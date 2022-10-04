ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

foxla.com

LA Metro's K Line opens, running from Crenshaw to Westchester

LOS ANGELES - With much fanfare, LA Metro's K Line opened Friday, running from the Crenshaw district to Westchester and giving South Los Angeles its most extensive rail service since the 1950s. The line fulfills a dream that began when Tom Bradley was mayor from 1973-93 and sought to provide...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Long Beach main library closes amid safety concerns

LONG BEACH, Calif. - When it opened in 2019, the $48 million Billie Jean King Main Library was a jewel in Long Beach’s downtown revitalization. Last year, issues with illegal encampments on the property while Civic Center construction was going on prompted the city to put up an 8-foot fence around most of the property, but people were still allowed to go inside the library.
LONG BEACH, CA
foxla.com

Man kidnapped in Pasadena in broad daylight; Victim still missing

PASADENA, Calif. - A search is underway for a man believed to be kidnapped by two suspects in the Pasadena area. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, two male suspects got out of a 2008 silver Infiniti G-35 on Michillinda Avenue near Colorado Boulevard on Thursday. The suspects...
PASADENA, CA
foxla.com

Community calls for more police in downtown LA following murder of store owner

Community calls for more police following deadly stabbing in downtown LA. Community leaders gathered in the downtown Los Angeles Fashion District Thursday to call on police to step up patrols in the area in response to the broad-daylight fatal stabbing of a business owner, and they called for the two teen suspects in the slaying to be tried as adults.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

North Hollywood exotic dancers get approval for union vote

LOS ANGELES - Dancers at a topless bar in North Hollywood have received approval from the National Labor Relations Board for a union recognition election, a move officials said could make them the only strippers in the United States represented by a union, according to a decision released this week.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Minivan spotted on 405 Freeway with missing wheel, sparks flying

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - A woman was seen in a cell phone video driving with a missing wheel and an open tailgate on the 405 Freeway. The bizarre drive took place on the 405 Freeway in the Irvine area, according to Chad Unkle Tito Towersey, the man who took the video. Towersey can be heard telling the woman she should stop the car, as the 3-wheel vehicle continued to send sparks flying on the road.
IRVINE, CA
foxla.com

New rules go into effect at Six Flags Magic Mountain

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. - If you’re headed to Six Flags Magic Mountain in Santa Clarita this weekend or in the near future, there are some policy changes to know about. Beginning Friday, all bags including backpacks and purses must be smaller than 12" x 12" x 6." However, diaper and medical bags are excluded from the new rule.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
foxla.com

Man attacked by a scooter in Highland Park

LOS ANGELES - A man was attacked by a group of minors and was assaulted with a scooter in Highland Park, reportedly over a case of beer, authorities said. Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department said the attack was reported just before 8 p.m. Thursday outside Tony’s Market near the intersection of Figueroa Street and E Avenue 40.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

17-year-old baseball player dies of fentanyl poisoning in Woodland Hills

LOS ANGELES - Classmates are mourning the death of a promising Woodland Hills student-athlete, who died of fentanyl poisoning last week. El Camino Charter High School baseball player Cade Kitchen is being remembered as a kind, easygoing 17-year-old who was dedicated to his team. Even students that didn’t know him personally are devastated by the news, and cannot believe that the fentanyl crisis hit their community.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

3 firefighters injured while battling fire at Long Beach strip mall

LONG BEACH, Calif. - Three firefighters were injured while battling a fire at a Long Beach strip mall. Firefighters responded to the 5600 block of Atlantic Avenue just before 4:30 a.m. Saturday and saw heavy smoke and flames coming from one of the buildings. Dozens of firefighters took defensive mode...
LONG BEACH, CA
foxla.com

Harvey Weinstein trial: Jury selection to begin

Jury selection is set to begin Monday in the trial of former film producer Harvey Weinstein, who was extradited from New York to Los Angeles in connection with sex-related counts involving five women. Weinstein, now 70, was initially charged in January 2020 by Los Angeles County prosecutors with forcible rape,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Mega Millions ticket worth $3 million sold in Culver City

CULVER CITY, Calif. - Double check your tickets... one lucky person is now a millionaire. A lottery ticket a purchased at the Culver City Elks Lodge on Washington Place is now worth more than $3.1 million, the California Lottery announced. The winning ticket matched five numbers. There were no tickets...
CULVER CITY, CA
foxla.com

Fight leads to deadly stabbing in North Hills

LOS ANGELES - A fight that escalated into a stabbing between two men in North Hills Sunday morning has left one man fatally injured and another one in stable condition at a hospital, authorities said. The fight and subsequent stabbing occurred around 6 a.m. in the 9400 block of Sepulveda...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

South LA street takeover ends with 60-year-old bystander being shot

LOS ANGELES - A street takeover in South Los Angeles ended with a 60-year-old bystander being shot. Back on September 18, the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call near the intersection of West 48th Street and Western Avenue. Upon arrival, LAPD spotted a large street takeover dispersing and during investigation, the 60-year-old man was found suffering from a gunshot wound.
LOS ANGELES, CA

