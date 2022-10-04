ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

KETK / FOX51 News

Man who allegedly broke into Jacksonville home and hit person with a crowbar, arrested

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said that they have arrested Eric Lowe, who allegedly forced himself into a Jacksonville home and hit one of the residents with a crowbar on Saturday morning. According to officials, after the break-in a warrant was issued for Lowe’s arrest. Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office and Tyler […]
JACKSONVILLE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Henderson County Sheriff’s Office arrests 6 in connection to burglary ring

ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – Henderson County Sheriff’s Office announced that they’ve arrested six people following searches of two Athens properties on Wednesday. According to authorities, the searches also resulted in the recovery of thousands of dollars in stolen items. Additionally, 12 other warrants were issued because of evidence from the search. The following arrests were […]
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

1 injured after Oak Hill Plaza shooting in Nacogdoches

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – A woman was found with gunshot wounds in a car after a Thursday night shooting in Oak Hill Plaza, according to Nacogdoches Police. The shooter is unknown at this time, and officials said the woman was transported to a local hospital for treatment and her injuries “do not appear to be […]
NACOGDOCHES, TX
CBS19

Longview police make arrest in connection with 2015 murder

LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview police have made an arrest in connection with a 7-year-old murder case. According to the Longview Police Dept., Ceylan Bridges, 25, of Longview, has been arrested for the murder of Devyn Gibson who was shot and killed on Sept. 20, 2015, in the area of Ledger St and Sibley St. According to the autopsy report, Gibson was shot at least eight times.
LONGVIEW, TX
ketr.org

Early-morning police chase ends in accident, arrest in Commerce

A police chase that began in Hopkins County ended with a motor vehicle accident in Commerce early yesterday morning. The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office says that deputies identified a silver Toyota Corrolla believed to be stolen on Interstate 30 in Sulphur Springs around 5 a.m. Tuesday morning. The driver of the car refused to pull over for deputies and instead turned off of I-30 and onto FM 2653. Officers followed the car to State Highway 11, where the driver then turned west toward Commerce. Officials say that once in Commerce, the car swerved into oncoming traffic, disregarded traffic lights and, at one point traveled into oncoming traffic on a one-way road. Deputies say at one point, the car lost a rear tire and the driver lost control of the vehicle. The officer leading the pursuit crashed into the Toyota at the intersection of State Highways 11 and 24. Both vehicles were disabled. The driver, identified as 38-year-old Joshua Lamar Rigsby Sr. of Wylie, was taken into the Hopkins County jail, where faces multiple charges. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Deputies Josh Davis, Colt Patterson, Justin Wilkerson, and Sgt. Scott Davis were all credited with participating in the pursuit and arrest.
COMMERCE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

6 arrested in Mount Pleasant after guns, drugs found

MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KETK) – Mount Pleasant Police Department said on Wednesday they arrested six people and found meth, marijuana, THC, pills and guns during a narcotics search warrant. The search happened in the 200 block of Mackinnon Street and officials said it led to the seizure of two guns, one police said was stolen, […]
MOUNT PLEASANT, TX
KSST Radio

Fatal ATV Crash Reported Thursday Night In Como

A fatal ATV crash was reported to have occurred Thursday night, Oct. 6, 2022, in Como, county officials reported. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Hopkins County EMS were dispatched at 11:19 p.m. Thursday to what was initially reported to EMS as a vehicle crash on County Road 2335 at County Road 2336 in Como, TX. Hopkins County, Brinker and Como firefighters were also dispatched at 11:31 p.m. to what officials learned was an ATV accident, according to dispatch reports.
COMO, TX
CBS19

Tyler couple arrested after 3-year-old child tests positive for methamphetamine

TYLER, Texas — A Tyler couple was arrested after a Child Protective Services investigation showed their 3-year-old child tested positive for methamphetamine. Brandy Christine Jaco, 31, and Gary Duane Phillips Jr., 30, both of Tyler, were arrested Sept. 27 by the Smith County Sheriff's Office each on a charge of abandoning or endangering a child/criminal negligence. Bond for Jaco was set at $200,000. Bond for Phillips, who was on parole after being released from jail in February, was set at $300,000.
TYLER, TX
107-3 KISS-FM

Six People Arrested In Athens, TX Found With Stolen Items

A whole bunch of folks were busted in Athens by the Henderson County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday (Oct. 5th) after police served search warrants and found that these folks allegedly had thousands of dollars of stolen items in their possession and some had warrants and other charges they will now have to answer to.
ATHENS, TX
