Habit Burger Grill, the California-based restaurant company renowned for its award-winning Charburgers grilled over an open flame, signature sandwiches, fresh salads and more, announced today the grand opening of a new location in Watsonville, Calif. Located at 1075 Main Street, the fast-casual restaurant will serve up its “Habit Hospitality” beginning October 12, 2022.

WATSONVILLE, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO