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
PATH Board member Kristina Ross on her induction to the Bishop Gorman Catholic School Athletic Hall of FameTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Fundraiser hosted by Lone Star Harley-Davidson benefits local nonprofit Empowerment Community Development CorporationTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
3rd East Texas Black Girl Magic Festival in Tyler, Texas celebrated business commerce, culture, arts, and the communityTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Related
Man who allegedly broke into Jacksonville home and hit person with a crowbar, arrested
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said that they have arrested Eric Lowe, who allegedly forced himself into a Jacksonville home and hit one of the residents with a crowbar on Saturday morning. According to officials, after the break-in a warrant was issued for Lowe’s arrest. Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office and Tyler […]
Athens man sentenced to 60 years in prison for 2021 high-speed chase
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – An Athens man was sentenced to 60 years in prison on Thursday for evading with a vehicle, according to the Smith County DA’s Office. Philip Young, 43, was arrested in March 2021 after a Texas Parks and Wildlife officer said he observed him at the State Park Exxon and Young appeared […]
OFFICIALS: East Texas man arrested in connection with home invasion, assault with crowbar
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — An East Texas man is behind bars after allegedly breaking into a home and assaulting someone with a crowbar. On Saturday, around 5:20 a.m., the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home invasion call in the 1000 block of CR 1514 in Jacksonville.
Lufkin man arrested for intoxication manslaughter after fatal wreck with motorcyclist
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A fatal wreck involving a truck and a motorcycle led to the arrest of a Lufkin man, police announced. On Thursday morning, the Lufkin Police Department worked a fatal wreck on Old Union Road. Police said 24-year-old Hunter Thompson of Lufkin was leaving Great Oaks Apartments to go to work around […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
inforney.com
Murder suspect accused of killing two men in Cherokee County turns self in
A man accused in the murders of two men found on the side of an East Texas highway in January has turned himself in, the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Thursday. Devon Harris, 20, of Shreveport, turned himself in to the Mesquite Police Department where he...
Tyler teen charged with intoxication manslaughter after fatal State Highway 110 wreck
TYLER, Texas — A Tyler teen has been charged with intoxication manslaughter and assault in connection with an early Sunday morning wreck that left one dead and another injured. Nicholas Agustin, 19, was arrested Tuesday on intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle, intoxication assault with a vehicle and possession of...
Tyler, TX Child Tested Positive for Meth, Parents Were Arrested
It’s always a sad situation when a child isn’t being cared for properly, which was the case with a 3-year-old child in Tyler, Texas. The Tyler Paper first reported that Child Protective Services intervened after a 3-year-old child tested positive for having methamphetamine, amphetamine, and marijuana in their system.
Henderson County Sheriff’s Office arrests 6 in connection to burglary ring
ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – Henderson County Sheriff’s Office announced that they’ve arrested six people following searches of two Athens properties on Wednesday. According to authorities, the searches also resulted in the recovery of thousands of dollars in stolen items. Additionally, 12 other warrants were issued because of evidence from the search. The following arrests were […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
1 injured after Oak Hill Plaza shooting in Nacogdoches
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – A woman was found with gunshot wounds in a car after a Thursday night shooting in Oak Hill Plaza, according to Nacogdoches Police. The shooter is unknown at this time, and officials said the woman was transported to a local hospital for treatment and her injuries “do not appear to be […]
Smith County Sheriff’s Office asking people to help them identify alleged mail thieves
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is looking for people accused of committing mail theft in the Chapel Hill area. The mail is delivered to this neighborhood between 11 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Officials shared a photo of a Chrysler 300 that residents have seen near their mailboxes. Law enforcement are […]
Repeat felon sentenced to 95 years for biting Smith County deputy's wrist
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — A 41-year-old man who has 13 prior criminal convictions has been sentenced to 95 years in prison after he was found guilty of assaulting a Smith County deputy last year. Christian Dewayne Smith was found guilty of assault of a public servant by a jury...
Longview police make arrest in connection with 2015 murder
LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview police have made an arrest in connection with a 7-year-old murder case. According to the Longview Police Dept., Ceylan Bridges, 25, of Longview, has been arrested for the murder of Devyn Gibson who was shot and killed on Sept. 20, 2015, in the area of Ledger St and Sibley St. According to the autopsy report, Gibson was shot at least eight times.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Smith County Sheriff's Office seek help to locate suspected vehicle involved in Chapel Hill-area mail theft
TYLER, Texas — The Smith County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a vehicle believed to be involved in Chapel Hill-area mail theft. Officials said in a Facebook post the suspected vehicle is a black Chrysler 300. The mail in that area runs between 11 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.
ketr.org
Early-morning police chase ends in accident, arrest in Commerce
A police chase that began in Hopkins County ended with a motor vehicle accident in Commerce early yesterday morning. The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office says that deputies identified a silver Toyota Corrolla believed to be stolen on Interstate 30 in Sulphur Springs around 5 a.m. Tuesday morning. The driver of the car refused to pull over for deputies and instead turned off of I-30 and onto FM 2653. Officers followed the car to State Highway 11, where the driver then turned west toward Commerce. Officials say that once in Commerce, the car swerved into oncoming traffic, disregarded traffic lights and, at one point traveled into oncoming traffic on a one-way road. Deputies say at one point, the car lost a rear tire and the driver lost control of the vehicle. The officer leading the pursuit crashed into the Toyota at the intersection of State Highways 11 and 24. Both vehicles were disabled. The driver, identified as 38-year-old Joshua Lamar Rigsby Sr. of Wylie, was taken into the Hopkins County jail, where faces multiple charges. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Deputies Josh Davis, Colt Patterson, Justin Wilkerson, and Sgt. Scott Davis were all credited with participating in the pursuit and arrest.
East Texas teen sentenced to 8 years in prison for manslaughter after hitting vehicle while trying to 'scare' woman
CANTON, Texas — EDITOR'S NOTE: The attached video was produced in Dec. 2021. A Van Zandt County teen who recently pleaded guilty to manslaughter in connection with a December wreck that killed an 18-year-old woman who he was trying to scare by swerving across the road has been sentenced to eight years in prison.
Nacogdoches man accused of fatally stabbing his girlfriend arrested
NACOGDOCHES, Texas — The Nacogdoches man accused of stabbing his girlfriend to death Monday night has been arrested in Longview. James Edward Harris, 60, was found in Longview Tuesday and arrested in connection with the death of Rose Catherine Garner, 60, of Nacogdoches. Police said officers are in the...
6 arrested in Mount Pleasant after guns, drugs found
MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KETK) – Mount Pleasant Police Department said on Wednesday they arrested six people and found meth, marijuana, THC, pills and guns during a narcotics search warrant. The search happened in the 200 block of Mackinnon Street and officials said it led to the seizure of two guns, one police said was stolen, […]
Fatal ATV Crash Reported Thursday Night In Como
A fatal ATV crash was reported to have occurred Thursday night, Oct. 6, 2022, in Como, county officials reported. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Hopkins County EMS were dispatched at 11:19 p.m. Thursday to what was initially reported to EMS as a vehicle crash on County Road 2335 at County Road 2336 in Como, TX. Hopkins County, Brinker and Como firefighters were also dispatched at 11:31 p.m. to what officials learned was an ATV accident, according to dispatch reports.
Tyler couple arrested after 3-year-old child tests positive for methamphetamine
TYLER, Texas — A Tyler couple was arrested after a Child Protective Services investigation showed their 3-year-old child tested positive for methamphetamine. Brandy Christine Jaco, 31, and Gary Duane Phillips Jr., 30, both of Tyler, were arrested Sept. 27 by the Smith County Sheriff's Office each on a charge of abandoning or endangering a child/criminal negligence. Bond for Jaco was set at $200,000. Bond for Phillips, who was on parole after being released from jail in February, was set at $300,000.
Six People Arrested In Athens, TX Found With Stolen Items
A whole bunch of folks were busted in Athens by the Henderson County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday (Oct. 5th) after police served search warrants and found that these folks allegedly had thousands of dollars of stolen items in their possession and some had warrants and other charges they will now have to answer to.
CBS19
Tyler, TX
16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Tyler local newshttps://www.cbs19.tv/
Comments / 0