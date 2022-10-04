Read full article on original website
LA Metro's K Line opens, running from Crenshaw to Westchester
LOS ANGELES - With much fanfare, LA Metro's K Line opened Friday, running from the Crenshaw district to Westchester and giving South Los Angeles its most extensive rail service since the 1950s. The line fulfills a dream that began when Tom Bradley was mayor from 1973-93 and sought to provide...
South LA explosion: City approves funding for housing those displaced by fireworks blast
LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles City Council approved nearly $1.7 million in funding Friday to provide relocation assistance services for South LA residents displaced by a fireworks explosion last year. The June 2021 controlled detonation by the Los Angeles Police Department on East 27th Street, near San Pedro Street,...
Long Beach main library closes amid safety concerns
LONG BEACH, Calif. - When it opened in 2019, the $48 million Billie Jean King Main Library was a jewel in Long Beach’s downtown revitalization. Last year, issues with illegal encampments on the property while Civic Center construction was going on prompted the city to put up an 8-foot fence around most of the property, but people were still allowed to go inside the library.
'Suspicious item' investigation at LAX prompts brief closure of Tom Bradley terminal
LOS ANGELES - Authorities have cleared a suspicious item at Los Angeles International Airport Sunday afternoon and all operations are returning to normal, according to officials. Authorities had evacuated the Tom Bradley terminal and redirected travelers for a brief time as they investigated. "Thank you for your patience as safety...
Man kidnapped in Pasadena in broad daylight; Victim still missing
PASADENA, Calif. - A search is underway for a man believed to be kidnapped by two suspects in the Pasadena area. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, two male suspects got out of a 2008 silver Infiniti G-35 on Michillinda Avenue near Colorado Boulevard on Thursday. The suspects...
Community calls for more police in downtown LA following murder of store owner
Community calls for more police following deadly stabbing in downtown LA. Community leaders gathered in the downtown Los Angeles Fashion District Thursday to call on police to step up patrols in the area in response to the broad-daylight fatal stabbing of a business owner, and they called for the two teen suspects in the slaying to be tried as adults.
North Hollywood exotic dancers get approval for union vote
LOS ANGELES - Dancers at a topless bar in North Hollywood have received approval from the National Labor Relations Board for a union recognition election, a move officials said could make them the only strippers in the United States represented by a union, according to a decision released this week.
Bonin calls on LA City Council to remove Martinez as president over racist comments on his son
Los Angeles City Council member Mike Bonin is calling on the body to remove Nury Martinez as council president after leaked audio revealed Martinez using racist language in an attack on Bonin's two-year-old son during a conversation in October 2021. The remarks were made during a talk with Councilmembers Gil...
Minivan spotted on 405 Freeway with missing wheel, sparks flying
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - A woman was seen in a cell phone video driving with a missing wheel and an open tailgate on the 405 Freeway. The bizarre drive took place on the 405 Freeway in the Irvine area, according to Chad Unkle Tito Towersey, the man who took the video. Towersey can be heard telling the woman she should stop the car, as the 3-wheel vehicle continued to send sparks flying on the road.
New rules go into effect at Six Flags Magic Mountain
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. - If you’re headed to Six Flags Magic Mountain in Santa Clarita this weekend or in the near future, there are some policy changes to know about. Beginning Friday, all bags including backpacks and purses must be smaller than 12" x 12" x 6." However, diaper and medical bags are excluded from the new rule.
Man attacked by a scooter in Highland Park
LOS ANGELES - A man was attacked by a group of minors and was assaulted with a scooter in Highland Park, reportedly over a case of beer, authorities said. Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department said the attack was reported just before 8 p.m. Thursday outside Tony’s Market near the intersection of Figueroa Street and E Avenue 40.
17-year-old baseball player dies of fentanyl poisoning in Woodland Hills
LOS ANGELES - Classmates are mourning the death of a promising Woodland Hills student-athlete, who died of fentanyl poisoning last week. El Camino Charter High School baseball player Cade Kitchen is being remembered as a kind, easygoing 17-year-old who was dedicated to his team. Even students that didn’t know him personally are devastated by the news, and cannot believe that the fentanyl crisis hit their community.
3 firefighters injured while battling fire at Long Beach strip mall
LONG BEACH, Calif. - Three firefighters were injured while battling a fire at a Long Beach strip mall. Firefighters responded to the 5600 block of Atlantic Avenue just before 4:30 a.m. Saturday and saw heavy smoke and flames coming from one of the buildings. Dozens of firefighters took defensive mode...
Harvey Weinstein trial: Jury selection to begin
Jury selection is set to begin Monday in the trial of former film producer Harvey Weinstein, who was extradited from New York to Los Angeles in connection with sex-related counts involving five women. Weinstein, now 70, was initially charged in January 2020 by Los Angeles County prosecutors with forcible rape,...
LA mayoral race: Karen Bass, Rick Caruso discuss major issues in another round of debate
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles mayoral candidates Congresswoman Karen Bass and businessman Rick Caruso once again squared off in another debate. Bass and Caruso shared the spotlight Thursday in an hour-long debate hosted by KNX News. The two finalists in the race for Los Angeles Mayor discussed the city's major issues at the Audacy SoundSpace.
Santa Monica crash: New report details moments leading to fatal plane crash
SANTA MONICA, Calif. - Witnesses reported seeing a small plane make a hard landing at Santa Monica Airport, immediately take off again and then climb erratically before slamming into the runway nose-first, killing both people on board, according to a preliminary report. A flight instructor and a student pilot were...
Gas prices in LA, Orange counties drop for 4th straight day after record highs
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped Sunday for the fourth consecutive day after rising to a record, decreasing 2 cents to $6.41. The average price has dropped 8.4 cents over the past four days, including 2.8 cents Saturday, according to figures...
Mega Millions ticket worth $3 million sold in Culver City
CULVER CITY, Calif. - Double check your tickets... one lucky person is now a millionaire. A lottery ticket a purchased at the Culver City Elks Lodge on Washington Place is now worth more than $3.1 million, the California Lottery announced. The winning ticket matched five numbers. There were no tickets...
Fight leads to deadly stabbing in North Hills
LOS ANGELES - A fight that escalated into a stabbing between two men in North Hills Sunday morning has left one man fatally injured and another one in stable condition at a hospital, authorities said. The fight and subsequent stabbing occurred around 6 a.m. in the 9400 block of Sepulveda...
South LA street takeover ends with 60-year-old bystander being shot
LOS ANGELES - A street takeover in South Los Angeles ended with a 60-year-old bystander being shot. Back on September 18, the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call near the intersection of West 48th Street and Western Avenue. Upon arrival, LAPD spotted a large street takeover dispersing and during investigation, the 60-year-old man was found suffering from a gunshot wound.
