CDC Map: Masks urged for just 5 Virginia localities; much of state is green
Universal masking is now recommended for just five localities in Virginia, according to this week's updated COVID Community Levels from the CDC.
There’s a mental health crisis in Virginia emergency rooms — Will anything be done?
New data has shed light on an emerging crisis in Virginia Hospitals. The cost of an emergency room visit has risen dramatically since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, even as the emergency room increasingly becomes a place of last resort for those struggling with serious mental illnesses.
WSLS
Why doctors predict a tough flu season in the U.S.
ROANOKE, Va. – December through February, flu season might be more intense. One infectious disease expert from Carilion said trends worldwide indicate that Americans could see a brutal flu season and that Americans, especially those over the age of 65, should take proper steps to be prepared. Dr. Baffoe-Bonnie...
Why you should get your flu shot before the end of October
Numbers show this flu season is starting earlier, and some health experts suggest it could also be more severe.
Police arrest Abingdon man after allegedly finding 100s of grams of suspected fentanyl
ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — A three-month investigation led to a drug bust that reportedly uncovered multiple pounds of various drugs, according to a release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) on Friday. Authorities say that the Holston River Regional Drug Task Force issued a warrant to search the home and vehicle of Donald Allen […]
cbs19news
VFBF: Ian brought positive benefits to parts of Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- When thinking of hurricanes, most of the time, the focus is on flooding, wind damage and other negative impacts. But Hurricane Ian actually had a positive impact on Virginia’s farmers, according to the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation. In a release, the VFBF says the...
Family discovery adds new twist in mysterious disappearance of Virginia woman
A recent discovery made by the family of a missing woman from the Eastern Shore has them calling for more eyes on the case.
Local officials: Marijuana pardon won’t make much of a difference in Tennessee
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Following President Biden’s recent order to pardon everyone convicted of simple marijuana possession charges, officials in Tennessee say the pardon won’t make much of an impact here. “If there comes a time in Tennessee where the laws change, then I’ll abide by it, but at this point [marijuana] is still […]
Where to see the most beautiful leaves in Virginia, according to the Department of Forestry
As fall begins, the Virginia Department of Forestry has collected information on the places throughout the commonwealth expected to deliver the most brilliant fall colors this season, and driving routes to see them all.
wcyb.com
Gov. Youngkin announced the use of new website to help Virginians find unclaimed property
RICHMOND, Va. (WCYB) — Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Thursday that the Virginia Department of the Treasury, Unclaimed Property Division has launched their new program and website to help reunite Virginias with their unclaimed property. The KAPS program is currently in use by 30 states and provides full management...
shoredailynews.com
Virginia State Police investigating serious crash in northern Accomack County
Currently the Virginia State police is conducting a crash investigation that involves serious bodily injuries. The crash occurred at approximately 9:09 AM on Route 175 in the vicinity of Coardtown Road. Med flight has been called and VDOT is onscene rerouting traffic at this time. Once more information becomes available...
Johnson City Press
Energy demonstration site slated for Wise County
RICHMOND - While Virginia’s new energy plan envisions a nuclear reactor in southwest Virginia in a decade, Wise County will see a series of energy demonstration sites in about two years. Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Tuesday announced plans for the first of two demonstration sites under the Discovery, Education,...
Hawkins Co. Humane Society seeing worst year for loose dogs
ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – After a series of incidents involving loose dogs led to an attempted murder charge and the death of multiple alpacas in Hawkins County, the Hawkins County Humane Society (HCHS) is calling for change at the county level. Sandy Behnke, director of HCHS, and Jackie Catterson, the program’s vet tech, sat down […]
1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Johnson City head-on crash
UPDATE 10/8/2022 2:09 P.M.: The driver of the Chevrolet Silverado has died from injuries at JCMC, according to the Johnson City Police Department. The investigation is still ongoing. ———————————————————————————————————- JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police say two people suffered serious injuries in a crash Friday afternoon in Johnson City. It happened around 3:38 p.m. on […]
Virginia Employment Commission says 4,200 unemployment claims may have been compromised by fraud
The Virginia Employment Commission is investigating fraud that the agency said may have compromised 4,200 unemployment insurance claims.
Augusta Free Press
‘No other project like it exists in the United States:’ Energy lab coming to Southwest Virginia
Southwest Virginia will be testing ground for the first-of-its-kind energy technology testbed. The Energy DELTA Lab will develop a site in Wise County near the Town of Pound where land will be laboratories and scientific assistance to promote energy innovation. According to a press release, additional testbed sites are possible...
The deadline is approaching: What you need to know about REAL ID in Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The deadline for Tennesseans to switch their current licenses over to the new REAL ID standard is fast approaching, and this time it seems the deadline will stick. REAL ID enforcement was postponed multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic because federal law requires applications to...
Senior centers in Virginia get federal funding to help fight against illnesses
To provide a helping hand to these centers, federal funding was recently provided to Leadingage Virginia, a statewide association of nonprofit providers of aging services.
‘We are raising violent offenders’: FBI data sheds light on Tennessee’s violent crime rate
Tennessee's violent crime rate is the highest of any state in the South and one of the worst in the country, according to new data from the FBI.
Disaster relief announced for Southwest Virginia, no individual checks yet
Federal relief will be issued for local governments attempting to rebuild in Southwest Virginia after devastating flash flooding in July.
