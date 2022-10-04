ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wise County, VA

Why doctors predict a tough flu season in the U.S.

ROANOKE, Va. – December through February, flu season might be more intense. One infectious disease expert from Carilion said trends worldwide indicate that Americans could see a brutal flu season and that Americans, especially those over the age of 65, should take proper steps to be prepared. Dr. Baffoe-Bonnie...
VFBF: Ian brought positive benefits to parts of Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- When thinking of hurricanes, most of the time, the focus is on flooding, wind damage and other negative impacts. But Hurricane Ian actually had a positive impact on Virginia’s farmers, according to the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation. In a release, the VFBF says the...
Energy demonstration site slated for Wise County

RICHMOND - While Virginia’s new energy plan envisions a nuclear reactor in southwest Virginia in a decade, Wise County will see a series of energy demonstration sites in about two years. Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Tuesday announced plans for the first of two demonstration sites under the Discovery, Education,...
Hawkins Co. Humane Society seeing worst year for loose dogs

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – After a series of incidents involving loose dogs led to an attempted murder charge and the death of multiple alpacas in Hawkins County, the Hawkins County Humane Society (HCHS) is calling for change at the county level. Sandy Behnke, director of HCHS, and Jackie Catterson, the program’s vet tech, sat down […]
1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Johnson City head-on crash

UPDATE 10/8/2022 2:09 P.M.: The driver of the Chevrolet Silverado has died from injuries at JCMC, according to the Johnson City Police Department. The investigation is still ongoing. ———————————————————————————————————- JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police say two people suffered serious injuries in a crash Friday afternoon in Johnson City. It happened around 3:38 p.m. on […]
